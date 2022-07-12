ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAPD rescue child in stolen vehicle following pursuit in South L.A.

By Travis Schlepp
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Man killed during possible road-rage shooting in South L.A.

A man in his 30s was fatally shot during a possible road-rage incident in South Los Angeles late Tuesday, police said. The incident unfolded about 11:40 p.m. when the victim was apparently followed off the 105 Freeway at Imperial Highway and South Central Avenue in the Green Meadows neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed at South Los Angeles Party Identified

County authorities Wednesday identified a 24 year-old man who was fatally wounded while attending a house party in South Los Angeles. Detectives say they believe the shooting in the 2000 block of West 78th Street on Sunday was gang-related, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Cordell Knight was shot at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed at South LA house party

LOS ANGELES – County authorities Wednesday identified a 24 year-old man who was fatally wounded while attending a house party in South Los Angeles. Detectives say they believe the shooting in the 2000 block of West 78th Street on Sunday was gang-related, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Cordell...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Rescue, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
NBC Los Angeles

Man Identified After Possible Road Rage Shooting Death in Watts

A man was shot and killed just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday while exiting the 105 freeway in Watts as a result of a possible road rage shooting. The LA County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 48-year-old Carlos Hernandez of Los Angeles. The shooter followed the victim's car close by,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LAPD Chief Moore 'troubled' by arrest video showing officer kicking suspect in head

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore addressed a video that has recently gone viral, showing an officer kicking a handcuffed man in the head during arrest on July 3. The video was taken by a bystander in Hollywood as the man was being arrested on suspicion of battery outside of a marijuana dispensary in the 1600 block of Cahuenga Boulevard. At the time, another man was also arrested for his involvement in the incident, as he tried to free the suspect from police custody.Footage shows an officer kicking one of the two suspects -- handcuffed at the time -- in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#South Los Angeles#Stocker Street#Nexstar Media Inc
HeySoCal

Man pleads not guilty to killing 70-year-old man in South Los Angeles

A man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to fatally stabbing a 70-year-old man in the South Los Angeles area and attacking another man less than a week earlier. Keonte Woods, 26, of Los Angeles, is charged with murder and a knife use allegation for the May 5 killing of Dal Keun Lee, along with a count of assault with a deadly weapon involving an alleged attack April 30 on a separate victim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Glendale police arrest 3 after finding weapons, ammo

Three men were arrested after officers discovered weapons and ammunition during a traffic stop in Glendale on Saturday. Just after midnight, officers stopped a car near Chevy Chase Drive and Colorado Street, where they discovered the driver, 19-year-old Alex Osegueda of Los Angeles, did not have a valid driver’s license, the Glendale Police Department said in a news release.
GLENDALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WEHOville.com

Bullets fly on Santa Monica Blvd./Crescent Heights

Two drivers exchanged gunfire at about 1:40AM Monday on Santa Monica Blvd. and Crescent Heights, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. One suspect was arrested; the other fled the scene in his vehicle. A bullet pierced the wall of a residence nearby, but no injuries were reported. Detectives with the department are currently investigating this case.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested for alleged armed robbery of two street vendors

A 29-year-old man was arrested for the alleged armed robbery of two street vendors in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Detectives identified Eugene Richard Ybarra as the suspect in the case, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. Ybarra was also wanted for two additional unrelated outstanding warrants.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy