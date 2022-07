(Photo taken by Ashley Inman and used with her permission) (Chippewa Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Chippewa Township Police responded to an accident at 3:45 PM Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Route 51 and Darlington Road according to Beaver County 9-1-1. A female driver hit the traffic post, knocking out the traffic lights, necessitating the road to be closed until almost 5 PM. The driver wasn’t injured. Traffic was backed up following the accident. As of 7:45 AM Wednesday morning 9-1-1 said the traffic lights were still out in the area near GetGo.

