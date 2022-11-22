ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best face moisturizer for every skin type

Whether you’re a skin care novice or someone who touts an expansive daily routine, you likely reach for a face moisturizer to keep your skin looking and feeling good. And if you don’t, you should definitely start using one.
35 Things You'll Actually Want To Buy This Cyber Monday

Holiday shopping season is upon us, and Cyber Monday is inching closer and closer. It's a shopping weekend that can be a little bit overwhelming: so many deals, so many options. How do you choose? This list will help you find the very best choices, so you can get your holiday shopping done faster.
The 10 best Black Friday deals we found today

While you get your shopping on, the Underscored team will be keeping track of all the deals you need to know about on the web, and here, we’ll be calling out our 10 favorites for each day leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
The best flannel sheets of 2022

For those living in colder climates, in homes with a chillier average room temp in winter, there’s good news: It’s flannel sheet season. Overall, we tested 10 sets of top-rated flannel sheets in a range of prices.
The best down comforters of 2022

To find the best comforter that will give you that ideal night's sleep, we tested 11 of the most popular, highly rated options, including Brooklinen, Buffy and more.
Shop the very best beauty deals of Black Friday 2022 now

Whether you’re holiday shopping for a beauty gift set, restocking your skin care routine, looking for new makeup or trying find hair care that actually tames your locks, you’ll find Black Friday deals on all that and more from Sephora, Ulta, Charlotte Tilbury, Benefit Cosmetics and other favorite beauty brands.
Shop Small Business Saturday 2022 for deals on unique gifts and more

For many, Black Friday conjures an image of throngs of shoppers waiting outside major retailers hoping for deals on big ticket items like TVs and laptops. While there is certainly no shortage of those deals happening this weekend, there are lots of opportunities to shop your favorite small business right now — and save money while you’re at it.
The best Windows laptop of 2022

From highly portable ultrabooks to heavy-duty workstations, Windows laptops offer a bevy of choices to pick from. That’s why we’re here to help you find one that’s worth buying.
The best cotton sheets in 2022

To find the best cotton sheet sets, we tested 10 options, evaluating them for quality, fit on the bed, and variety of size and color options. After extensive testing, we found five sets that are well-made, and gave us excellent rest.
