Police: Surveillance video shows fatal shooting suspect open fire on crowd in Bridgeport while riding scooter

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Surveillance video shows a man shoot a gun into a crowd outside a gas station, striking two people and killing one, police say.

The shooting happened Sunday just before 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of Fairfield Avenue, near the Atlas gas station.

The video shows both a driver and a rider on a white-colored scooter when the passenger opens fire into a crowd.

Police say a 32-year-old Ramon Gonzalez-Peguero Jr. of Hartford was pronounced dead, and an 18-year-old boy from Bridgeport needed to undergo surgery for gunshot wounds.

MORE: Police: Hartford man killed in Bridgeport shooting; 1 other injured

Police are hoping someone will recognize the suspects in the footage.

Police are also looking to speak with anyone who was at the gas station or park at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call homicide Detective Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS .

KINGBUMBA
2d ago

Wild Wild West out here in the Port so sad killing eachother and the innocent in the crossfire thats how this world will end 😪

J'adore Rowe
2d ago

This is so sad 😞 these youth have too much time on there hands they need real time like touring the jails and seeing what consequences leads to or visiting a morgue, to let reality hit 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽something got to change

Michael Reed
2d ago

wow,broad daylight, there just so bold nowadays, they could care less where their at,if they want to shoot,there going to.

