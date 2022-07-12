Toledo food truck heads toward semifinals of 'Great Food Truck Race'

A Toledo team is still trucking along in season 15 of The Great Food Truck Race.

Drag queen and mac and cheese enthusiast Sugar Vermonte, aka David Gedert, is heading into the semifinals of the popular Food Network show, claiming first place in sales in the most recent episode that aired on Sunday. Serving up comfort food with a personality, she’s proving challenge by challenge that her team at Maybe Cheese Born With It has got what it takes to achieve greatness.

The Great Food Truck Race airs at 9 p.m. Sundays on the Food Network. Episodes also stream on Discovery+.

“What we focused on is this is such a gigantic opportunity. So I didn't want to let a single minute go to waste. Every minute that we spend here is more important than any minute we've done almost anything else,” Vermonte told The Blade on Monday.

The show looks to sales to determine who can stay and who must leave every week. The truck with the lowest dollar amount in sales is eliminated, while the others get a chance to reach the finale.

But sales are not the only worry contestants have. Every week they are given a new challenge to test their skills and adaptability in the competition. In the latest, Vermonte and her team nearly melted with their cheesy creations as they attempted to cook in the extreme conditions of 134-degree weather in the sand dunes of California.

“Everything was an obstacle!” Vermonte said. “We came into this only having done a food truck for three months. We did it as a pop up last summer, and we were up against teams with salsa factories and Michelin kitchen experience and awards.”

Keith Logue, coined the jack of all trades, and head chef Mahogany Reign join Vermonte on Team Maybe Cheese Born With It. They’ve often had to take part in other mystery challenges on the show. On week three, the mac and cheese crew was separated, trading Logue for Grant Stevens, head chef of a competing food truck called Food Flight.

Among the drama of another competitor withdrawing that same week, Vermonte said viewers did not get to see how much they learned from Stevens and the great work that Logue did with Food Flight.

“He really, really was a superstar. They didn't get a chance to show it because there was all that drama with Salsa Queen who done salsa quit,” Vermonte said.

But along with the learning curves the group has been thrown, some victories have also been won. Maybe Cheese Born With It started off strong, being first in sales in week one, and the team continues to adapt its business methods to maximize sales.

“There were a couple of strategies that I picked up from watching previous seasons — first of all, price. Price as if you are in a sales competition, because you are,” Vermonte said. “Opening the window as quickly as possible. That we did from day one. That was always the strategy.”

Vermonte also utilizes social media as a strategy to boost her sales.

Fans, local and national, have begun cheering on the fabulous crew on their socials as they near the semifinals on Sunday. Many have taken to the truck’s Facebook page, posting words of encouragement and excitement over their continued victories.

“Everything from here in Toledo has been so loving, kind, supportive,” Vermonte said about local responses. “Toledo is our hometown baby and Toledo has been so warm, welcoming, sharing the Facebooks, clicking like, clicking love. ‘Oh my God I love seeing you.’”

For next week’s semifinal, the teams have been tasked to present their own takes on two classics, a chili cheese Coney dog and chicken and waffles. The team that excels on the first challenge will be awarded an extra hour of selling time, giving them a chance to get ahead in sales.

Going forward, Vermonte hopes to continue to push to boat, growing her business with a permanent location here in Toledo.

“The entire business concept that I have is what Chipotle did for the burrito, I want to do for mac and cheese,” Vermonte said. “So it should be quick service, it should be delicious food that you get quickly, and you can pick your ingredients or do one of our really fun pre-made menu options like Don’t Go Bacon My Heart or the Pesto Both Worlds.”