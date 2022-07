The pandemic and work from home trends are causing pain for owners of office buildings in Arlington and across the region. Arlington’s office vacancy rate reached 20.8% this month, according to data from CoStar, as relayed by Arlington Economic Development. That’s up from 16.6% at the beginning of 2020, as the pandemic first took hold, and 18.7% at the beginning of 2021.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO