ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Resident Evil review: A muddled, shonky adaptation of the zombie video game that we didn’t need

By Nick Hilton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MHXxe_0gcgNpx700

Back in 1996, while newspaper coverage was fixated on the divorce of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, a phenomenon was spreading around the world, not unlike a virus. Osaka-based video game developer Capcom had just released Resident Evil , a shoot-’em-up in which players enjoyed the brainless fun of blasting the brains out of the brain-eating undead. Almost three decades later, and the brainiacs (OK, I’ll stop now) at Netflix have brought the franchise back from the dead for an eight-episode run, its first live-action small screen iteration following a seven-film cinematic universe that, despite blanket critical panning, has never been killed off.

At the heart of this new version of Resident Evil (the character through whose eyes the story would unfold, were this a first-person video game) is Jade, played by Charlie’s Angels Ella Balinska. She’s a tough, undercut-sporting scientist-cum-action hero, in the mould of Resident Evil heroines before her. The twist here is that her father is Albert Wesker (the Big Bad of the games) played with typically sonorous authority by The Wire ’s Lance Reddick. Two timelines unfold: the “present” day, where Jade, a research scientist, monitors zombies on the streets of London (“Come on, show me something,” she whispers at a rabbit she’s placed before the horde), and 2022, when she was a child living with her father and sister in New Raccoon City. This thread, it soon emerges, chronicles the genesis of the virus that will imminently reduce humanity to a mass of slobbering flesh munchers.

The backstory quickly becomes a cautionary tale of corporate greed and the exploitation of the wellness fad (after Severance it seems everyone wants a slice of dystopian workplace culture), while, ahead in 2036, Jade finds herself on the run, pursued by both the undead (“The T-virus doesn’t kill people, it rewires their brains,” Jade observes. “All they want to do is eat and spread the virus”) and the shadowy Umbrella Corporation, her father’s employer. The zombies themselves – and let’s face it, a Resident Evil adaptation is only as good as its ravenous swarm – look like a flash mob of A-level drama students, until they start running, at which point the frenetic action sequences are lit more sparingly than a medieval boudoir.

Perhaps the makers of this show felt that escaping the video game aesthetic was enough. And for some it will be: in the Wesker origin story and the skull-crunching violence, there’s something to appeal to devotees of the landmark franchise. But for those unfamiliar with the fabled video game series, this will feel like little more than a muddled, and somewhat tacky, zombie serial, saddled with the baggage of pre-existing lore. The video games were a monster hit, but there’s not enough meat on the bones of this rework for anyone but hardcore completists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YxBbI_0gcgNpx700

The whole thing is shonky. The writing, by necessity, is largely expository and clichéd (“Scientists said the world would end in 2036,” Jade’s opening monologue announces. “But they were wrong: the world ended a long time ago”), though they also find room for some weird asides, courtesy, mainly, of Paola Nunez’s very evil Evelyn Marcus. She says things like, “Who hasn’t popped a Xany and gone hunting for Louboutins?”, before snipping the head of a rat with a pair of scissors, in case you were in any doubt that she’s a wrong’un. The visuals, meanwhile, range from a Black Mirror -lite techscape to an abandoned world built on cheap sets and half-baked CGI. The production design invites comparisons with both 28 Days Later and Children of Men ; comparisons that look increasingly unflattering as the show reverts back to its relentless gameplay origins.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gabrielle Zevin: ‘We have a very white, male idea of the “capital G” gamer’

Gabrielle Zevin has all the stories. The author of Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, a tremendous new novel about art, friendship and gaming, has had her work dismissed as “charming”. “Lovely”. “Easy-going”. She knows the ways she’s been “constantly made to make myself smaller, as a woman, writing novels”. Literally, in one instance. “There was another book that I know that has the exact same word count as mine, written by a male, that was printed to be 240 pages longer than one of mine recently.” She imagines critics reviewing it – this “bigger book” – as “pacier, because the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

‘Rugrats’ Co-Creator Gábor Csupó Set to Direct Rumer Godden’s Children’s Book ‘The Story of Holly and Ivy,’ Kosmo Films Producing (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “Rugrats” co-creator Gábor Csupó is set to direct a feature-length adaptation of Rumer Godden’s children’s Christmas classic book “The Story of Holly and Ivy.” “Lonely young Ivy runs away from her orphanage during Christmas, while spirited but unsold doll Holly waits in her toy store window for the child who will give her existence meaning,” reads the official logline. “When their paths cross and their quest to be together unfolds, a surprising array of many struggling folk’s Christmas wishes come true.” Kosmo Films’ Sebastian Weiland and Nina Gwyn Weiland acquired the film rights and will...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

The Rehearsal is the most uncomfortable show ever made. Watch at your own risk.

Some shows never leave you. There’s a devious moment toward the end of the premiere episode of The Rehearsal – HBO’s slippery new hidden-camera comedy from earnest Canadian Nathan Fielder – that’s as much a part of me now as anything else I’ve ever seen on TV.Fielder sits down with one of the show’s real-life participants, an easy-going 50-year-old Black man named Kor Skeet, and confesses to lying about something trivial – his timorous delivery is comedy’s answer to mumblecore. But when the camera cuts to Skeet, the trivia-enthusiast has been replaced by an actor who looks a good deal...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Reddick
Person
Prince Charles
The Independent

Westworld season 4, episode 4 recap: Hail, hail, Charlotte Hale

The midpoint of Westworld’s fourth season arrives with an episode that delivers dramatic deaths and resurrections, while finally revealing the multiple timelines we’ve been watching all along. In other words, it’s vintage Westworld. Let’s break down what we’ve learned this week, and how things are left standing as the story begins to accelerate into its second half.Caleb 2.0In the last episode, we left humanity’s hero Caleb (Aaron Paul) with one of Charlotte Hale’s (Tessa Thompson) flies crawling into his ear canal, which would be downright unsanitary even if it wasn’t about to infect him with Hale’s patented mind-control goop. That’s...
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Control Room review: Like watching a python swallowing a rabbit – disturbing but compelling

There ought to be a name for the sub-genre of crime thrillers that use excessive amounts of flashbacks to tease and tease and tease and ultimately irritate the living daylights out of the viewer. “Flashback thrillers”, let’s call this abominable abuse of an old and honoured filmic technique. There is no better symbol of the creative impoverishment of television drama departments than this: cops, and occasionally others, living and mentally suffering through sequences of haunting, repetitive, horrific experiences, like candidates in Tory leadership elections.Hence The Control Room, which has the added trendy ingredient of being set in Glasgow, looking...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

748K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy