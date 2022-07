NICHOLS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tioga Downs Casino Resort President and CEO Jeff Gural has been nominated by President Joe Biden to join his administration. Gural has been called to serve as the chair of the Public Buildings Reform Board. According to their website, the PBRB is an independent agency used to identify opportunities for the Federal government to significantly reduce its inventory of civilian real property and thereby reduce costs.

NICHOLS, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO