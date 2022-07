WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A local state's attorney in southern Illinois is stepping down from his position after accepting a job at a law firm. Williamson County State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti issued a public apology after he was pulled over for driving under the influence of alcohol in May. But Zanotti tells The Southern Illinoisan that's not why he's stepping down as state's attorney. Instead, he says he's leaving to join Sam C. Mitchell and Associates in West Frankfort as the firm's new managing partner.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO