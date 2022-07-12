California Dems weigh in on ballot measures + Equality Unites looks at the year that was

Good morning and welcome to the A.M. Alert!

CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATS WEIGH IN ON BALLOT MEASURES

The leaders of the California Democratic Party convened over the weekend to deliberate on which propositions to endorse on this November’s ballot.

The verdict?

Democrats are unsurprisingly all in on Proposition 1, the measure to codify the right to an abortion in the California Constitution. The party came out in favor of Proposition 28, which aims to provide additional arts and music funding for California’s K-12 schools and Proposition 29, this year’s attempt at mandating that a licensed medical professional be on-site at state dialysis clinics.

Proposition 30, the wealth tax that aims to fund clean air initiatives including a rebate program for zero-emission vehicles got the party nod, along with Proposition 31, the referendum on the 2020 flavored tobacco ban for which a “yes” vote will uphold the law.

The state Democratic Party declined to endorse for Proposition 26, the tribal sports betting initiative, but came out firmly opposed to Proposition 27, the rival gambling initiative that would legalize online and mobile sports betting.

But the Democrats weren’t done yet.

They also voted to preemptively endorse a proposition that recently qualified for the November 2024 election — the $18-an-hour minimum wage.

EQUALITY UNITES MARKS THE YEAR IN REVIEW

Equality Unites, the union representing employees of Equality California, the largest statewide LGBTQ advocacy organization in the country, took to Twitter on Monday to post a year in review.

July 29, 2021, marks the date that the union sent an official request for recognition to Equality California, with 74% support from the bargaining unit, according to union tweet.

The union achieved recognition in October 2021, and collective bargaining sessions with Equality California management began in January.

“By February 2022 Equality Unites Bargaining Committee had drafted and submitted 35 proposals to the Company and only received 3 tentative agreements on proposals,” the union said in a tweet. “By June 16, 2022, the Company had received ALL 49 proposals from our Bargaining Committee. We have 8 proposals with tentative agreements, 2 proposals that have been rejected by both parties.”

Samuel Garrett-Pate, spokesman for Equality California, said that the organization has and will continue to negotiate in good faith with the union.

“We look forward to reaching a fair agreement promptly,” he said.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“In a single sentence: The best thing Democrats have going for them heading into the midterms is the Republicans.”

- California GOP consultant Mike Madrid, via Twitter.

