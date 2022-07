Prince William , 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, are following in Queen Elizabeth II‘s footsteps and trading London for the countryside. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will soon move to a home on the grounds of the Windsor Home Park estate in the Royal town of Windsor. Windsor castle, where the 96-year-old monarch has been living since 2020, is just a ten minute walk from their new home and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that being closer to her was a big motivation for the move. “The Queen spends the majority of her time at Windsor these days so being nearer to her is a huge factor,” explained our insider. “She’s 96 years old, that’s not lost on anyone in the family, every moment with her is precious.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO