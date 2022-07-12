ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Euro zone bond yields tumble amid economic outlook fears

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RzWIE_0gcftEwz00

July 12 (Reuters) - Money markets on Tuesday scaled back bets on the degree of European Central Bank interest-rate hikes this year and for 2023 amid recession fears.

Market participants reckon that an economic slowdown due to surging energy prices and a potential drop in inflation would take some pressure off the central bank to raise rates.

They are currently pricing 137 basis points in total of ECB rate hikes in 2022, down from 145 bps on Monday, and 180 bps worth of tightening by the end of 2023 from around 195 bps the day before.

Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Dhara Ranasinghe

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Copper prices, seen as economic barometer for centuries, give recession warning

Economists look at the price of copper as an indicator that the economy is at risk of recession, and it is flashing red. While not as commonly talked about as other economic metrics, such as the unemployment rate or yield curves, copper has proven over centuries to be a procyclical commodity, which means that when its price goes up, so typically goes the economy. But when its price starts to fall, it could mean the economy is heading in the same direction.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Outlook#Euro Zone#European Central Bank#Ecb
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
Vox

How will we know if we’re in a recession?

A growing number of economists predict that the United States is headed for a recession in the next year. Polls have found that some Americans believe we’re already in one. But regardless of the dim forecasts and souring mood among Americans, it could take a while before we actually know if and when the country has tipped into a recession.
ECONOMY
Fortune

The Fed plans to ‘reset’ the housing market—raising the likelihood of falling home prices

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s not just about how expensive housing became—it’s how fast it got there. It only took 24 months for U.S. home prices to soar a staggering 37%. For comparison, the biggest two-year spike leading into the 2008 housing crash was 29%.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
CoinTelegraph

80,000 Bitcoin millionaires wiped out in the great crypto crash of 2022

More than 80,000 Bitcoin (BTC) investors have had their millionaire status revoked due to the crypto market downturn, but lower prices mean the number of whole coiners is growing. Back on Nov. 12, just days after Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of around $69,000, a total of 108,886 BTC...
STOCKS
Benzinga

what jobs will be in demand during a recession?

Some sectors will outperform when the economy is in a recession, as noted above. These sectors can also benefit from being considered essential industries during a public health emergency such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the entry-level positions in these sectors include:. Health Care. Medical Records Processor. Medical Billing.
RETAIL
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
CBS News

How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase

Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

492K+
Followers
342K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy