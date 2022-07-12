LAPD rescue child in stolen vehicle following pursuit in South L.A.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore addressed a video that has recently gone viral, showing an officer kicking a handcuffed man in the head during arrest on July 3. The video was taken by a bystander in Hollywood as the man was being arrested on suspicion of battery outside of a marijuana dispensary in the 1600 block of Cahuenga Boulevard. At the time, another man was also arrested for his involvement in the incident, as he tried to free the suspect from police custody.Footage shows an officer kicking one of the two suspects -- handcuffed at the time -- in...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO