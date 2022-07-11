ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melvindale, MI

Watch: Thief Intentionally Slams Truck Into Melvindale Gas Station to Gain Entry

By George McIntyre
 2 days ago
Surveillance video at a Melvindale gas station shows a driver plowing into the building and then attempting to crawl over the debris in order to gain entry. There's little doubt that the driver of the flatbed truck intentionally backed the vehicle into the establishment at a high rate of speed. The...

Video: Thief smashes into Melvindale gas station with flatbed truck

MELVINDALE, Mich. – A driver was caught on camera smashing into a gas station Downriver, causing significant damage to the building. Surveillance footage captured the driver of what appears to be a flatbed truck reverse the vehicle directly into a Sunoco gas station on Dix Road near Outer Drive in Melvindale. Video shows the driver breaking through the building, and then exiting the vehicle and jumping over debris to enter the store.
