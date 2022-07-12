Stone: Look to others to learn, 'grow' as a gardener

Whether it is a formal garden tour, a personal invitation from a friend or an acquaintance, or a trip to a public garden, we can all learn — and “grow” — as gardeners by checking out what others are doing in their own landscapes.

Many communities in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan have garden tours highlighting some amazing outdoor spaces in specific neighborhoods, towns, or cities. I am part of a group that is coordinating monthly tours during the summer called Metro Beet, highlighting urban farms and community gardens with a focus on foods.

While we just had our most recent tour on Saturday, it is not too early to begin planning to attend the next one between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 6. Just as in the past, several garden hosts will invite the public to take in their growing locations. Visitors can learn how to build raised beds, and about new and unusual crops; see a variety of trellising systems; and enjoy an opportunity to connect with others who have similar a similar interest and passion for plants.

I like to think of gardeners of sponges, always wanting to take more in, absorb information, and try new things. As I have visited gardens, fields, and landscapes earlier this season here are few things I have witnessed:

■ A drip irrigation system at a community garden, installed to water its raised beds. Wouldn’t every gardener love a little help watering, especially during the hot and dry times of the summer? Could my days of dragging hoses be ending soon?

■ A unique trellising system using electrical conduit and planting netting to train climbers and vines. Could this replace at least some of the individual cages or staking in my own garden?

■ Plant combinations of colors and textures, and the addition of pollinator plots to increase habitat and encourage pollination. I will be reviewing the many photographs I have been taking and adding some plants to the must-have list.

Always have the phone or camera handy, and a small notebook to write down ideas, plant must-haves, and other ideas. We can always learn from others, especially gardeners who love to share experiences and sometimes even plants.

This is also a good time for a mid-season check in your own garden. Take time to do a walk through and focus on making your own observations, good and bad: What is working? What can be improved on? Are there any pests, which could include insects, disease, or weeds?

Speaking of weeds, the recent rains have helped all plants, but I know the unwanted plants in my own landscape have really grown. It is so important to manage weeds before they set seeds and spread. Removing the plants now, or simply cutting of seed heads, can help in the reduction of its presence in the future.

If you have a plant that just popped up, or that you have been dealing with from many seasons, but are not sure what it is, plant ID is important as we implement management strategies. Is it an annual? Is it a perennial? What are the preferred management options?

If you need help answering those questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to your local Extension office. In Lucas County, our horticulture hours are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at the office in the Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Dr., Toledo. The phone number is 419-578-6783, and the email is lucascountymastergardener@gmail.com.

Samples can also be left in the white mailbox near the office’s main door if staff and volunteers are not available. The office is located off of Elmer Drive between North Holland-Sylvania and North Reynolds roads and next to the Rose Garden once inside the garden.

The questions and samples received this week will be incorporated into next week’s garden column, where I will be covering seasonal highlights — the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Amy Stone is an agriculture and natural resources educator with the Ohio State Extension – Lucas County. She writes weekly on gardening, and welcomes questions and comments at stone.91@osu.edu.