The advantages of building your next PC

It's Amazon Prime Day and among the many, many sales happening right now is a chance to grab one of our absolute favorite SSDs for the PS5 is marked down. The Samsung 980 Pro SSD series meet every requirement for installing into your PS5. First and foremost, they come with a heatsink preinstalled. While it's not too onerous to buy a spec-compatible M.2 drive for the PS5 without a heatsink and install it yourself, doing so is just one extra step. With the 980 series, you have the heatsink already installed as part of the packaged deal, so you can just drop it into your PS5 and expand your available storage (which is great timing, given the release date for God of War: Ragnarok was just revealed).

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO