LAS VEGAS — Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero was satisfied with what he was hearing leading up to the 2022 NBA draft. “Just all the stuff that was being put out there was that I was going No. 3 to Houston,” Banchero told Yahoo Sports after he was shut down from Summer League competition after two games. “That's kind of where my mind was at, and I was fine with it. I was going to be happy wherever I ended up because I knew at the end of the day I would be fine. But in Houston, I would say that's where my head was at that time.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO