Environment

Windier & Muggier 7-12-2022

By Ryan DePhillips
yourbasin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Strong winds and more humid conditions...

www.yourbasin.com

Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Northeast storms could cause tornadoes, flash flooding

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten parts of the Northeast and down into the southeastern Ohio Valley on Tuesday and overnight. Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain could cause flash flooding in some spots. Dangerous heat and humidity continue for the southern Plains into the Lower Mississippi Valley this...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Incoming Tropical Rainstorm May Bring Relief to Drought Stricken Southest

AccuWeather experts predict that drought-quenching showers, flooding downpours, and gusty thunderstorms will continue to target the southern United States until the later half of this week. The rainy pattern is still being pushed mostly by a stalled cold front, but a disorganized tropical rainfall along the northern Gulf of Mexico's coastlines may bring extra troubles.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Tropical-fueled downpours to target Southeast, Gulf Coast

AccuWeather forecasters say a soaking and dreary week is in store for portions of the Gulf Coast as rounds of showers and thunderstorms target the region. While rounds of robust storms will increase flooding concerns across the area and may even brew up tropical troubles, this pattern will also work to fight ongoing drought.
LOUISIANA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Rainfall and Flooding Hits Texas and Louisiana in a Few Days

AccuWeather meteorologists have issued a warning to parts of the Gulf Coast about the risk of a tropical cyclone and devastating rainfall in the coming days. Tropical Storm Alex emerged barely five days after the basin's tropical season officially began on June 1, adding to torrential rainfall over Florida. A...
TEXAS STATE
The Weather Channel

Hurricane Season In July: Gulf of Mexico, West Atlantic Are Places To Watch

July brings slightly more hurricanes and tropical storms to the west Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. The area where tropical development occurs expands eastward and northward. The second month of hurricane season has produced a few notable storms. Atlantic hurricane season is usually still slow in July, but there is...
AccuWeather

Tropical downpours loom for Texas, Louisiana

AccuWeather meteorologists are closely tracking a disturbance over the north-central Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development into the middle of the week. Regardless of whether a system evolves, downpours that can produce flash flooding but also alleviate ongoing drought conditions are forecast. The tropical season in the basin officially...
TEXAS STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/11 Monday afternoon forecast

Alert: Yellow Alert for tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow evening for strong and potentially severe thunderstorms. Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny, warm and breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Things remain quiet tonight, but the humidity will start to creep up. Expect temps to only fall into 70s and 60s. As for tomorrow, it will be hot and sticky with a chance of isolated severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The main concern with these storms will be downpours and locally damaging winds.Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be another hot one with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect highs around 90. Thursday remains rather warm with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. As for Friday, it will be partly sunny and warm again with highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT

