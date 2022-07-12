ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Dems weigh in on ballot measures + Equality Unites looks at the year that was

By Andrew Sheeler
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ms6yT_0gchDzZE00

Good morning and welcome to the A.M. Alert!

CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATS WEIGH IN ON BALLOT MEASURES

The leaders of the California Democratic Party convened over the weekend to deliberate on which propositions to endorse on this November’s ballot.

The verdict?

Democrats are unsurprisingly all in on Proposition 1, the measure to codify the right to an abortion in the California Constitution. The party came out in favor of Proposition 28, which aims to provide additional arts and music funding for California’s K-12 schools and Proposition 29, this year’s attempt at mandating that a licensed medical professional be on-site at state dialysis clinics.

Proposition 30, the wealth tax that aims to fund clean air initiatives including a rebate program for zero-emission vehicles got the party nod, along with Proposition 31, the referendum on the 2020 flavored tobacco ban for which a “yes” vote will uphold the law.

The state Democratic Party declined to endorse for Proposition 26, the tribal sports betting initiative, but came out firmly opposed to Proposition 27, the rival gambling initiative that would legalize online and mobile sports betting.

But the Democrats weren’t done yet.

They also voted to preemptively endorse a proposition that recently qualified for the November 2024 election — the $18-an-hour minimum wage.

EQUALITY UNITES MARKS THE YEAR IN REVIEW

Equality Unites, the union representing employees of Equality California, the largest statewide LGBTQ advocacy organization in the country, took to Twitter on Monday to post a year in review.

July 29, 2021, marks the date that the union sent an official request for recognition to Equality California, with 74% support from the bargaining unit, according to union tweet.

The union achieved recognition in October 2021, and collective bargaining sessions with Equality California management began in January.

“By February 2022 Equality Unites Bargaining Committee had drafted and submitted 35 proposals to the Company and only received 3 tentative agreements on proposals,” the union said in a tweet. “By June 16, 2022, the Company had received ALL 49 proposals from our Bargaining Committee. We have 8 proposals with tentative agreements, 2 proposals that have been rejected by both parties.”

Samuel Garrett-Pate, spokesman for Equality California, said that the organization has and will continue to negotiate in good faith with the union.

“We look forward to reaching a fair agreement promptly,” he said.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“In a single sentence: The best thing Democrats have going for them heading into the midterms is the Republicans.”

- California GOP consultant Mike Madrid, via Twitter.

Best of the Bee:

  • In the first days after the June primary election, multiple media outlets ran stories based on early counts predicting low voter turnout in Sacramento and statewide. It turned out not so bad, via Phillip Reese.
  • Roughly 17,000 registered nurses at University of California health systems, including those at UC Davis, voted to ratify a labor contract that provides wage increases of 16% across the board over three years, their union announced Monday, via Cathie Anderson.
  • Is California Gov. Gavin Newsom exaggerating when he says Golden State residents now will have “universal access to health coverage” as a result of a budget deal that will open Medi-Cal to 700,000 undocumented immigrants ages 26 to 49? Via Cathie Anderson.
  • Overtime has increased faster at Cal Fire than at any other California state agency in recent years, growing by 135% since 2012, according to an analysis by The Sacramento Bee. It is accelerating, adding costs for taxpayers and stress for some employees, via Wes Venteicher and Phillip Reese.

Comments / 2

cha'go jim
1d ago

I agree with one exception the tribal leaders have raised the level of there society faster than any other and have provided health, security, and financial services not available to most for the workers as well as there members and they deserve to co trick gambling 🎰 in our state till proven otherwise! We don’t need out of state unknowns taking jobs and money 💰

Reply
2
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Poodle | California Gun Insurance Requirements Gathering Steam

READY, AIM, FIRE: Back when I still lived in Wisconsin, I did some reporting on the Posse Comitatus, a right-wing, paramilitary group of White supremacists, survivalists, religious fanatics, and gun-toting anti-Semites. I stumbled onto this having been inadvertently invited to a Posse wedding by a friend and co-worker — in this case the bride — who would discover only later that she’d married into a group of well-armed extremists. In the moment, I was blissfully clueless. It was a barroom wedding in the middle of nowhere on a moonlit snowy night; all I remember is drinking too much and trying to dance the polka. I did much better at the former. Only later would I discover I’d driven home with a stolen Christmas tree affixed to the roof of my car.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
The Sacramento Bee

Who’s the boss? + Climate protest planned + Jones declares victory + Schubert endorses

Tuesday offered an object lesson in succession management in California. It started when Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced that he had left the state for a trip to Washington, D.C., where he will accept an award and meet with Biden Administration officials “on key issues, including gun safety, abortion, climate change, homelessness, and education to talk about how we can stop the backslide we are seeing across the country and discuss how to shore up protections and privacy nationwide,” according to his office.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
SFGate

California blocks gun sales to those at risk of breaking law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gun makers and dealers in California will be required to block firearms sales to anyone they have “reasonable cause to believe is at substantial risk” of using a gun illegally or of harming themselves or others, under a new law that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that he had signed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dems#Equality California#Collective Bargaining#Election State#Democrats
freightwaves.com

Truckers plan LA/Long Beach work stoppage Wednesday to protest AB5

Some California truckers who move containers in and out of the marine terminals at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach say they plan to participate in a work stoppage Wednesday to protest a controversial state law, AB5, that seeks to limit the use of independent contractors and largely classify them as employee drivers.
LONG BEACH, CA
The Sacramento Bee

Labor lawyers tell U.S. Supreme Court justices not to meddle in California state law

A group of lawyers say the U.S. Supreme Court has grossly misinterpreted California labor law — and they want a rehearing. In a new response to the Court’s June decision limiting the state’s worker protection law, the attorneys argue that the nine justices misunderstand California labor policy and succumbed to “obvious errors.” Plus, four lawyers on the case said, judges in Washington shouldn’t be trying to settle a state policy in the first place. They are requesting that the Court hold a rehearing on the matter.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KTVU FOX 2

Judge orders California to stop denying rent relief applications

OAKLAND, Calif. - A judge has ruled the California Department of Housing and Community Development must stop denying applications for COVID-19 rent relief money, amid a lawsuit filed by tenants’ advocates, who argue the state has unfairly withheld money from low-income renters. Tenant advocate groups sued the state alleging...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

17K+
Followers
705
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy