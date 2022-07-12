Man in critical condition after shooting in Chapel Hill apartment parking lot

A Monday night shooting in Chapel Hill has put a man in the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officers responded around 9:10 p.m. to the shooting in the 100 block of Ashley Forest Road off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a town news release.

One person with gunshot wounds was taken to UNC Hospitals, where police said he was in critical condition Tuesday morning.

The release provided no other information, such as the nature of the shooting or possible suspect details.

ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, spoke with a witness who said his roommate was shot after an argument in the apartment parking lot,.

”He said he got a gun, so he come back inside,” Austin Drum told the news station. “But then he went back outside and they started arguing again and come back inside and I close the door, opened it up again and then he stood in the doorway and that’s when the shots were fired and I just seen him collapse fell on the ground. I tried to do the best I could.”

2nd shooting in past month

This is the second reported shooting in the college town in the past month.

On June 15 Nathaniel Shamone Byrd, 41, of Chapel Hill, was charged with first-degree murder in the June 10 death of 50-year-old Ezzard Charles Stroud Jr. The N&O reported. He also was charged with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, a town news release stated.

Anyone with information about Monday night’s shooting is asked to call 911 or the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.