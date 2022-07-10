Insider: Domantas Sabonis reflects on trade to Kings, Keegan Murray, Malcolm Brogdon

LAS VEGAS — If anyone left early, the Kings made them regret it.

Trailing by six points against the Magic with 7.4 seconds left in a Summer League game Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center, Neemias Queta drained a 3 to cut the lead in half, Ade Murkey deflected the ensuing inbound pass from No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero and No. 4 pick Keegan Murray came up with the steal. Murray took one dribble while retreating to the 3-point line, pump-faked to let two defenders fly by and drained the game-tying 3-pointer with 0.2 seconds left to send it to overtime.

The wild sequence brought hundreds of fans to their feet, including Kings big man and former Pacers All-Star Domantas Sabonis. The 26-year-old, who was sitting courtside to watch his Summer League teammates, was traded to Sacramento last season for budding star point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

The Magic eventually prevailed 94-92 in double-overtime, but before the Kings' late-game heroics, I caught up with Sabonis to discuss being traded from Indiana, Murray joining him in Sacramento, Malcolm Brogdon being traded to Boston and more:

Q: You were a two-time All-Star and spent four-plus seasons with the Pacers, so what were your emotions like after being traded to the Kings?

A: It's obviously hard. It's always hard. I love Indiana. That was basically my first real NBA experience. I spent one year in OKC and then got traded, so that was my home for a long time, you know? But these things happen and I just gotta take advantage of this opportunity I have now and be the guy and lead this team.

Q: How do you like your fit in Sacramento?

A: I feel good here. We're doing the right things. We got a coaching staff that is motivated to get us better and put us in the right direction. We made some good add-ons in free agency (signing Malik Monk and trading for Kevin Huerter), and we still have some time left so I'm just excited.

Q: What do you think of rookie Keegan Murray so far?

A: He's great, he's awesome. I think he's a great fit next to our core that we have. He's gonna do everything we need him to do and even more, so I think he's perfect for our system.

Q: The Malcolm Brogdon trade just became official, sending him from the Pacers to the Celtics. What are your thoughts on the chance he has to join a championship caliber team?

A: I'm so happy for him. He's a guy who takes this very serious, and for him to get this opportunity to play for an organization like that, that's all he's been looking for so I'm happy for him.

Q: What's it like being a dad for the first time? Have you asked your old teammate Chris Duarte for some tips?

A: It's been really great. I'm super excited. I can't wait to get back home to my son. Chris definitely is the vet when it comes to being a dad because he already has a big family. We keep in touch a lot, so we're pretty close.

Q: When the Kings played the Pacers in Indy after the trade last season, you didn't make the trip due to a left knee contusion. Assuming you return this season, how do you think it'll feel to play again at Gainbridge Fieldhouse?

A: A lot of emotions for sure, a lot of memories there. I got traded there (from OKC) as a throw-in bench player and I became a starter and All-Star, so I have a lot of connections there. I'll be very excited to go back.

Follow IndyStar Pacers beat writer James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid. Reach him via email: jboyd1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Insider: Domantas Sabonis reflects on trade to Kings, Keegan Murray, Malcolm Brogdon