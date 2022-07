SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A car led Shreveport police on a chase through the north side of town before crashing into a bus stop early Friday morning. Police received a shots fired call near the Canaan Towers Apartments in the Allendale neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. An officer believed he was behind the car involved and turned on his lights and sirens in an attempt to pull them over. Police say the car refused to stop.

