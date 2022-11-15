Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Hurry — this crazy AirPods Pro Black Friday deal is selling fast
Walmart Black Friday deals have started early this year, giving shoppers the chance to buy now and beat the rush, all while still getting the products they want at Black Friday prices. That means now is the perfect opportunity to buy some Apple AirPods Pro for only $159, saving you $21 off the usual price of $180. These are the older 1st-generation AirPods Pro but they’re still excellent. A very popular seller, buy them now before you miss out or read on to see why they’re worth it.
Digital Trends
Best 65-inch TV Black Friday deals: Early sales to shop now
The Black Friday 2022 officially begins November 25, but if you’ve been paying attention, you already know that retailers have started their sales ahead of schedule this year. That means we’ve already seen some of the best Black Friday TV deals, with many available right now and more sure to come. It’s a great time to shop if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater setup, and if a 65-inch TV is what you’ve got your eye on, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up all of the best 65-inch TV Black Friday deals right here.
CBS News
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This Thanksgiving, you're better off shopping online than taking your chances at the mall. Many of your favorite retailers will...
Men's Health
Amazon Has a Secret Section Filled With Luxury Gifts Under $50
WHETHER YOU'RE on the hunt for IG-famous sneakers or adding delectable Christmas crackers to your cart, gift shopping on Amazon (and the quick, free delivery!) is so much easier than running from store to store. And if you know where to look, you can even find high end and designer items on the site.
We Spent Hours On TikTok And Here Are 35 Holiday Gifts Other People Thought Are Worth Our Coin
The sleigh bells are ringing and the holiday season is officially around the corner. Although holiday shopping can be a tad bit stressful or overwhelming, TikTok just made everyone's lives a little bit easier by sharing all of the most-wanted, hottest and affordable gifts that Amazon has to offer. Whether you are shopping for your friends, daughter, loved one or special someone, TikTok has it covered. At-home manicure sets, 1,000 piece lego toys and chic clothing that everyone will love, are just a few of the options waiting for you down below. Makeup products that blew up on the internet, roses that will live for up to 2 years and a couple stocking stuffers that are guaranteed to put a smile on everyone's face are also incredible options. Thanks to TikTok, Amazon and this years incredible product releases, it might just be the best holiday season yet.
CNET
Early Black Friday Favorites: 5 Must-Have Deals Worth Checking Out Now
Black Friday proper is a little over a week away, but the shopping holiday is no longer a one-day affair. Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Kohl's have all kicked off their discounts early. Best Buy's big deals have been in motion for weeks, and Target is approaching more than a month of sales already.
CNET
Apple Reveals Black Friday Deals for 2022
Apple previewed on Thursday the deals it'll be rolling out on Black Friday and the following weekend. It'll be offering Apple gift cards on select purchases from November 25-28. Shoppers will get a $50 gift card when they buy select iPhones (not the iPhone 14), iPads, Beats headphones, Apple accessories...
The Jewish Press
Amazon to Lay Off 10,000 Employees
Global e-commerce giant Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 employees starting this week, The New York Times reported Monday. The actual number of layoffs “remains fluid” and still could change, according to the report. The largest number of personnel cuts in the company’s history, the impending cutback...
US News and World Report
Amazon slashes $50 off the cost of an Apple Watch 8
The Apple Watch is a popular holiday gift, and in 2021 was still the #1 smartwatch on the market. But it’s not the most inexpensive device out there, so any discount is good to find. Matching its best price of the year so far, Amazon is taking $50 off the latest model, the Apple Watch 8, dropping the price of the 41mm aluminum model from $399 to $349, and from $429 to $379 for the 45mm aluminum model.
CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: This $99 Samsung soundbar and subwoofer is the perfect Black Friday TV upgrade
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This 170-watt Samsung soundbar with wireless subwoofer is the perfect audio upgrade for your home this holiday season. It takes...
Tech layoffs are soaring this month
November is shaping up to be a brutal month for tech layoffs — and we’re only halfway through. Driving the news: Amazon is gearing up to lay off about 10,000 employees, the largest reduction to its headcount in the company's history (though a teeny fraction of its 1 million employees), the New York Times reports.
Best Amazon Black Friday deals: Apple AirPods Pro, Keurig, Roomba robot vacuums and more
There are plenty of great deals to be found at Amazon ahead of Black Friday 2022. The major retailer has deals on iRobot robot vacuums, Apple AirPods Pro, top-rated kitchen gadgets and more. Want to save big ahead of fall's biggest savings event? Keep reading to discover the best early Black Friday deals you can shop at Amazon now. Top products in this article: iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)Apple AirPods Pro 2, $234 (reduced from $249)Cosori Dual Blaze smart...
AOL Corp
Looking for earbuds? The 2nd Generation Apple AirPods are down to $89.99
SAVE $70: The Apple Airpods (2nd Gen) are available through Nov. 15 at Amazon for $89.99 with a 43% discount. Let's say you want to spoil your loved ones with Apple products for the holiday season, but perhaps they seem over your budget. Fret not — a price cut on an iconic pair of wireless Apple AirPods saves the day. These second-generation Apple AirPods are down to $89.99, which is one of its lowest-ever prices at Amazon.
40 Useful Gifts That Won't End Up In People's Junk Drawers
They say it’s the thought that counts, and that’s certainly true. But some gifts aren’t as well thought out as others, which can consign well intended presents to a life of collecting dust. If you’re looking for more longevity in your gifts, check out this list of 40 useful gifts that won’t end up in people’s junk drawers. These are products that serve a significant purpose – and serve it well. We’re talking tools, electronic devices, accessories, wearables, and much more, all intended to be no-brainer buys for the holidays. That being said, you still have to give it at least a little thought. Your handyman friend might enjoy a magnetic wristband for holding screws and nails a little more than a wine aerator, for example.
CBS News
Apple Gift Guide 2022: The best Black Friday deals on the Apple Watch 8, Apple AirPods Pro 2 and Apple iPhone 14 right now
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The new Apple iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple AirPods Pro 2 are all sure to...
Motley Fool
Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?
Nvidia stock gained impressive momentum of late. The chipmaker could deliver stronger-than-expected results thanks to the moves it is making in the data center business. Nvidia's stock valuation became expensive following its recent rally. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
TechCrunch
BoomPop gains traction by designing high-end off-sites for a remote-first world
The startup’s pitch is persuasive, at least. Here’s what we know right now, based on an interview earlier today with the company’s CEO Healey Cypher. The company was born during the pandemic. Cypher, who is also the COO of Atomic, was intent on keeping his colleagues’ morale up and began devising creative ways to do it, including through virtual Napa Valley wine-tastings, magic shows, customized games and the like. Along the way, it occurred to Cypher and his Atomic colleagues that there could be a business in creating a curated marketplace of virtual experiences. A gregarious connector type, Cypher blasted 150 contacts to advertise its services and by the end of last year, he says, 2,500 customers were letting BoomPop plan their virtual team-building exercises.
The Best Black Friday And Cyber Monday Deals 2022
We did all the hard work for you. Shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on everything from home décor, kitchen gadgets, beauty, fitness and more.
CNBC
Apple just completely redesigned iCloud.com, and it looks a lot better
Apple launched a totally new iCloud.com design on Wednesday. It's useful if you want to quickly access some of the apps or services that are otherwise on your Mac, iPhone or iPad, particularly if you're on a computer you don't own or are using a PC. When you're on iCloud.com,...
Complex
The Biggest Sneaker Drops at ComplexCon 2022
ComplexCon is taking over the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center this weekend and aside from the panels, celebrity appearances, and music performances, there are plenty of sneaker releases to look forward to. Like past events, attendees will have product releases that they can only get at the event. Brands...
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0