Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-12 03:53:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-12 17:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country; Yukon Flats and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 06:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore Patchy Dense Fog possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley Patchy Dense Fog has developed in locations near north of the Tennessee River into portions of northeastern Alabama, with visibilities dropping to 1/4 mile or less in isolated areas. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should begin to dissipate around 9 AM. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio, Wetzel by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 07:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooke; Hancock; Marshall; Ohio; Wetzel Areas of Fog Reducing Visibility Areas of fog could impact the commute this morning with visibility being reduced to a half mile or less in some locations. Use caution if traveling this morning and allow extra time to reach your destination. The fog is expected to gradually dissipate after a few hours after sunrise.
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 03:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble; Tuscarawas Areas of Fog Reducing Visibility Areas of fog could impact the commute this morning with visibility being reduced to a half mile or less in some locations. Use caution if traveling this morning and allow extra time to reach your destination. The fog is expected to gradually dissipate after a few hours after sunrise.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 03:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Clarion; Forest; Greene; Indiana; Jefferson; Lawrence; Mercer; Venango; Washington; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges Areas of Fog Reducing Visibility Areas of fog could impact the commute this morning with visibility being reduced to a half mile or less in some locations. Use caution if traveling this morning and allow extra time to reach your destination. The fog is expected to gradually dissipate after a few hours after sunrise.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, Inland Gulf, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 10:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; Inland Gulf; Jackson; Liberty; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Jackson, north central Gulf, northeastern Bay and Calhoun Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, west central Liberty County in Big Bend of Florida and southeastern Washington Counties in the Panhandle of Florida through 1115 AM EDT/1015 AM CDT/ At 1021 AM EDT/921 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles northeast of Lynn Haven, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Callaway, Vernon, Marianna, Blountstown, Springfield, Hiland Park, Bradford, Greenwood, Altha, Alford, Wausau, Moose Pond, Clarksville, Abe Springs, Dirego Park, College Station, Chipola and Camps Head. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 03:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor tidal overflow of beaches and exposed parking lots around the time of the evening high tide. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Pooling of sea water is possible around the evening high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A high tide of 7.0 to 7.2 feet will occur this evening between about 845 PM PDT and 1030 PM PDT. In addition, and a long-period southerly swell near 2 feet will enhance the tidal overflow risk.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 03:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert AREAS OF FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Some fog has developed across the area. The fog is locally dense, reducing visibility to one quarter mile or less in places. Motorists should be prepared for changing visibility along their route during the morning commute. The fog will decrease after 9 am allowing visibility to improve.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 05:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson; Lauderdale; Limestone; Madison; Marshall Patchy Dense Fog possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley Patchy Dense Fog has developed in locations near north of the Tennessee River into portions of northeastern Alabama, with visibilities dropping to 1/4 mile or less in isolated areas. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should begin to dissipate around 9 AM. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
#Alaska Fairbanks#Special Weather Statement#Tanana River#High Water#Central Interior#The Fortymile Country#The Southeast Interior#Eagle
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Utah Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 04:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Utah Valley HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Temperatures up to 99, with overnight temperatures only dropping into the mid 70s, especially over urban landscapes. * WHERE...Utah Valley. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Hardin, Licking, Madison, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 03:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Delaware; Fairfield; Franklin; Hardin; Licking; Madison; Union FOG REDUCING VISIBILITY EARLY THIS MORNING Some fog has developed across the area. The fog is locally dense, reducing visibility to one quarter mile or less in places. Motorists should be prepared for changing visibility along their route during the morning commute. Use extra caution and allow some extra time to reach your destination. The fog will decrease after 8 am allowing visibility to improve.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-13 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northwest Pinal County; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; West Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 600 PM MST At 516 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles southeast of Freeman, or 22 miles southwest of Casa Grande, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Freeman and Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 141 and 166. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 165. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory today, heat index values of 102 to 106 expected. For the Heat Advisory Friday, heat index values of 104 to 108 expected. * WHERE...In Kansas, Phillips, Smith, Rooks and Osborne Counties. In Nebraska, Furnas and Harlan Counties. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory today, from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory Friday, from 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will provide at least some relief from the heat today, averaging 15 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.
OSBORNE COUNTY, KS
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Carteret, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: East Carteret; Ocracoke Island A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Hyde and eastern Carteret Counties through 500 AM EDT At 427 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ocracoke Light House, or 10 miles east of Cedar Island, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Portsmouth Village, Ocracoke Light House, Ocracoke Ferry Terminal and Ocracoke Lighthouse. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Cooke, Delta, Fannin, Grayson, Lamar, Montague by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 05:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cooke; Delta; Fannin; Grayson; Lamar; Montague HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108. * WHERE...Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar and Delta Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot and humid conditions will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
COOKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Elko County, Eastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Elko County; Eastern Elko County; White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 425, 469, AND 470 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 425 White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties, Fire Weather Zone 469 Central Elko County and Fire Weather Zone 470 Eastern Elko County. * Thunderstorm Coverage...Isolated dry thunderstorms are expected to develop across zones 425, 469 and 470 during the afternoon and early evening. * Impacts...Dry lightning may create new fire starts and combine with strong outflow winds to produce rapid fire growth.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pasco The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Pasco County in west central Florida * Until 1045 AM EDT. * At 1030 AM EDT, a confirmed waterspout was located just offshore near Beacon Square, or near Holiday, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed waterspout moving onshore. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornado will be near New Port Richey, Holiday and Beacon Square around 1045 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornado include Elfers. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 12:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lewis; Oswego The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Lewis County in central New York East central Oswego County in central New York * Until 1230 PM EDT. * At 1204 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Camden, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Williamstown, Kasoag, Swancott Mill and Amboy Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Palo Duro Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Palo Duro Canyon HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY THROUGH 9 PM CDT FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, high temperatures up to 107. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with high temperature up to 110 possible. * WHERE...Palo Duro Canyon State Park. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from noon Friday through 9 PM Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-15 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Gulf; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Walton, Bay, and Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta Hot, Dry, and Windy Conditions during Tuesday and Wednesday Afternoon .Abnormally hot conditions under the ridge has already created critically dry conditions east of the Cascades. As an upper level trough begins to displace the ridge currently over the area, winds during the afternoon will become gusty. This will result in critical conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 284 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...The Northeast Portion of Fire Weather Zone 284, including the town of Macdoel; and Modoc National Forest, Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuge, and Lava Beds National Monument. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Humidity: As low as 10 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

