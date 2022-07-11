ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver mayor to deliver final State of the City address next Monday

By LINDSEY TOOMER lindsey.toomer@denvergazette.com
coloradopolitics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver Mayor Michael Hancock will deliver his final State of the City Address next Monday at the Montbello Recreation Center. The speech will highlight Hancock's priorities for his...

www.coloradopolitics.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradopolitics.com

Army veteran, small business owner Andy Rougeot launches bid for Denver mayor

Andy Rougeot knows he's an unconventional candidate for Denver's next mayor, but that's the point. "I'm running for mayor because I love this city," the 33-year-old Army veteran and small business owner told Colorado Politics ahead of his campaign launch. "I love the opportunity I’ve enjoyed here, but the opportunity is being shut for far too many people."
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver adds more dollars to contract for motel room voucher program

Denver City Council voted to add $1.8 million to its contract with U.S. Motels Denver North, which provides short-term shelter through a motel room voucher program when the city’s emergency shelter beds are full Monday night. The contract, which is still set to expire at the end of 2022,...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

NONPROFIT REGISTER | A banner year for Cancer League of Colorado

News: Cancer League of Colorado has ended its fiscal year with $1.7 million, a sum the organization's president, Gary Reece, said was an all-time high in fundraising. "It was an incredible year,” he added, one that enabled the all-volunteer nonprofit to fund 26 grants totaling $1,140,000 to Colorado-based cancer researchers and $215,000 in service grants to 32 cancer-related organizations statewide. In addition, Reece said, “We’ll have $700,000 to fund another round of pilot research grants in the fall and to fund investigator-initiated clinical trials as the need arises.”
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver approves citywide telecommunications contracts $60 million

Denver City Council approved a group of contracts for around $60 million with four service providers who will meet the city’s telecommunications and connectivity needs for the next five years Monday night. Telecommunications services allow Denver to keep about 180 sites connected to the city’s primary data center, according...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
coloradopolitics.com

Denver initially approves special revenue fund for mandatory affordable housing

Denver City Council gave preliminary approval Monday to the creation of a new special revenue fund to hold fee-in-lieu dollars paid to the city as part of its Expanding Housing Affordability Guidelines. The Mandatory Affordable Housing Fee-In-Lieu Fund will hold money developers pay to the city should they decide not...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy