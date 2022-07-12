EMBED <> More Videos Chicago to distribute 5K free bikes over next 4 years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago is giving out 5,000 free bicycles and safety equipment over the next four years.

The bikes will go to residents above the age of 14 who are in financial need and have difficulty getting around town.

The application period runs from July 18 until August 4. Bikes will begin to be distributed in August.

"Riding a bike is an affordable, sustainable, and healthy way to travel that reduces car congestion and improves quality of life," said CDOT Commissioner Gia Biagi. "Along with improving and expanding the City's network of bike lanes and trails, CDOT is committed to making biking a more popular and practical option for all residents - and Bike Chicago will do just that. We're excited to launch this program and start distributing bikes and safety gear this summer and throughout the next several years."

A portion of the bikes in the first year will be assembled by and distributed to participants in the Greencorps Chicago Youth Program, a green jobs training program for Chicago public high school students.

In order to qualify for a bicycle, applicants must:

-Be a Chicago resident

-Be at least 14 years old (Under 18 applicants will need a guardian present when picking up bike

-Have a household income at or below 100% of the Area Median Income for Chicago

-Not already own a bicycle

-Face higher mobility hardship or be a participant in the CDOT Mobility program

For more information, visit www.chicago.gov/bikechicago.