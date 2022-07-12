ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Nearly half of Republicans want someone other than Trump in 2024: survey

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
Close to half of Republican primary voters want someone other than former President Trump to run in 2024, according to a new poll that comes as he considers an early announcement of another White House bid.

When respondents in The New York Times-Siena College poll were asked who they would vote for should the 2024 GOP primary be held today, voters offered the most support to Trump with 49 percent backing the former president. Forty-seven percent, however, indicated they would support another Republican nominee.

Support for the former president drops to 41 percent among GOP primary voters between the ages of 18 and 28 years old and 44 percent for those between the ages of 30 and 44 years old, pollsters noted.

The Times added that 65 percent of Republican primary voters with at least a college degree and 64 percent of those under 35 years old would vote against the former president in a primary — key groups of the Republican base that would be crucial to the former president’s chances.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R ) received the second-highest support among primary voters when respondents were asked who they would vote for in a Republican presidential primary for 2024 at 25 percent, making him the only candidate besides Trump to receive double-digit support.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R), former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and “Someone else” registered single-digit support in the survey.

The polling comes as Trump mulls a third presidential bid, which he has at times teased but has not formally announced. Multiple sources told The Hill that there has been some discussion of Trump making an announcement as soon as this summer.

The New York Times-Siena College poll was conducted between July 5 and July 7 with 849 registered voters. The margin of sampling error is 4.1 percent.

Comments / 1040

Janet Erwin
1d ago

you wish it was just half!! more people want him back than anyone else. he is the only one that does what he says and puts USA first.

Reply(172)
367
Victor Ascarrunz
1d ago

We have 330 million people in this country I can't believe that we don't have 1 person better than Trump or Biden that can be our president! It's mind boggling!

Reply(57)
135
Sean Coorough
1d ago

I would totally vote for Trump if you ran for office. but I would also vote for DeSanto because I think he would make a great president. I think either one of them would be good to protect our borders and get the economy going in the right direction.

Reply(18)
90
