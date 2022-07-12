ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo food truck heads toward semifinals of 'Great Food Truck Race'

By Shayleigh Frank
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VQMHj_0gcgMyvr00

A Toledo team is still trucking along in season 15 of The Great Food Truck Race.

Drag queen and mac and cheese enthusiast Sugar Vermonte, aka David Gedert, is heading into the semifinals of the popular Food Network show, claiming first place in sales in the most recent episode that aired on Sunday. Serving up comfort food with a personality, she’s proving challenge by challenge that her team at Maybe Cheese Born With It has got what it takes to achieve greatness.

The Great Food Truck Race airs at 9 p.m. Sundays on the Food Network. Episodes also stream on Discovery+.

“What we focused on is this is such a gigantic opportunity. So I didn't want to let a single minute go to waste. Every minute that we spend here is more important than any minute we've done almost anything else,” Vermonte told The Blade on Monday.

The show looks to sales to determine who can stay and who must leave every week. The truck with the lowest dollar amount in sales is eliminated, while the others get a chance to reach the finale.

But sales are not the only worry contestants have. Every week they are given a new challenge to test their skills and adaptability in the competition. In the latest, Vermonte and her team nearly melted with their cheesy creations as they attempted to cook in the extreme conditions of 134-degree weather in the sand dunes of California.

“Everything was an obstacle!” Vermonte said. “We came into this only having done a food truck for three months. We did it as a pop up last summer, and we were up against teams with salsa factories and Michelin kitchen experience and awards.”

Keith Logue, coined the jack of all trades, and head chef Mahogany Reign join Vermonte on Team Maybe Cheese Born With It. They’ve often had to take part in other mystery challenges on the show. On week three, the mac and cheese crew was separated, trading Logue for Grant Stevens, head chef of a competing food truck called Food Flight.

Among the drama of another competitor withdrawing that same week, Vermonte said viewers did not get to see how much they learned from Stevens and the great work that Logue did with Food Flight.

“He really, really was a superstar. They didn't get a chance to show it because there was all that drama with Salsa Queen who done salsa quit,” Vermonte said.

But along with the learning curves the group has been thrown, some victories have also been won. Maybe Cheese Born With It started off strong, being first in sales in week one, and the team continues to adapt its business methods to maximize sales.

“There were a couple of strategies that I picked up from watching previous seasons — first of all, price. Price as if you are in a sales competition, because you are,” Vermonte said. “Opening the window as quickly as possible. That we did from day one. That was always the strategy.”

Vermonte also utilizes social media as a strategy to boost her sales.

Fans, local and national, have begun cheering on the fabulous crew on their socials as they near the semifinals on Sunday. Many have taken to the truck’s Facebook page, posting words of encouragement and excitement over their continued victories.

“Everything from here in Toledo has been so loving, kind, supportive,” Vermonte said about local responses. “Toledo is our hometown baby and Toledo has been so warm, welcoming, sharing the Facebooks, clicking like, clicking love. ‘Oh my God I love seeing you.’”

For next week’s semifinal, the teams have been tasked to present their own takes on two classics, a chili cheese Coney dog and chicken and waffles. The team that excels on the first challenge will be awarded an extra hour of selling time, giving them a chance to get ahead in sales.

Going forward, Vermonte hopes to continue to push to boat, growing her business with a permanent location here in Toledo.

“The entire business concept that I have is what Chipotle did for the burrito, I want to do for mac and cheese,” Vermonte said. “So it should be quick service, it should be delicious food that you get quickly, and you can pick your ingredients or do one of our really fun pre-made menu options like Don’t Go Bacon My Heart or the Pesto Both Worlds.”

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Time Out Global

Burger King is offering an all-you-can-eat cheeseburger challenge this July

From all-you-can-eat sushi to unlimited oysters, Tokyo’s got a lot of restaurant deals that will have you well-fed and satisfied. Now, Burger King Japan is getting in on the trend by offering an all-you-can-eat cheeseburger challenge, featuring its brand new Maximum Super One-Pound Beef Burger. The OTT burger is...
RESTAURANTS
buzznicked.com

Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs

Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
ANIMALS
Jake Wells

Go here for the best burger around

Photo of cheeseburger on platePhoto by Eliv Sonas Aceron (Unsplash) If you've ever wondered where you can find the best burger in town, I have the answer. It's not Swenson's. It's not Bob's. It's actually something you'll find at a newer restaurant: The Farmer's Rail.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Toledo, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Toledo, OH
City
California, OH
Alina Andras

5 Amazing and Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and ran out of ideas of where to spend your weekends or if you simply travel to Ohio often and are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of amazing but affordable places that are a great choice for a weekend getaway.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

Three great steakhouses in Ohio

What do you usually order when you go out? If your answer is a steak with some fresh vegetables on the side, then you are in the right place, especially if you live in Ohio or travel to Ohio often. That's because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#The Great Food Truck Race#Mac And Cheese#Trucks#The Food Network
Travel Maven

The Most Remote Lake in Ohio is Beautiful

Tucked within Ohio's Wayne National Forest is a breathtaking lake that relatively few people visit. Lake Vesuvius is a 143-acre lake that was named after the historic Vesuvius Iron Furnace, the remanents of Ohio's iron industry.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in the Cleveland Area

If you're looking for great Chinese cuisine, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for Shanghainese food in Cleveland, this is the place to go. Located in AsiaTown, LJ Shanghai is known for their delicious, steaming hot xiaolongbao (soup dumplings). Other customer favorites include the pan-fried beef daoxiao noodles, Chongqing spicy beef noodle soup, and sweet and sour ribs.
CLEVELAND, OH
Jake Wells

The 3 best places to get Mexican food in Akron

tacos on platePhoto by Jarrett Lopez (Unsplash) The Akron area has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many great restaurants to choose from, it can be overwhelming. So here are the three best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in and near Akron.
AKRON, OH
Alina Andras

6 amazing seafood places in Florida

When it comes to seafood dishes, it's all about the way you prepare it. Once you learn how to cook it right, it's hard not to fall in love with seafood. However, even if you love to cook it at home, we all love to go out to a nice restaurant from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner with a group of friends, our partner or some family members.
FLORIDA STATE
Mens Journal

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

If you love beer, you're in the right place—at the right time. With over 9,000 breweries in the United States alone, there are more craft beer varieties, styles, and flavors than ever. And, every day, experimentation and innovation are taking beer in new directions. To keep track of what's brewing, we're taste-testing and calling out […]
DRINKS
Los Angeles Times

Eat like a local — have a California roll, a French dip and a Moscow mule, all invented in L.A.

Now here’s a new spin on “eating local” for you. Supposing you were to pack a picnic for the Hollywood Bowl with exclusively created-in-L.A. foods. The California roll. Now, right off, there’s an argument over who invented it. Not where — it was definitely Los Angeles, but was it a restaurant in Little Tokyo in the 1960s, or one on Restaurant Row on La Cienega in 1979? Which is true? What, do I look like a judge?
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy