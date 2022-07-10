ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Insider: Domantas Sabonis reflects on trade to Kings, Keegan Murray, Malcolm Brogdon

By James Boyd, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS — If anyone left early, the Kings made them regret it.

Trailing by six points against the Magic with 7.4 seconds left in a Summer League game Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center, Neemias Queta drained a 3 to cut the lead in half, Ade Murkey deflected the ensuing inbound pass from No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero and No. 4 pick Keegan Murray came up with the steal. Murray took one dribble while retreating to the 3-point line, pump-faked to let two defenders fly by and drained the game-tying 3-pointer with 0.2 seconds left to send it to overtime.

The wild sequence brought hundreds of fans to their feet, including Kings big man and former Pacers All-Star Domantas Sabonis. The 26-year-old, who was sitting courtside to watch his Summer League teammates, was traded to Sacramento last season for budding star point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

The Magic eventually prevailed 94-92 in double-overtime, but before the Kings' late-game heroics, I caught up with Sabonis to discuss being traded from Indiana, Murray joining him in Sacramento, Malcolm Brogdon being traded to Boston and more:

Q: You were a two-time All-Star and spent four-plus seasons with the Pacers, so what were your emotions like after being traded to the Kings?

A: It's obviously hard. It's always hard. I love Indiana. That was basically my first real NBA experience. I spent one year in OKC and then got traded, so that was my home for a long time, you know? But these things happen and I just gotta take advantage of this opportunity I have now and be the guy and lead this team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29K961_0gcgDqca00

Q: How do you like your fit in Sacramento?

A: I feel good here. We're doing the right things. We got a coaching staff that is motivated to get us better and put us in the right direction. We made some good add-ons in free agency (signing Malik Monk and trading for Kevin Huerter), and we still have some time left so I'm just excited.

Q: What do you think of rookie Keegan Murray so far?

A: He's great, he's awesome. I think he's a great fit next to our core that we have. He's gonna do everything we need him to do and even more, so I think he's perfect for our system.

Q: The Malcolm Brogdon trade just became official, sending him from the Pacers to the Celtics. What are your thoughts on the chance he has to join a championship caliber team?

A: I'm so happy for him. He's a guy who takes this very serious, and for him to get this opportunity to play for an organization like that, that's all he's been looking for so I'm happy for him.

Q: What's it like being a dad for the first time? Have you asked your old teammate Chris Duarte for some tips?

A: It's been really great. I'm super excited. I can't wait to get back home to my son. Chris definitely is the vet when it comes to being a dad because he already has a big family. We keep in touch a lot, so we're pretty close.

Q: When the Kings played the Pacers in Indy after the trade last season, you didn't make the trip due to a left knee contusion. Assuming you return this season, how do you think it'll feel to play again at Gainbridge Fieldhouse?

A: A lot of emotions for sure, a lot of memories there. I got traded there (from OKC) as a throw-in bench player and I became a starter and All-Star, so I have a lot of connections there. I'll be very excited to go back.

Follow IndyStar Pacers beat writer James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid. Reach him via email: jboyd1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Insider: Domantas Sabonis reflects on trade to Kings, Keegan Murray, Malcolm Brogdon

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Adam Silver: NBA may consider lowering age limit in new CBA

According to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, reducing the league's age limit to 18 will be discussed during negotiations with the NBA Players Association about a new collective bargaining agreement. Talks began this week between the two sides; the NBA and the NBAPA can opt out of the current CBA but...
NBA
The Spun

The Pacers Are Reportedly Waiving 4 Players

The Indiana Pacers waived multiple players Thursday after signing DeAndre Ayton to a record-setting offer sheet. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Ayton agreed to a four-year, $133M maximum deal with the Pacers. Although the Phoenix Suns have 48 hours to match the restricted free agent's offer, Indiana cleared cap space to leave the door open.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
Local
California Basketball
City
Boston, IN
Local
Nevada Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Indiana State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
Indiana Sports
Sacramento, CA
Basketball
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Duarte
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Malik Monk
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Cuisine Noir Magazine

From Basketball to Tea, Tamika Catchings Move Off the Court Wins with Community

She’s one of the most famous faces of the WNBA, an Olympian, and a humanitarian. Tamika Catchings has repeatedly conquered and beaten the odds on and off the court. Since retiring from the Indiana Fever, she has had the opportunity to do what she loves, even more, connecting one-on-one with the community and being the proud owner of two Indianapolis neighborhood cozy cafés called Tea’s Me.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Underrated piece of Rudy Gobert trade return drawing ‘significant interest’

The NBA world has been set ablaze by the news of the Utah Jazz entertaining a trade for superstar Donovan Mitchell. Just over a week since the franchise shipped out Rudy Gobert, it appears more changes are on the horizon for the franchise. While Mitchell is sure to be the main prize in the eyes of NBA teams, he is far from the only player available. As the franchise heads into rebuilding mode, the Jazz seem open to moving most of the current roster.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner, Buddy Hield

The NBA offseason, at its best, is like an award-winning TV drama. Everyone thinks they know what will happen until something entirely different transpires. The Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers are both teams that many already know what to expect from this summer. The Lakers are largely expected to, eventually, flip Russell Westbrook and some draft capital for Kyrie Irving.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ons#Pacers#Summer League#Thomas Mack Center#Espn
Inside The Thunder

Holmgren Bounces Back in Win Over Magic

Oklahoma City’s Summer League team got back in the win column Monday night in Las Vegas. The game was set to feature the top two picks in last month's NBA Draft, but No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero did not play for the Magic in the game. The Thunder ended up toppling the Magic 84-81 to get back in the win column.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
GonzagaNation.net

What Gonzaga Is Doing For Recruiting This Summer

The summer recruiting period is heating up and the Gonzaga coaching staff is working in full effect to try and find the next generation of great players. He has a full breakdown of what the coaching staff and assistants do in order to make sure that the entire country is covered and that no prospect gets overlooked.
SPOKANE, WA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The massive trade package Knicks may need to pull off Donovan Mitchell trade

The New York Knicks already made a splash this summer, signing Jalen Brunson to a $110 million deal. But, they could be looking to make even more noise. The Utah Jazz is reportedly listening to offers for franchise star Donovan Mitchell and the Knicks are at the top of the list as one of his potential landing spots. After all, Spida hails from New York and scouts from the organization did watch him in the playoffs.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Bilas: Dubs nabbed 'lottery talent' with Baldwin at No. 28

STATELINE, Nev. -- The general skepticism surrounding Patrick Baldwin Jr., linked to unimpressive college statistics and a poor performance at the NBA draft combine, didn’t scare the Warriors. They liked the 6-foot-9 forward enough to select him in the first round (No. 28 overall) of the draft last month.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving has made decision about his future with Nets?

Kyrie Irving has been the subject of trade rumors for several weeks now, but that does not mean the star point guard is looking for a change of scenery. Brian Lewis of the New York Post was told by sources that Irving wants to remain with the Brooklyn Nets. The seven-time All-Star is committed to the Nets even if they fulfill Kevin Durant’s trade request.
BROOKLYN, NY
FastBreak on FanNation

SHOCKING REPORT: NBA All-Star Reportedly Could Be Traded

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, other NBA teams say that the Utah Jazz "are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios" for All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell. Woj: "After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a...
NBA
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy