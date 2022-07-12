You can save hundreds on rent with a roommate. Tips to find one in Charlotte

A “for rent” sign is posted outside a home. According to a 2021 national report, a minimum wage worker ($7.25 an hour) would have to work 122 hours per week in order to afford a two-bedroom rental home or apartment in Charlotte. Observer file photo

The average current rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Charlotte is $1,490 per month, a 12% increase from last year, according to Zumper.com, a real estate research site.

But renting a two-bedroom apartment at $1,730 per month, the average price in Charlotte, according to a report from Rent.com, could save you more than $600 per month if you split the cost with another person.

As a solution to combat the rising rental cost, many have considered living with a roommate.

Whether you are new to town and want to save on living expenses, or desire a reliable roommate, here are some platforms you can use to find someone to live with.

Try social media sites and dating apps

There are many listings on free websites like Facebook, Craigslist, and Reddit from people looking for roommates. Some have even sought roommates on dating apps like Bumble.

Other websites are designed specifically for people searching for roommates. Here are some online roommate finders, and how much they cost to use:

Roomi: $14.99 per week or $29.99 per month

Roomates.com: $19.99 for 30 days or $29.99 for 60 days

RoomieMatch.com: $19.95 per year

Roomster.com: $14.95 per week or $29.95 per month

Roomies.com: Free with paid add-ons?

How to vet potential roommate candidates

Other than finding someone who can pay their half of the rent on time, you should ask potential roommate candidates about their lifestyles to see if they would be a good match, Nicole Schreck wrote for the U.S. News & World Report.

Some questions to ask include:

What do you do for a living?

Why do you need a new place to live?

Have you had roommates before?

Did you get along with your previous roommates?

You can also ask for references and talk to a person’s previous landlord or roommates. You can also conduct a background and credit check on a candidate, too, Schreck wrote.

If you’ve found the right person, you should make sure they sign the lease or sublease agreement. That way, you have legal backup if that person can’t pay rent or does something that may make you financially liable, Schreck said.