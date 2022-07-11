Is Hydrogen Peroxide Safe for Cats?

Hydrogen peroxide has been used to treat wound healing in human medicine for many years. Despite conflicting reports on its efficacy, many still use it for treating various issues and wonder if they can use the same product on their pets. Hydrogen peroxide is a compound that has been used for...
Sleeping your dog is a really difficult choice, and we’re frequently left wondering what dogs experience in those last seconds. Unfortunately, we cannot ask our dogs what they were thinking during this process. However, research suggests that dogs are likely to experience something similar to human patients who have...
Your hair is your most noticeable feature, but for some reason, you noticed it hasn’t been growing much since the summer. We’ve compiled a list of the best shampoo for hair growth in 2022 to help you find a product you love that actually works. Without the natural...
A pristine 200-year-old mineshaft that had been undisturbed since it was abandoned by miners during the Napoleonic wars has been discovered by cavers in Cheshire, revealing an almost unique “time capsule” of their underground life. The cobalt mine, at Alderley Edge, was sealed by the miners when the...
Do dogs really eat poop? Yes, and not for the reasons you might think. Here’s the lowdown on why dogs eat poop, how to tell if your dog is sick and the truth about natural remedies to make your dog stop eating poop. Is it normal for dogs to...
DOG owners are being warned against leaving their pets in cars as UK temperatures rocket past 30C this week. There was a spike in the number of dogs left in hot cars in 2019, according to The British Veterinary Association. And it doesn't want to see a repeat of that...
Livestock guard dogs (LGD) are becoming an increasingly popular tool in livestock management. A well-trained LGD will alert handlers to threats, ward off predators, and give ranchers peace of mind. Breeds developed over centuries by sheep- and goat-herding cultures. Anatolian shepherds, Akbash, Great Pyrenees, Kuvasz, and Central Asian shepherds are...
A CLEAN home is a happy home. But while many of us want our space to feel fresh and organized, we often feel too overwhelmed with all that needs to be done and end up putting it off. A mother and cleaning pro named Sherry Meadows, who goes by @sherrymmmontessorish...
A shocking list of how often you should clean household items has caused a furious debate among mums. Facebook group Stockpiling and Budgeting Australia shared the list that instructed people how often they need to clean their everyday items. Among them was small kitchen appliances, which they advised to change...
Cataracts, the normally clear lens of the eye, the part that focuses light rays on the retina, gradually becomes cloudy over time. This must then be removed and replaced with an intraocular lens (IOL). While the procedure typically is done with standard, or traditional, cataract surgery, for some cases, what's...
We're beyond guilty of sharing food with our four-legged babies. No matter what we're eating, they're always right next to us, hoping to get some scraps. And we can't say no to those puppy-dog eyes. We're weak! At least we're not the only ones who find it difficult to say to our pets. TikTok user @thebananabrooke is the same way. Well, she didn't really cave. It was mostly just a power move by her dog.
Spicy food challenges are all the rage these days, but can munching red hot peppers and sizzling hot sauces harm you?. One nutrition expert from University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in Ohio suggests that while it may burn your tongue at the dinner table and trigger some gastrointestinal distress as it travels through your body, it could actually help improve your lifelong health.
Your parents, grandparents, or relatives probably told you that one simple remedy for curing an upset stomach is drinking ginger ale. Now, there's all kinds of reasons as to why you might feel nauseous—it could be due to a nasty stomach bug, stress, anxiety or even eating something spoiled. If you find yourself reaching for the ginger-flavored soda during those times you maybe wonder why and if it really works.
A stranger in the horse paddocks takes me back to my childhood. I’m 10 and Dad has just returned from a business trip to India. He shows me a photograph he’s taken of the most implausible bird. It has a breast the colour of pale sand, wings that look like they belong to a flying zebra and a flamboyant crest that’s tipped with black. I am awestruck by the beauty of this fantastical beast.
WHEN the weather heats up you probably give the plants in your garden some extra water to keep them looking lush. But you might be neglecting to give your lawn the same attention, and it's probably so dry because of it. If you're unsure whether your lawn is too dry,...
Those of us who have experienced bad period pains will know just how painful and frankly how debilitating they can be. One company named Somedays creates products for period pain relief, but they also have a simulator that recreates period pains for those who have not had the pleasure. The...
We have a granddaughter. Her name is Mollie. She is a 60 to 70 pounds black lab and is about 8 years old. Mollie is very vocal and quite a character. I can imagine her as a human with a snarky attitude. Mollie stays with us when her parents are on vacation and there is never an occasion where she does not use her manipulation methods with us. Mollie loves being outside, hence why she enjoys being here, because of our large fenced-in backyard. She can get annoying sometimes with her constant whining to go outside. Yesterday alone I opened the sliding door for her about 30 times. And whenever I said no, she grunted like a bitchy teenager as if saying, “FINE! I’ll just lay here on your swollen, puffy, hurt foot!” Then lay down on the floor using my foot as a pillow.
Dads might have heard the phrase, but what is “cluster feeding” besides something that your breastfeeding partner hates? Well, newborn cluster feeding doesn’t really have any hard or fast definitions. In fact, depending on the context in which you hear the term — home versus maternity ward — it can indicate two wildly different infant breastfeeding behaviors. Either way, there are things dads can do to support moms suffering through newborn cluster feeding hell.
Recipe is so quick and easy to make at home and is a refreshing sweet treat for cooling off in summertime heat. It takes less than 5 minutes to blend ice-cold water, sugar, and your favorite flavored packet of powder and recreate your own version of the best Sonic slush.
Comments / 0