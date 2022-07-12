ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, TX

Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Elite Storage

By brownwoodnews staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Elite Storage 325 on Thursday, July 7th. They are located at 3393 Highway 183 N in Early. Elite Storage 325 provides...

brownwoodnews.com

Chamber hosting TMAC-Manufacturers + Lunch & Learn July 19

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes you to join the Manufacturers + Lunch & Learn on Tuesday, July 19 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Chamber. This is a brief introduction to challenges faced by area leaders and tips on how to overcome obstacles within leadership that lead to higher morale and employee retention.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Autumn Drive bids rejected, Town Center Pond bids sought by Early council

EARLY – During Tuesday night’s meeting, the Early City Council unanimously rejected all bids for the Autumn Drive construction projects, citing the rising costs based on the money originally budgeted for the endeavor. “A couple of council meetings ago we went out for bids for the Autumn Drive...
EARLY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

City Council to seek proposals for landfill construction

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Brownwood City Council, a resolution was unanimously approved to seek sealed proposals for the construction of cells 14-16 at the landfill. “The City of Brownwood has the regional landfill and it services all of Brown County and some of the smaller counties in the area,” said Brownwood City Manager Emily Crawford. “Based upon our projections of waste, we have about a year and a half left of cell space in the landfill. We have known we would have to be constructing additional cells at the landfill for a few years now, and we have begun the engineering work for the construction in this current fiscal year. What was approved today was the City to go out for bids for the construction of two additional cells at the landfill.”
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Early City Council rejects all bids for Autumn Drive reconstruction

EARLY – During Tuesday night’s meeting, the Early City Council unanimously rejected all bids for the Autumn Drive construction projects, citing the rising costs based on the money originally budgeted for the endeavor. “A couple of council meetings ago we went out for bids for the Autumn Drive...
EARLY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Sales Tax Collections Up Again Across Brown County

After a slow-down for two months, sales tax allocations are up in all three Brown County cities in the month of July. The City of Early again leads the pack with an increase of almost 40% over July of 2021. Sales tax allocations from the Texas Comptroller’s Office in July reflect retail sales taxes collected in May 2022. Details below:
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Camp Bowie Staff Honored with Quarterly First Responder Award

As a part of the Brown County Commissioners Court meeting Monday morning, the Quarterly First Responder Award was announced. Recognized was Colonel Jamey Creek, Commander of the Camp Bowie Training Center in Brownwood, and his team. Colonel Creek has been at Camp Bowie for many years and was instrumental in helping to secure the Texas A&M Forest Service Task Force being placed in Brown County at Camp Bowie.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Water District Raises Water Rates in New Budget

At the July meeting of the Board of Directors of the Brown County Water Improvement District #1, approval was given to a new budget for the 2022/23 Fiscal Year. The total budget will be $4,007,514, an increase of 21.29% over the 2021/22 budget of $3,304,150. Almost all of the increase...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

TSTC instructors prepare for next group of first responders

Texas State Technical College’s Emergency Medical Services program is preparing for a new group of first responders. Registration for the fall semester is underway, and instructors are excited to train the next cohort of emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics, especially in the new Immersive Interactive labs available at the Abilene, Brownwood and Harlingen campuses.
Person
Seal
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Saydie Bradley

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. Experiences during her youth shaped the career path of a former restaurant manager and dog groomer to a life...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Jarvis Green

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. An unforeseen job opportunity presented itself and Jarvis Green has turned it into an online showcase highlighting the progress...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Woodrow ‘Wayne’ Hudson

Woodrow “Wayne” Hudson, age 75, of Brownwood passed away peacefully on July 9, 2022 in Abilene. Funeral services for Wayne will be held on Friday, July 15 at 2:00PM in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held from 6-8PM on Thursday, July 14 at Heartland Funeral Home.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Donald Hamlett

Donald Hamlett, age 70, of Brownwood passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at home surrounded by his loved ones. Celebration of Life for Donald will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, 19, 2022, at New Beginnings with Pastor Kelly Crenshaw officiating; private interment will be held at a later date. There is no set visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

John Raymond Young

John Raymond Young laid down his working tools at his home in May, Texas and passed on July 7, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Monahans, Texas on April 5, 1946 and is preceded in death by parents, John Lee and Eva Maurine Young of Hurst, Texas.
MAY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Court Records 7/8/22

No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from July 1 through July 7. The following marriage licenses were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from July 1 through July 7:. Charles James Elliott Jr. and Brittani Sharell McCloud. Alex Lopez and Yadira Elizabeth...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Molly Gonzales

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. A member of the Bangs High School Class of 2009, Molly Gonzales has taken her two greatest professional passions...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Terri Lynn Carruth

Terri Lynn Carruth, 59, of Bangs, Texas passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Services will be held at a later date. Terri was born September 13, 1963 in Chicago, Illinois to Anthony Tomassone and Elizabeth Brunsen. She graduated from Castleberry High School in 1983. Terri married Dennis Carruth in 1985 in Fort Worth, Texas and began a life together that blessed them with two children. Terri worked in sales most of her life which gave her opportunities to travel all over the world. She was happiest when home being the best wife/mom to her family. After her grandchildren were born, they occupied most of her time and they spent every chance they could together. She and Dennis lived on the farm they built together in Bangs Texas and they enjoyed spending their time together watching the animals around them. Terri was loved by so many and was a second mother to most of her kid’s friends, they all still refer to her as mom.
BANGS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Captain-less Boat Hits Docks on Lake Brownwood

Today on Lake Brownwood a man was ejected from his boat near McCartney Island. The out-of-control boat went around in circles several times before hitting two docks and then capsizing. No injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Adan ‘Adam’ Castaneda

Adan “Adam” Castaneda, age 58, of Brownwood, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022 in Abilene. Visitation and Rosary for Adam will be held from 6-8 P.M. on Tuesday, July 12, at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Wednesday, July 13, at Saint Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
BROWNWOOD, TX

