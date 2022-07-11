Denver mayor to deliver final State of the City address next Monday

News: Cancer League of Colorado has ended its fiscal year with $1.7 million, a sum the organization's president, Gary Reece, said was an all-time high in fundraising. "It was an incredible year,” he added, one that enabled the all-volunteer nonprofit to fund 26 grants totaling $1,140,000 to Colorado-based cancer researchers and $215,000 in service grants to 32 cancer-related organizations statewide. In addition, Reece said, “We’ll have $700,000 to fund another round of pilot research grants in the fall and to fund investigator-initiated clinical trials as the need arises.”

DENVER, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO