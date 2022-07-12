Police: Surveillance video shows fatal shooting suspect open fire on crowd in Bridgeport while riding scooter

Surveillance video shows a man shoot a gun into a crowd outside a gas station, striking two people and killing one, police say.

The shooting happened Sunday just before 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of Fairfield Avenue, near the Atlas gas station.

The video shows both a driver and a rider on a white-colored scooter when the passenger opens fire into a crowd.

Police say a 32-year-old Ramon Gonzalez-Peguero Jr. of Hartford was pronounced dead, and an 18-year-old boy from Bridgeport needed to undergo surgery for gunshot wounds.



Police are hoping someone will recognize the suspects in the footage.

Police are also looking to speak with anyone who was at the gas station or park at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call homicide Detective Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS .