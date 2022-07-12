Concealed Carry Permit Applications Soar in Maryland
By Walter Morris, News4 Reporter
The numbers are in, and it looks like a lot of people in Maryland are looking to carry a firearm in public following big changes to gun laws. Applications for concealed carry permits are up more than 700% from last year, according to Maryland State Police data obtained by News4. They...
The U.S. Senate – including 14 Republicans – voted in favor of advancing new gun control legislation on Tuesday, just hours after lawmakers received the 80-page bill. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act includes funding to incentivize state-run “red flag” gun confiscation laws, which allow police to seize a person’s already legally-owned firearms if a court decides the individual is a danger to himself or others.
On the heels of last week's landmark ruling expanding individual gun rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out several lower court rulings that had upheld gun restrictions including bans on assault-style rifles in Maryland and large-capacity ammunition magazines in New Jersey and California. The actions by the justices...
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a package of bills touted to increase gun safety less than two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court weakened states' ability to restrict carrying concealed firearms. The signings, in Metuchen, New Jersey, came a day after at least six people were shot to death...
Gov. Larry Hogan has directed the Maryland State Police to suspend the state’s “good and substantial reason” standard for obtaining a permit to carry a concealed handgun in light of last month’s Supreme Court decision. “It would be unconstitutional to continue enforcing this provision of state...
WASHINGTON — Gail Curley, the Supreme Court’s marshal, has written to the governors of Maryland and Virginia and local officials in suburban Washington, D.C., asking them to enforce state and county laws that prohibit picketing at private homes. In the letter to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican,...
Four men in Washington DC with permits to carry concealed handguns filed a federal lawsuit against the nation’s capital city to legally carry firearms on the Metro transit system, arguing that a recent US Supreme Court ruling that struck down a New York law grants them permission to carry their weapons on public transit.The lawsuit filed in US District Court on 30 June cites a ruling from the nation’s high court issued just days earlier on 23 June that ruled against a century-old New York law requiring handgun owners to show “proper cause” in order to obtain a license...
Democratic states with more restrictive gun laws were scrambling on Friday to begin the process of fighting back after a Supreme Court decision a day earlier that overturned New York's concealed carry laws. The decision leaves them trying to figure out what concealed-carry controls they might still be able to...
California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a law that will now allow for gun violence victims in the state to sue firearm companies in civil suits when their products are used in a violent crime.“It’s well known that nearly every industry is held to account when their products cause harm or injury. All except one – the gun industry,” the California governor said in a statement released on Tuesday alongside the bill’s passage. “Today, California is going to change that. They can no longer hide from the mass destruction they have caused.”The bill, which was sent to the Democratic governor...
Some Black gun owners are reportedly eager to flex their ability to carry after a June Supreme Court ruling that makes it easier to possess handguns in public, touting it as an important vindication of their rights to self-defense. SCOTUS, in a 6-3 decision, struck down a New York state...
President Joe Biden delivered a 20-minute gun speech at the White House on Monday in which he called on Congress to pass “safe storage” gun laws holding gun owners personally liable for locking up their guns, in addition to bans on “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazines.
A 16-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department faces federal gun and drug charges after he conspired with a notorious biker club to swap and sell drugs, according to court filings. Steven Angelini, 41, allegedly worked with the president of the Maryland chapter of the Infamous Ryders Motorcycle Club, a man identified by prosecutors as “Keith.” Angelini provided the club with oxycodone, ammunition, and firearms, including a “ghost gun,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland said. “$300 plus a ball,” Angelini allegedly texted Keith as an asking price for the unregistered weapon, according to the The Baltimore Banner. “U can’t beat that... It shoots perfect.” In exchange, prosecutors said, the officer received cocaine and cash. In other texts, Angelini promised Keith that he would pump his department’s homicide unit for information on suspects in the murder of a drug dealer affiliated with the Ryders, The Baltimore Sun reported. Angelini was suspended without pay on Wednesday morning—around the same time he was arrested, according to the district attorney’s office.
After the Supreme Court upheld the right to bear arms last month, some states promptly complied with the ruling by eliminating subjective requirements for carrying a gun in public. But other states are either dragging their feet or refusing to acknowledge the decision's implications. The Court said New York had...
Supreme Court struck down limits on concealed carry in New York state. Black groups who opposed law aim to promote gun education, ownership. Black gun rights groups are seizing on a Supreme Court ruling that makes it easier to carry handguns in public, touting it as an important vindication of their rights to self-defense and an opportunity to reshape the debate in the Black community over gun ownership six years after the killing of Philando Castile.
A majority of gun owners favor several gun reforms — but not a ban on assault weapons. That’s from a new NPR/Ipsos survey finding support for universal background checks (84 percent), raising the minimum age to buy an AR-15-style rifle from 18 to 21 (72 percent), raising the minimum to age buy any gun from 18 to 21 (67 percent), and red flag laws (65 percent). There was a predictable split between Democratic and Republican gun owners, but a majority of the latter nonetheless supported the policies. At the same time, just 42 percent of gun owners — fueled by 25 percent support among Republicans — supported a ban on assault-style weapons. “This NPR/Ipsos survey of American gun owners shows that the majority of gun owners are supportive of moderate gun control measures like background checks or increased age requirements, but harbor deep distrust of government suggesting the barriers that exist to more actions on guns,” said Ipsos senior vice president Chris Jackson.
