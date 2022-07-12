ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

James Webb live updates: NASA reveals five stunning, new images from telescope

By Mary Kekatos, ABC News
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13rDvy_0gcgCeJJ00
President Biden Previews Image from Webb Space Telescope Bill Ingalls-NASA via Getty Images

WASHINGTON — The first full-color image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has been released.

The images, the full set of which will be released Tuesday morning, will be the deepest and highest resolution ever taken of the universe, according to NASA.

The telescope will help scientists study the formation of the universe’s earliest galaxies, how they compare to today’s galaxies, how our solar system developed and if there is life on other planets.

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Jul 12, 1:15 pm

NASA scientists say Webb will be 'revolutionary'

NASA scientists said the images and data that will be collected from the James Webb Space Telescope will be groundbreaking in our understanding of the universe.

"This going to be revolutionary," said Jane Rigby, the operations project scientist for the telescope, during a press conference Tuesday. "These are previous capabilities we’ve never had before."

Her comments come after NASA released five new images with never-before-seen detail of exoplanets, stars, nebulae and galaxies in the universe.

Rigby said she cried from happiness after seeing the first images that Webb captured.

"It was a combination of giddy like, 'Oh my gosh, this is great,' and having a sob like, 'Oh my God, this works,'" she said.

Jul 12, 12:05 pm

NASA shows difference between Webb and Hubble

NASA revealed the difference in images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, the first of which were revealed Tuesday, and its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope.

The 2009 image taken by Hubble was captured over the span of several weeks and show the galaxies surrounded by several stars.

Meanwhile, the 2022 image taken by Webb was captured in less than one week and reveals hundreds of star formations never seen before because the telescope uses infrared technology, which reveals objects invisible to the human eye due to being surrounded by clouds, gas and dust.

Jul 12, 11:46 am

Hundreds of new stars in nebula revealed in final image

The final image revealed Tuesday from the James Webb Space Telescope has revealed new details about the Carina Nebula, located in the Milky Way Galaxy.

The image, which is actually just the edge of the nebula, shows hundreds of stars never seen before within the cloud.

Because of the massive amounts of dust and gas that exist within the nebula, the stars were not visible to the human eye.

The area, referred to as the Cosmic Cliffs, shows a "giant, gaseous cavity" as young stars that were recently born push down ultraviolet radiation and create the jagged-looking edge.

Jul 12, 11:26 am

Galaxy cluster seen in new telescope image

NASA's newest image from the Webb telescope shows Stephan's Quintet, a group of five galaxies located 290 million light-years away.

According to the space agency, the image "contains over 150 million pixels and is constructed from almost 1,000 separate image files."

The image provides new information about the cluster, including the birth of millions of stars -- as they happened millions of years ago -- and tails of gas and dust that are being pulled in different directions as the galaxies engage in a "cosmic dance."

The "most surprising" image, NASA said, is one of the galaxies, NGC 7318B, crashing through the middle of the cluster.

Jul 11, 6:41 pm

Biden unveils 1st full-color image from telescope

President Joe Biden unveiled the first full-color image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.

The image, revealed during a press event held at the White House Monday and also attended by Vice President Kamala Harris, shows multiple galaxies.

It is the highest-resolution image of the universe ever captured, officials said.

"Today is a historic day," said Biden. "It’s a new window into the history of our universe and today we’re going to get a first glimpse of the light to shine through that window."

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said the light seen on the image has been traveling for over 13 billion years.

Jul 11, 4:46 pm

NASA says all of the telescope's instruments are 'ready'

NASA announced Monday all four of the James Webb Space Telescope's scientific instruments are ready to start being used.

The space agency said there are 17 modes, or ways, to operate the instruments. All have been examined and are "ready to begin full scientific operations."

The last step was was checking the the telescope's NIRCam, which block starlight so scientists can detect other nearby structures, such as exoplanets.

Jul 11, 4:00 pm

Test image from telescope offers preview

A test image taken by the James Webb Telescope offers a preview of what's to come ahead of the release of the first full-color images.

NASA shared the photo last week taken by one of the telescope's instruments, the Fine Guidance Sensor, or FGS, to demonstrate how strong, clear and sharp Webb's images will be.

According to the space agency, the "false-color mosaic" is made up of 72 exposures taken over a 32-hour period.

NASA noted that the primary focus of the FGS is not even to capture images but to make sure the telescope is pointing precisely at its target.

Jul 11, 3:30 pm

What to know about the Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope was jointly developed by NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency.

Development began in 1996 but ran into several delays before it was completed in 2016 at a final cost of $10 billion.

The telescope was launched on Christmas Day and is orbiting 1 million miles from Earth.

It used infrared radiation to detect objects that are invisible to the human eye.

The four goals of the telescope are to study how the first stars and galaxies formed right after the Big Bang, comparing the galaxies from the past to those of today, how planetary systems formed and if there is any sign of life on other planets.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Freethink

Stephen Hawking’s black hole theory proved right

The late Stephen Hawking’s black hole area theorem is correct, a new study shows. Scientists used gravitational waves to prove the famous British physicist’s idea, which may lead to uncovering more underlying laws of the universe. The theorem, elaborated by Hawking in 1971, uses Einstein’s theory of general...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa releases first Webb Telescope images of Jupiter and moon Europa

Nasa has released the first James Webb Space Telescope images from our own Solar System, capturing the gas giant Jupiter glowing in infrared light. Also visible are Jupiter’s moons Europa, Thebe and Metis. The images, posted Thursday evening on a Nasa blog, are not as highly processed as the five images of distant galaxies and nebulae the space agency shared with the public on Tuesday. Instead, the Jovian images come from data collected during Webb’s commissioning phase during the spring, when operators pointed the telescope at different objects to make sure everything was working properly. Nevertheless, the images give...
ASTRONOMY
Pocono Update

Our Universe May Be Inside Of A Black Hole

Our universe is so big that it seems like nothing outside of it can exist. Experts are starting to think that our universe may be inside a 4th-dimensional black hole. Our universe started as a singularity, an infinitely hot and dense point in space. The same description the scientific community gives black holes, the universe in which we live black holes could be the same, according to experts such as James Beecham at CERN.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

The James Webb Space Telescope Image Reveal Was an Embarrassment

On Monday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were given the honor of unveiling the "deepest view" into our universe yet. The image, of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, was captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $10 billion machine launched on Christmas Day to probe the very earliest epoch of space.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Android Police

Download these super high-res Webb telescope images for an out-of-this-world wallpaper

All of space nerddom has been squealing with excitement at the James Webb Space Telescope's first images. What we've seen so far has been stunning, showing off a clarity of the universe we've never before experienced in such exquisite sharpness and detail. I haven't felt so much wonder since an eight-year-old Ryne snagged his first glossy-paged book on space from the library, staring slack-jawed at the Engraved Hourglass Nebula. If you can't get enough of Webb's first pictures either, I've got some great news. You can actually download them at absurdly high resolutions, perfect for setting as your phone's wallpaper.
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

Four United States stealth bombers arrive in Australia in a dramatic show of force to the Indo-Pacific - before the military has yet another encounter with a Chinese warship

Rarely-seen USAF B-2A stealth bombers have landed in Queensland in a high-profile show of strength, as Australian Defence Forces have another encounter with a Chinese warship. At least four bombers - whose unique design makes them virtually invisible to radar detection - touched down on Sunday at the RAAF Amberely Base, west of Brisbane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Portrait of a Globular Cluster: A Multitude of Glittering Stars

This observation from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope features the globular cluster Terzan 2 in the constellation Scorpio. Found in a wide variety of galaxies, globular clusters are stable, tightly gravitationally bound clusters of tens of thousands to millions of stars. This intense gravitational attraction between the closely packed stars is what gives globular clusters a consistent, spherical shape. As a result, images of the hearts of globular clusters, as seen in this observation of Terzan 2, are crowded with a multitude of glittering stars.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

A ‘heartbeat’ signal is coming from a distant galaxy

Scientists have found an unusual and repetitive signal coming from a distant galaxy. The blast of radio energy is flashing, in a pattern that has been likened to a heartbeat. Scientists say it is a fast radio burst, or the still-mysterious and powerful blasts of energy that come from deep in space, and which scientists still do not understand. But it is strange among those blasts: it is nowhere near as fast, lasting for up to three seconds rather than the milliseconds of usual FRBs.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
IFLScience

Whirlpools Of Electricity Observed For The First Time

Physicists have observed eddies of electricity made by electrons interacting in a manner similar to water molecules in whirlpools, at last confirming theoreticians' longstanding predictions. When teaching electricity, a popular but much-criticized analogy is of water flowing through pipes, with voltage being the counterpart of a change in height, and...
PHYSICS
IFLScience

60 Years Ago, The US Exploded A Nuclear Bomb In Outer Space

On July 9, 1962, crowds gathered on the beaches of Honolulu, Hawaii, and watched as the US detonated a nuclear bomb in outer space. Known as Starfish Prime, the explosion was part of a series of high-altitude nuclear tests known somewhat innocuously as "Operation Fishbowl". Five nuclear devices were set off during the tests, with Starfish being the largest at approximately 1.4 megatons (the equivalent in terms of energy discharge of 1.4 million tons of TNT being detonated all at once).
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope#European Space Agency
americanmilitarynews.com

2 US B-2 stealth bombers arrive in Australia in huge message to China

A pair of U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers landed in Australia this week in a massive show of force to China and the Indo-Pacific region. In a Monday press release, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) announced that B-2 Spirit bombers from the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, landed at the Royal Australian Air Force Base in Amberley, Australia on Sunday. The Air Force said the bombers are part of a rotational Bomber Task Force that is “supporting the Enhanced Cooperation Initiative under the Force Posture Agreement between the United States and Australia.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Andrei Tapalaga

The Secret American Ice City Under Greenland

Metal arch forms being emplaced over undercut trench in Camp Century, Greenland in 1961Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The Cold War forced the two big powers of the world at the time (the Soviet Union and the United States) to build bases to protect their “political flanks”. Every political debate between communism and capitalism was leading a step closer to a nuclear war and the US did not want to take any chances.
TheConversationAU

We studied how the Antarctic ice sheet advanced and retreated over 10,000 years. It holds warnings for the future

Alarming stories from Antarctica are now more frequent than ever; the ice surface is melting, floating ice shelves are collapsing and glaciers are flowing faster into the ocean. Antarctica will be the largest source of future sea-level rise. Yet scientists don’t know exactly how this melting will unfold as the climate warms. Our latest research looks at how the Antarctic ice sheet advanced and retreated over the past 10,000 years. It holds stark warnings, and possibly some hope, for the future. The current imbalance Future sea-level rise presents one of the most significant challenges of climate change, with economic, environmental and societal impacts expected...
EARTH SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Lori Lamothe

Strange History: Why the Lookouts on the Titanic Had No Binoculars

(oceanlinersmagazine.com) Since the "unsinkable" ship plunged to the bottom of the Atlantic on April 15, 1912 there has been endless speculation about what caused the disaster. Experts have written about the unsafe speed the Titanic was sailing at, the massive field of ice the ship encountered and the lack of lifeboats on board, among other things. Recent theories even posit that an optical illusion caused the ship to go down.
IFLScience

What Do Molecules Look Like?

A molecule is a group of atoms bonded together. Molecules make up nearly everything around you – your skin, your chair, even your food. They vary in size, but are extremely small. You can’t see an individual molecule with your eyes or even a microscope. They are 100,000 times smaller than the width of a hair.
CHEMISTRY
The Independent

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope damaged after being smashed by space rock, images show

Damage to the James Webb Telescope’s primary mirror from a micrometeorite strike in May is worse than first thought, according to new images revealed in a new report.A paper published Tuesday on the academic preprint server arxiv.org detailing Webb’s performance during the commissioning of the telescope revealed that most of the micrometeorite strikes on Webb’s big mirror resulted in negligible damage, but a strike that occured in mid-May even left the telescope with permanent damage.“The single micrometeorite impact that occurred between 22 — 24 May 2022 UT exceeded prelaunch expectations of damage for a single micrometeoroid triggering further investigation and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
75K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy