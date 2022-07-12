ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Today's Best Ninja Blender Prime Day Deal

Digital Trends
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for a great Ninja blender Prime Day deal, we’ve spotted an ideal one for most people. Right now, you can buy the Ninja NJ601AMZ Blender for $30 off at Amazon. Normally priced at $100, this Ninja Professional Blender is down to just $70 as part of the Prime...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

10 of the Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals That Are Only for Members

Amazon's Prime Day sale is still a few weeks away, but Prime members can score special savings in the weeks leading up to the big event — and beat the rush in the process. Amazon already dropped tons of early Prime Day deals, and there are droves that are just for Prime subscribers. Many are featured in its Just for Prime hub, but the majority are scattered across the online store, making it a little tricky to track them down. But don't fret, we rounded up 10 of the best deals happening right now — and the savings are up to 68 percent off. (FYI, non-members can unlock access to these savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime).
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Amazon Just Put Hundreds of Summer Dresses on Sale For up to 75% Off — These 5 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Having just celebrated the 4th of July, summer is officially here! And it’s not too late to update your summer wardrobe. Amazon just put a bunch of their branded summer dresses on sale, and with bright tropical prints and flowy fits, these dresses are about to become your new favorite summertime go-to. Perfect for the beach, a night out, or even a summer wedding, these five dresses need to be on your radar for...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

70-inch TV Prime Day deals: Samsung, LG, and TCL from $500

Prime Day deals are in full swing right now, and we’ve taken a look at the best of the bunch. If you’re looking for the perfect 70-inch TV Prime Day deal for you, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up all the best deals going on right now, including TVs from popular brands like Samsung, LG, and TCL. Covering plenty of price ranges, there’s sure to be something here for you. Read on while we take you through the 70-inch TV Prime Day deals going on right now.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

All the things you can get for free on Prime Day 2022

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is without a doubt one of the biggest shopping holidays you’ll experience on the internet all year long. Every year, Amazon offers incredible deals on countless products, and this year it’s handing out deals with the best price tag of all: FREE. That’s right, as part of Amazon Prime Day festivities, some of the best Prime Day deals are free gift cards and free trials of the best services that Amazon has to offer. Keep reading to find out about all of the freebies you can score right now for Prime Day 2022.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Sugar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Time Out Global

Burger King is offering an all-you-can-eat cheeseburger challenge this July

From all-you-can-eat sushi to unlimited oysters, Tokyo’s got a lot of restaurant deals that will have you well-fed and satisfied. Now, Burger King Japan is getting in on the trend by offering an all-you-can-eat cheeseburger challenge, featuring its brand new Maximum Super One-Pound Beef Burger. The OTT burger is...
RESTAURANTS
Hypebae

Parade Introduces Gender Expansive Underwear Range, "New:Cotton"

Gen Z-favorite label Parade is making underwear more accessible and inclusive with the launch of “New:Cotton,” a line of basics that are gender-expansive. The collection, co-designed with the Parade community for over 12 months, is comprised of 10 essential styles. The Boxer, Boxer Brief, Trunk and Playsuit are created to celebrate individuality and to fit anyone, while being made from fabrics responsibly sourced from trees and upcycled cotton. Bras and briefs arrive in color options ranging from bright orange to lilac purple, while boxer shorts are offered in black, gray, green, blue and more. The collection also features cropped tank tops and bodysuits that double as casual wear when styled with jeans or a shirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

Several Pasta Sauces Recalled

Several pasta sauces made by Mars Food UK have been recalled after they were found to pose a health risk to some consumers. The recall, issued on June 16, is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, as the products contain soy. This means the pasta sauces pose a potentially severe health hazard to consumers with a soy allergy.
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy