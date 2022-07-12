ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s going to be the hottest day we’ve had this year – Mark

KXLY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday will be sunny and hot with some isolated thunderstorms overnight. On Wednesday, you can expect to see cooler temperatures leading into warmer weather over the weekend. For...

www.kxly.com

Comments / 0

WWL-AMFM

Rain is expected as storm threat increases in the tropics

Rain is expected this week as a storm threat in the tropics increases from a possible tropical activity in the Gulf late this week. “We'll be watching the tropics this week and the potential for heavy rainfall. Each day will feature showers and t-storms, but it could be particularly wet by the middle and end of the work week. Our forecast is heavily dependent on what a potential tropical system does in the northern Gulf. Right now, there isn't much out there, but as we head through the week a low pressure could begin to form and organize,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.

Comments / 0

