ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Wildlife photographers around the world rally for a 'New Big 5'

By Dan Mold
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 5 days ago

Graeme Green is a British wildlife photographer and conservationist who, for the past three years, has been working with over 250 wildlife photographers and various charities across the globe to create a ‘ New Big 5 ’. The idea is to change the stigma around the ‘big five’ associated with hunting lions, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant and Cape buffalo in Africa and instead create a new big five for photographers.

He tells us: “It’s our way of celebrating the amazing wildlife across the globe and photography is a powerful conservation tool too, exposing the brutal realities of animal cruelty, deforestation and habitat loss.

"When I started this project I wanted to create an inspiring new bucket list for travelers, wildlife lovers and photographers to see in their lifetime. Tourism funds many of the world’s conservation projects and the New Big 5 encourages travelers to visit the countries where these five animals live to support conservation efforts, learn about them and the threats they face.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6Z7s_0gcgaI1900

Graeme Green is a conservationist who, for the past three years, has been working with over 250 wildlife photographers  across the globe to create a ‘New Big 5’. (Image credit: Graeme Green)

“We worked with 250 photographers and put out a vote for what species should be included in our New Big 5. The results were: elephant, tiger, gorilla, polar bear and lion. They’re some of the most charismatic and popular animals on the planet, but they’re only the tip of the iceberg.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z4Lso_0gcgaI1900

Dave Sandford caught this shot of two polar bears in Western Hudson Bay, Churchill, Manitoba, Canada (Image credit: Dave Sandford)

“Hopefully our five animals can be ambassadors for all the world’s wildlife. From bees to blue whales, every creature is crucial to the balance of nature, to healthy ecosystems and to the future of earth.”

The Big 5 term is still used in part of Africa, but many safari owners have banned staff from using it because it’s rooted in hunting, which wiped out the animals that they’re trying to protect. TV presenter and conservationist Chris Packham says: “For any photographers and wildlife lovers who want something else, here it is. It’s the perfect way to instigate a transition between something which is no longer ethically, morally or scientifically acceptable, and transforming people’s passion from something which is dead to something which is alive. If hunters were all shooting with cameras, that would be significant progress.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hed0C_0gcgaI1900

Graeme took this close up of an adult male lion in the Mawra Naboisho Conservancy, Kenya. (Image credit: Graeme Green)

My close-up photo (above) is one of my favourite lion photos I’ve taken. It’s from Mara Naboisho Conservancy in Kenya. When taking an animal portrait, like this, I focus on the eyes. It’s useful to not use too small a depth of field, as that can mean the eyes are in focus but the nose or muzzle isn’t. Shooting at f/10 creates a bit more depth of field so everything you want in the face to be in focus is. I also had to get down low, lying flat on the back of the vehicle with a compartment opened, to get as close to eye level as possible, which works much better than looking down on an animal’s head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YbmM7_0gcgaI1900

A lone elephant reaches for leaves on a baobab tree in Ruaha National Park, Tanzania. (Image credit: Graeme Green)

For the elephant, I went wider using a 24-105mm lens for this photo. It’s a really versatile lens that I find works in a lot of different situations for wildlife and travel photography, both getting in close to a subject and opening out for wider scenes. With wildlife, a lot of people shoot as close in on the animal as possible, but there’s a lot to be said for composing wider and setting the animal in their landscape – in this case a quiet moment, just a lone elephant in Ruaha National Park, Tanzania, reaching for high leaves on a baobab tree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D4HEB_0gcgaI1900

Marcus Westberg photographed this Grauer’s gorilla in Kahuzi-Biega, DR Congo. (Image credit: Marcus Westberg)

Graeme went on to say, “Hopefully, the New Big 5 can be a small part in a transition to a future without trophy hunting. Yet I’m aware there are far greater threats to the world’s wildlife, including habitat loss, the illegal wildlife trade and climate change. The real mission is to use this New Big 5 idea to get people talking about wildlife. Change is possible if we all play our part. South Africa recently banned canned lion hunts after years of campaigning. The New Big 5 project has worked to highlight solutions, from bright ideas to conservancies, from cutting edge technology to re-wilding.”

Check out more images on his Instagram , or find out more about the New Big 5 project on his website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zC8ax_0gcgaI1900

PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is the world's only monthly newsstand title that's 100% devoted to Canon, so you can be sure the magazine is completely relevant to your system. Every issue comes with downloadable video tutorials too.


View Deal

Read more:

Best lens for street portraits
Best camera for portraits
Photography tips
Canon EOS R5 review

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

New Zealand to embark on world’s largest feral predator eradication

New Zealand conservationists are embarking on the largest attempt ever made to eradicate introduced predators from an inhabited island. Manaaki Whenua-Landcare Research, a crown research institute, has signed a $2.8m partnership with Rakiura/Stewart Island’s conservation group, Predator Free Rakiura, to eradicate predators including possums, rats, feral cats and hedgehogs over the next four years.
ANIMALS
The Independent

British zoo celebrates birth of rare horse extinct in the wild for almost 40 years

A zoo is celebrating the birth of a rare Przewalski’s foal which previously went extinct in the wild for nearly 40 years.The male foal was born to parents Nogger and Speranzer at Marwell Zoo near Winchester, Hampshire, on May 28.It has been named Basil after the first male Przewalski’s horse ever to live at the zoo.Keepers report the new youngster is staying close to its mother and the females of the herd are being protectiveMarwell Zoo spokeswomanBasil senior was born in 1963 and joined Marwell in 1970 prior to the zoo opening in 1972, before moving on to San Diego Zoo.The...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Packham
AOL Corp

661 pounds, 13 feet long and a mouth 'the size of a banana': The largest freshwater fish ever caught

A fisherman in northern Cambodia hooked what researchers say is the world’s largest freshwater fish — a giant stingray that scientists know relatively little about. The fisherman, 42, caught the 661-pound fish — which measured about 13 feet in length — near a remote island on the Mekong River in the Stung Treng area. A team of scientists from the Wonders of Mekong research project helped tag, measure and weigh the ray before it was released back into the river. The research group believes it was healthy when released and expects it to survive.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Conservation#Travel Photography#Wildlife Trade#British
natureworldnews.com

Great White Shark Shreds Swimmer Into Pieces in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa

A shark attack occurred in the waters off Sanctuary Beach in Plettenberg Bay along the South African coast. The grueling incident involved an apparent great white shark that mauled to death a male swimmer. This is according to the reported testimonies of horrified witnesses in the area. A footage just...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Pets
Q 105.7

Rare Animal Sighting! This One Was Spotted Right Here in NY State!

There are many mysteries hiding in the woods of New York State. Some examples would be over 10,000 Big Foot sightings in the United States since the 1950's, many in New York. The mountain lion debate continues year after year. Heck even our moose population is a bit of a mystery with only occasional sightings each year. As unusual as those opportunities are I have one that might be even more rare.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Photographer Shares Viral Photo of a Crab Sporting Human Teeth

A deep-sea fisherman confounded the internet with a popular Instagram post of his latest catch: a crab that had human teeth. Roman Fedortsov, a photographer who works on a fishing trawler in Western Russia, posts images of some of the most unusual deep-sea catches on his Instagram page. Last week, Fedorstov's 652,000 followers found themselves cringing over a photo shared by the photographer-fisherman.
ANIMALS
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy