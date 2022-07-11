ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

The advantages of building your next PC

By Chris Smith
knowtechie.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you thinking of buying a new PC? If so, you have two options, you can walk into a local store and leave with a pre-made one, or you can build your own. While pre-made PCs are convenient, they tend to be more expensive and less functional than tailor-made...

Comments / 0

IGN

Amazon Prime Day GPU Deal: GeForce RTX 3090 for $1299.99

For Amazon Prime Day, the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 video card has hit an all time low. This is one of the very few RTX 30 series GPUs that have been able to drop below the MSRP of the reference video card. In the beginning of the year, people were willing to pay upwards of $2500 for an RTX 3090. In hindsight, we shake our heads at the thought of paying that kind of price, especially with the current downward spiral of crypto, but that's beside the point.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Which gaming laptop should buy on Prime Day 2022?

Prime Day 2022 will be rife with deals on gaming laptops. But tread lightly, because you’ll want to choose one from among the best gaming laptops if you don’t want to regret your purchase in a few months. The best Prime Day gaming laptops deals will be cheap, yes, but they should also provide you with a gaming experience that you’ll actually enjoy.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

These Prime Day gaming PCs could be on your desktop in just 2 days

This Prime Day, you can find retailers ready to ship out gaming PCs and laptops on the same day you buy. It's mega disappointing to finally have your heart (and wallet) set to buy a full new PC only to find out that the soonest you'll have your hands on it is a month later. Waiting has been the name of the game even with pre-built PCs for the better part of a year, but the wait times are finally breaking and this Prime Day I've dug up some gaming PC deals from retailers that can get you a system within a week.
COMPUTERS
IGN

Get One of the Best PS5 SSDs on Sale for Prime Day

It's Amazon Prime Day and among the many, many sales happening right now is a chance to grab one of our absolute favorite SSDs for the PS5 is marked down. The Samsung 980 Pro SSD series meet every requirement for installing into your PS5. First and foremost, they come with a heatsink preinstalled. While it's not too onerous to buy a spec-compatible M.2 drive for the PS5 without a heatsink and install it yourself, doing so is just one extra step. With the 980 series, you have the heatsink already installed as part of the packaged deal, so you can just drop it into your PS5 and expand your available storage (which is great timing, given the release date for God of War: Ragnarok was just revealed).
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Longevity
CNET

Prime Day 2022 Chromebook Deals: Save on Laptops from Samsung, Lenovo, HP and More

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Over the past few years, Chromebooks have become far more popular and one of the main reasons for that is their often affordable price tags. With Windows PCs and Apple's MacBooks much more expensive, Chromebooks fill a void for a lot of people. Amazon Prime Day deals have made them even more affordable, and right now you can pick one up with prices starting at just $100.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Asus will show the small, powerful phone you’ve been waiting for on July 28

Asus has announced the launch date for the Zenfone 9. The device will be unveiled on July 28 at multiple venues including New York at 9:00 a.m. ET. Asus revealed the launch date in a Twitter post that says “Compact Size. Big Possibilities”. This clearly indicates that the Zenfone 9 will be a compact phone packed with powerful hardware.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED: Longer battery life with AMD

Not only does Asus offer its ZenBook 14X with Intel processors, but also with AMD ones. The model is available for less than 1,000 Euros (~$1,004), and it lasts longer than the Intel version. What shortcomings are there? You can read all about this in our review. The ZenBook 14X...
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Spotify now offers real-time lyrics for the Nest Hub

If you use Spotify on your iOS, Android, console, desktop, or TV, you’re probably already familiar with its real-time lyrics feature. With real-time lyrics, you can view the lyrics of a song in real-time as the music plays. This way you can easily follow along and sing along, karaoke-style.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

The Magic Leap 2 mixed-reality headset releases in September

Hey, remember Magic Leap, the startup that was going to shake up the mixed reality market? Well, it’s back from the dead, with a new mixed-reality headset that’s coming on September 30. The Magic Leap 2 mixed-reality headset comes with a host of improvements over the original. The...
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Tools and gadgets to help you find underground utility lines

When you are planning to dig in your yard, you must find the location of various underground utility lines. Without knowing the accurate location of such utility lines, there is an extreme risk of damaging them. So, you need to use utility tracing or pipe locating methods to trace the...
FACEBOOK
knowtechie.com

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones are down to $228, usually $350

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones are getting a steep $122 discount for Prime Day, bringing the price down to just $228. They usually sell for $349.99. The WH-1000XM4 features active noise canceling with dual-sensor tech. In terms of battery life, they offer up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. And quick charging for five hours of playback from a quick 10-minute charge.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Today's Best Asus Gaming Laptop Prime Day Deal

More gamers can now afford the Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop, which is available with a under Amazon’s Prime Day gaming laptop deals. With this Asus gaming laptop Prime Day deal, the machine is yours for just $650, compared to its original price of $770, though you have to hurry if you want to obtain it because we’re not sure if it will last through the entire run of Amazon’s annual shopping event.
COMPUTERS
knowtechie.com

Autel’s newest EV charger is $112 off right now

Autel recently joined the EV charging market, and one of its new chargers is on a deep discount today. The Autel MaxiCharger is normally $559, but you can get 20 percent off on Amazon with promo code OFF20AUTEL. That’s $112 in savings. The charger model on sale is the...
TECHNOLOGY

