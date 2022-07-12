ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Police: No criminal activity reported after Lake Eola fireworks scare

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said the chaos at a Fourth of July event at Lake Eola was not the result of criminal activity.

A stampede of people was caught on camera after people thought they heard gunshots at the Lake Eola fireworks show.

Investigators had asked the community to send in tips about two people who they believed may have started the chain reaction. But now, police have said there was no crime.

