Golf

Tiger Woods Disappointed With Players Joining LIV Golf: 'I Don't Understand It'

By Bob Harig
 1 day ago

Making some of his strongest statements yet against the Saudi-backed startup, Tiger said Greg Norman has done things not 'in the best interest of our game.'

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Tiger Woods made clear Tuesday his disappointment with those who have elected to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series, saying he believes commissioner Greg Norman has done damage to the game and that players who moved “have turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position.’’

Speaking after a nine-hole practice round at the Old Course in advance of the 150th playing of the British Open, Woods, 46, went deep on the subject, calling out the 54-hole format, wondering about world ranking points, and suggesting that guaranteed money would lead to less incentive.

“I don’t understand it,’’ he said.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series launched in June and has seen two of eight events played so far this year .

Several high-profile players such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Sergio Garcia – all major winners – have signed on, receiving massive guaranteed contracts along with the ability to play for purses of $25 million.

The purse at The Open this week is $14 million.

“What is the incentive to practice and earn it in the dirt?’’ Woods said.

Asked about Norman’s absence this week due to the R&A deciding not to invite him, Woods said: “Greg has done some things that I don’t think are in the best interest of our game.’’

Later asked to explain in more detail, Woods said: “I know what the PGA Tour stands for and what we have done and what the Tour has given us, the ability to chase after our careers and to earn what we get and the trophies we have been able to play for and the history that has been a part of this game.

“I know Greg tried to do this back in the early '90s. It didn't work then, and he's trying to make it work now. I still don't see how that's in the best interests of the game. What the European Tour and what the PGA TOUR stands for and what they've done, and also all the professional – all the governing bodies of the game of golf and all the major championships, how they run it. I think they see it differently than what Greg sees it.’’

In the past, Woods has been friendly with many of the players who have made the move to LIV, including Johnson, DeChambeau and Reed.

“I disagree with it,’’ Woods said. “I think that what they've done is they've turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position.

“Some players have never got a chance to even experience it. They've gone right from the amateur ranks right into that organization and never really got a chance to play out here and what it feels like to play a Tour schedule or to play in some big events.

“And who knows what's going to happen in the near future with world ranking points, the criteria for entering major championships. The governing body is going to have to figure that out.’’

LIV Golf recently submitted its formal request to the Official World Golf Ranking organization to receive world ranking points for its events. Woods noted the major championship representation on the board, as well as various tours around the world.

How that situation is resolved – especially considering some obvious conflicts of interest – is still be determined. The 54-hole events and lack of a cut would seem to be a problem for LIV Golf, unless it can somehow incorporate its schedule into the Asian Tour, which sanctions it.

And the process is not quick. There is not expected to be resolution this year.

The problem for LIV golfers not earning points is they will slowly drop in the world rankings unless they have great weeks at a major championship – and this is the last major of 2022. The top 50 in the world are for now assured spots in the Masters and Open. The U.S. Open has two cut-offs for the top 60 in the world. The PGA Championship has not stated world ranking criteria, but it has traditionally filled its field with every player in the top 100 in the world not otherwise eligible.

“Some of these players may not ever get a chance to play in major championships,.’’ Woods said. “That is a possibility. We don't know that for sure yet. It's up to all the major championship bodies to make that determination. But that is a possibility, that some players will never, ever get a chance to play in a major championship, never get a chance to experience this right here, walk down the fairways at Augusta National.

“That, to me, I just don't understand it. I understand what Jack (Nicklaus) and Arnold (Palmer) did because playing professional golf at a Tour level versus a club pro is different, and I understand that transition and that move and the recognition that a touring pro versus a club pro is.’’

Woods was referring to the 1968 split from the PGA of America that Nicklaus and Palmer helped lead. At the time, the PGA of America governed all professional golfers. Touring pros sought to have their own voice and their own division, and it eventually led to the formation of the PGA Tour – a separate entity from the PGA of America, which still governs U.S. club pros and runs the PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup.

“But what these players are doing for guaranteed money, what is the incentive to practice?’’ Woods said. “What is the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt? You're just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events and playing 54 holes. They're playing blaring music and have all these atmospheres that are different.

“I just don't see how, out of 54 holes – I can understand 54 holes is almost like a mandate when you get to the Senior Tour (PGA Tour Champions). The guys are little bit older and a little more banged up.

“But when you're at this young age and some of these kids – they really are kids who have gone from amateur golf into that organization – 72-hole tests are part of it. We used to have 36-hole playoffs for major championships. That's how it used to be –  18-hole U.S. Open playoffs.

“I just don't see how that move is positive in the long term for a lot of these players, especially if the LIV organization doesn't get world ranking points and the major championships change their criteria for entering the events.

“It would be sad to see some of these young kids never get a chance to experience it and experience what we've got a chance to experience and walk these hallowed grounds and play in these championships.’’

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf World#World Golf#Saudi#R A
