ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago to distribute 5K free bikes over next 4 years

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UTTkD_0gcgzYiM00
EMBED <> More Videos Chicago to distribute 5K free bikes over next 4 years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago is giving out 5,000 free bicycles and safety equipment over the next four years.

The bikes will go to residents above the age of 14 who are in financial need and have difficulty getting around town.

The application period runs from July 18 until August 4. Bikes will begin to be distributed in August.

"Riding a bike is an affordable, sustainable, and healthy way to travel that reduces car congestion and improves quality of life," said CDOT Commissioner Gia Biagi. "Along with improving and expanding the City's network of bike lanes and trails, CDOT is committed to making biking a more popular and practical option for all residents - and Bike Chicago will do just that. We're excited to launch this program and start distributing bikes and safety gear this summer and throughout the next several years."

A portion of the bikes in the first year will be assembled by and distributed to participants in the Greencorps Chicago Youth Program, a green jobs training program for Chicago public high school students.

In order to qualify for a bicycle, applicants must:

-Be a Chicago resident

-Be at least 14 years old (Under 18 applicants will need a guardian present when picking up bike

-Have a household income at or below 100% of the Area Median Income for Chicago

-Not already own a bicycle

-Face higher mobility hardship or be a participant in the CDOT Mobility program

For more information, visit www.chicago.gov/bikechicago.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Road widths aren’t to blame for Chicago’s racial disparities in speed cam ticketing

Update 7/13/22, 11:15 AM: After publication of this piece, Streetsblog Chicago noticed a couple of minor counting errors in the data analysis – apologies for the oversight. We’ve since triple-checked the data and found our original conclusions still hold: Speed cameras in majority-Black and majority-Latino census tracts are less likely to be located on 4-lane-plus roads than cameras in other census tracts, and most speed cameras in majority-Black tracts are located on streets with only two travel lanes. This post had been updated accordingly. See a full discussion of our methodology at the bottom of this post, and view our data spreadsheet here.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Cars
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago residents invited to weigh in on city budget

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago residents are being invited to share their priorities regarding city services during the city's annual budget process. The public will have three opportunities to participate in Budget Engagement Forums on July 21, 23, and 30, according to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office. Each...
CHICAGO, IL
1470 WMBD

Bailey, in Peoria, says he can win Chicago

PEORIA, Ill. – State Senator and Republican Gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey says he thinks he can get votes in Chicago in the November election. Bailey, speaking to several dozen supporters at the Lariat Steakhouse in Peoria Tuesday, says he’s spent a lot of time in the Chicago area since before the June primary, and thinks he’s making headway there.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike Lanes#Vehicles#Cdot Mobility#Www Chicago Go
Jennifer Geer

What is the dark secret lurking under Chicago's picturesque Lincoln Park?

The Couch Tomb is a reminder that Lincoln Park was once a cemetery. Couch Mausoleum Lincoln ParkJmp2web, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) I took a stroll through Lincoln Park recently. It was a perfect summer day. Clear skies, but not too hot, thanks to the cool breeze blowing in from the lake. Crowds of people were milling around. A wedding party was having their pictures taken in front of the backdrop of the Chicago skyline.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Four Of America’s Best Hospitals Happen To Be In Illinois

Dang, my city doesn't have one of the best hospitals in America, but maybe yours does!. According to a new study, 4 of America's BEST hospitals happen to be in Illinois. I'm REALLY curious to see who made this list because I've never heard of a study comparing hospitals. How does one figure out if a hospital is the best?
ILLINOIS STATE
blockclubchicago.org

Shop Handmade And Secondhand Goods At Monthly Thrift Event In South Chicago This Weekend

SOUTH CHICAGO — For South Side thrift and resale shop enthusiasts, an upcoming event is sure to be a great opportunity to bring home hidden treasures. The Commercial Avenue Special Service Area, along with Bridges/Puentes: Justice Collective of the Southeast and Invest South/West, are hosting the Southeast Side’s monthly thrift event “Thrift and Thrive/Mercado Abierto” noon-4 p.m. Sunday at 9100 S. Commercial Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Cars
1440 WROK

Hidden Gem Hot Dog Joint Called the Best in Illinois

Who said you have to be well-known in order to be called the best?. Matter of fact, who said you need to be easy to find in order to be called the best?. Apparently, it doesn't matter much to this place that has fans of their hot dogs and other offerings raving on review sites like Yelp.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

ShowerUp, a team effort, helps the homeless

Taking a shower in the morning is something most of us take for granted, but for homeless people living on the street, it is a luxury. On Thursday, June 30 a 20-foot ShowerUp trailer with three shower stalls, air conditioned in the summer and heated in the winter, was spotted in the parking lot owned by the village of Forest Park, just north of the Blue Line Station.
FOREST PARK, IL
chicagohomeless.org

Hotel Toledo: Eviction Avoided

In April of 2022, CCH learned that the owner of Hotel Toledo, a single room occupancy (SRO) hotel located at 6219 S. Ashland Avenue, in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood had set in motion a process to evict every tenant living in the hotel, giving the tenants until April 30th to vacate the building with all their possessions. The only notice that tenants received was the notice posted at the hotel.
ABC 7 Chicago

Horticulturist answers viewer gardening questions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summer is the season for growing your garden. Finding the right plants can be difficult and once they are in the ground, other issues may arise. We invited viewers to submit their gardening questions. Jennifer Brennan, a horticulturist at Chalet Nursery, joined ABC 7 Chicago Tuesday with...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
92K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy