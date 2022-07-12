ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medley, FL

2 men accused of illegally dumping load at Medley business

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEDLEY, Fla. – Two men were arrested last week on accusations of illegal dumping at a construction business in Medley. According to Medley police, they received a phone call Friday regarding the illegal dumping and officers met with the victim who provided them with photos of the incident....

Deputies: Miami women arrested after botched jewelry store heist

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. – Three women from Miami were arrested after a brazen attempted jewelry heist in Martin County. Deputies say Trellony Barr and Maria De La Cardidad Mendoza tried to snatch a necklace from a worker at Royal Jewelers in the Treasure Coast mall on Tuesday. The store...
MIAMI, FL
Deputies seek suspect in fatal Deerfield Beach shooting

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward County deputies are looking for those responsible for the shooting death of a man in a Deerfield Beach parking lot over the weekend. According to a Broward Sheriff’s Office news release, Billy Alceus, 26, of Margate, was shot multiple times in the 500 block of Northwest 42nd Court around 11 p.m. Sunday. Deputies responded to a report of shots fired and found Alceus lying in a parking lot.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
3 men face charges after shooting injures 2 in Golden Glades

MIAMI – Detectives arrested three suspects after a shooting injured two people and damaged two cars on Monday in Golden Glades. The suspects — Keon Jean, Steve Joseph, and Joselin Dervilus —appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, Dervilus’s sister was involved...
MIAMI, FL
Medley, FL
No charges filed as Miami Gardens PD investigation into death of boy in hot car continues

MIAMI - A 3-year-old boy died after he was accidentally left inside a hot vehicle for hours Monday in Miami Gardens. The tragic incident happened in the parking lot of an elementary school in Miami Gardens.According to Rabbi Benzion Korf, the Dean of the Lubavitch Educational Center, the child's parents work at the school.Miami Gardens Police confirmed to CBS4 that the child was left in the vehicle by his father. He did not realize that his son was missing until late in the afternoon another center worker told him he had not seen the boy all day.The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner confirmed...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Bogus ‘bomb threat’ prompts evacuations in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Several law enforcement agencies dealt with a bogus “bomb threat” on Tuesday at the City College in Hollywood, police said. The Broward Sheriff’s Office bomb squad responded to the college’s building, at 6565 Taft St., to investigate a suspicious device, according to the Hollywood Police Department.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Woman sought, accused of stealing $50K in cash, jewelry from Las Olas apartment

MIAMI - A woman is being sought by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department after being accused of stealing more than $50,000 worth of valuables from a man's apartment. Surveillance cameras show the victim and the woman walking into the apartment building in the 500 block of East Las Olas Boulevard. Then, a while later, they show the woman leaving the building by herself. Police said it happened on Friday, June 10, 2022. Here is what detectives said about the incident:  "Preliminary investigation has revealed that an unknown suspect stole two of the victim's designer watches, his iPhone 12 Pro, his wallet, and $1,000.00 cash while inside of his home. The victim and the suspect came back to his residence at approximately 1:30 am after being out on East Las Olas Boulevard. The total loss to the victim is approximately $52,500.00."The suspect is approximately 5'4" tall, and approximately 120 lbs. She can be seen in the video wearing a white shirt, black pants, black shoes, and carrying a black purse. Authorities said the suspect may also have a neck tattoo. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call police at 954-828-6070.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
SWAT standoff in Hollywood ends with home being set on fire

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Thursday morning after he allegedly barricaded himself inside his home in Hollywood and then set the place on fire. The SWAT standoff in the 2700 block of Dewey Street started sometime Wednesday. By around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, the home was engulfed in...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Search for armed fugitives continues in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – Several law enforcement agencies are searching for fugitives on Tuesday afternoon in Broward County. Detective Peter Patton, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department, asked the public to avoid the area of State Road 7, south of Interstate 595. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office saw...
DAVIE, FL
Attempted murder suspect eludes police after chase ends in Davie

FORT LAUDERDALE - The search is on for an armed attempted murder suspect who vanished after a police chase ended in Davie on Tuesday. "The subject they're looking for was involved in an incident late Monday night in Deerfield Beach. It was in reference to a family matter. Shots were fired and a person was injured," said sheriff's spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis. That person was able to drive themselves to the hospital. The suspected gunman was spotted Tuesday by sheriff's deputies. "While they were observing the subject, the subject fled. A pursuit ensued into the city of Davie," said St....
DAVIE, FL
Boy dies in hot car parked outside Miami area preschool

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy died after being left in a car outside a South Florida preschool where both his parents are staff members, police said. The child was one of several children from the same family who attend Lubavitch Educational Center in Miami Gardens, the Miami Herald reported.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Man dressed up as Spider-Man robbed woman in Broward, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Officers arrested a man who was dressed as Spider-Man on Monday night in Hollywood. A woman told police officers she was outside a laundromat, at 1410 North Federal Highway, when she saw a man wearing the symbiote costume, also known as the Black Suit. The woman...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Pompano Beach Woman, 96, Charged with Hit-and-Run Released From Jail

A 96-year-old woman who is accused of renting a car and striking a pedestrian then driving away is back home in Pompano Beach. Renee Buchsbaum was released from the Broward County Jail on her own recognizance the day after her arrest on July 6 for a hit-and-run that happened about 4:15 p.m. March 31, court records showed.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Man dressed as Spider-Man allegedly attacks, robs woman in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man was not so friendly after, police said, a man dressed like the Marvel Comics superhero attacked and robbed a woman in Hollywood. According to Hollywood Police, 36-year-old Lequan Steven Payne dressed up as the web-slinger and robbed the victim near the intersection...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

