The Keokuk County Expo is underway in Sigourney through July 16. 4-H Youth Outreach Coordinator Alicia Schmitt shares what’s scheduled on Thursday, “Thursday morning we’ll start out with the 4-H and FFA Sheep Show. Following that we will have the meat goat show and dairy goat show. Early afternoon we will have the 4-H and FFA Llama Show and then mid afternoon here in the Extension Office fair board people will have bingo going on. Right after that we switch right back to 4-H by having our clothing style show and awards.”

KEOKUK COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO