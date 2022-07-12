LAPD rescue child in stolen vehicle following pursuit in South L.A.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man killed during possible road-rage shooting in South L.A.
A man in his 30s was fatally shot during a possible road-rage incident in South Los Angeles late Tuesday, police said. The incident unfolded about 11:40 p.m. when the victim was apparently followed off the 105 Freeway at Imperial Highway and South Central Avenue in the Green Meadows neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police […]
mynewsla.com
Man Killed at South Los Angeles Party Identified
County authorities Wednesday identified a 24 year-old man who was fatally wounded while attending a house party in South Los Angeles. Detectives say they believe the shooting in the 2000 block of West 78th Street on Sunday was gang-related, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Cordell Knight was shot at...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed at South LA house party
LOS ANGELES – County authorities Wednesday identified a 24 year-old man who was fatally wounded while attending a house party in South Los Angeles. Detectives say they believe the shooting in the 2000 block of West 78th Street on Sunday was gang-related, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Cordell...
Man Killed in Shooting Near Willowbrook
A man was fatally shot near Willowbrook and Wednesday police are investigating the circumstances surround the shooting.
LAPD looking at San Fernando Valley robberies for connection to deadly 7-Eleven crime spree
Two days before a string of deadly robberies at 7-Eleven stores in Orange County and the Inland Empire, four stores were robbed at gunpoint in the San Fernando Valley.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Identified After Possible Road Rage Shooting Death in Watts
A man was shot and killed just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday while exiting the 105 freeway in Watts as a result of a possible road rage shooting. The LA County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 48-year-old Carlos Hernandez of Los Angeles. The shooter followed the victim's car close by,...
LAPD Chief Moore 'troubled' by arrest video showing officer kicking suspect in head
Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore addressed a video that has recently gone viral, showing an officer kicking a handcuffed man in the head during arrest on July 3. The video was taken by a bystander in Hollywood as the man was being arrested on suspicion of battery outside of a marijuana dispensary in the 1600 block of Cahuenga Boulevard. At the time, another man was also arrested for his involvement in the incident, as he tried to free the suspect from police custody.Footage shows an officer kicking one of the two suspects -- handcuffed at the time -- in...
7-Eleven offers $100K reward for info in spree of robberies that left 2 dead
With a manhunt continuing for the assailant who robbed a series of Southern California 7-Eleven stores, killing two people and injuring at least three others in the process, the convenience store chain offered a $100,000 reward Wednesday for information leading to the gunman. The company “is offering a $100,000 reward...
Man pleads not guilty to killing 70-year-old man in South Los Angeles
A man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to fatally stabbing a 70-year-old man in the South Los Angeles area and attacking another man less than a week earlier. Keonte Woods, 26, of Los Angeles, is charged with murder and a knife use allegation for the May 5 killing of Dal Keun Lee, along with a count of assault with a deadly weapon involving an alleged attack April 30 on a separate victim.
Glendale police arrest 3 after finding weapons, ammo
Three men were arrested after officers discovered weapons and ammunition during a traffic stop in Glendale on Saturday. Just after midnight, officers stopped a car near Chevy Chase Drive and Colorado Street, where they discovered the driver, 19-year-old Alex Osegueda of Los Angeles, did not have a valid driver’s license, the Glendale Police Department said in a news release.
Man wanted for killing ex-girlfriend in Pomona found dead in vehicle
A man who was being sought in the killing of his ex-girlfriend in Pomona was later found dead in his vehicle, authorities said Wednesday. Darnel Dwight Haley, 62, of Montclair, was wanted in the fatal shooting that occurred around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Pomona police responded to the 1800 block...
Out of gas: California police respond to Britney Spears stalled on highway
Britney Spears's car stalled on the highway in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.
Woman struck and killed by SUV while crossing street in West Hollywood
A woman died after she was struck by an SUV while crossing a street in West Hollywood early Tuesday. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Hammond Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The woman was walking on a marked crosswalk and crossing against a red […]
Domestic violence suspect leads authorities on pursuit from West Covina
A domestic violence suspect led police on a chase across Los Angeles County Tuesday night. The pursuit originated from West Covina then snaked its way through areas of South Los Angeles on freeways and surface streets. West Covina police confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident, […]
Man arrested in caught-on-video assault of victim at Santa Ana grocery store
Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a seemingly random assault on a fellow grocery store customer in Santa Ana. Angel Garcia, 24, was arrested Saturday in connection with the May 29 assault, Santa Ana police said Tuesday. The incident occurred at the Northgate Market at 700 South Harbor Boulevard. The suspect, who […]
Bullets fly on Santa Monica Blvd./Crescent Heights
Two drivers exchanged gunfire at about 1:40AM Monday on Santa Monica Blvd. and Crescent Heights, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. One suspect was arrested; the other fled the scene in his vehicle. A bullet pierced the wall of a residence nearby, but no injuries were reported. Detectives with the department are currently investigating this case.
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested for alleged armed robbery of two street vendors
A 29-year-old man was arrested for the alleged armed robbery of two street vendors in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Detectives identified Eugene Richard Ybarra as the suspect in the case, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. Ybarra was also wanted for two additional unrelated outstanding warrants.
LA deputies under fire for video that appears to show detainee being beaten
A leaked video appearing to show Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies beating a detainee is the latest controversy surrounding the embattled law enforcement department.
Armed gunman wearing ankle monitor and on parole for robbery holds up store with semi-automatic
LOS ANGELES — (LOS ANGELES) -- A man with an ankle monitor and who was already on parole for robbery has been arrested after allegedly committing armed robbery at a cell phone store after he allegedly held up two employees at gun point and ran away with money from the cash register.
‘He’s been through enough’: Family of La Habra 7-Eleven shooting victim speaks out
Police in the Inland Empire and Orange County are still searching for the convenience store gunman responsible for Monday’s deadly crime spree. Two people died and several others injured, including a man in La Habra who family members said was just minding his own business, sitting inside his car when the suspect fired at him […]
