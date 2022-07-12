ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China Tells Local Governments to Drop COVID Tests on Some Goods

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) - China's health authority said on Tuesday that local governments no longer need to test some imported goods for the coronavirus, in a move aimed at reducing the cost of its strict COVID-19 prevention measures. China began testing the packaging of chilled and frozen food imports for...

