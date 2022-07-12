Garcelle Beauvais Posts About “Remaining Classy” Amid Feud With Diana Jenkins

Diana Jenkins has certainly made an impression during her freshman season on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And not in a good way. Diana actually sends her staff ahead of her on trips to bring all her things and set up her room. Same, Diana. Same.

Instagram account @phillydiva reposted a tweet that featured a photo of Diana from years ago, alongside a current photo from RHOBH. Kristen Dionne, who runs the site, wrote, “Uuhhhh I guess the first @sdjneuro was the one that shopped in stores and the 2nd is allergic to dust and doesn’t know what an outlet is.”

Diana slammed the post. Kristen dissed the RHOBH newbie for having “no storyline.” Kristen, who is Black, added, “and not just with the Black content creators.” That comment has been deleted.

“It can’t feel good being a Black content creator,” Diana responded. She eventually apologized to Kristen. “Please understand I am not from this country @philly.diva so deeply sorry. I’m devastated that this was taken to mean something racially insensitive,” Diana posted.

Diana already ruffled Garcelle Beauvais’ feathers by stating that she wouldn’t be attending Garcelle’s birthday party in a group text. Then Diana feuded with Garcelle’s friend Sutton Stracke and embraced her icy “villain” role.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen quizzed Garcelle about her thoughts on Diana. The Queens of Bravo’s Twitter account shared a video clip.

Andy asked Garcelle what she thought about Diana claiming that Garcelle was the least welcoming RHOBH cast member. “She’s nuts. She’s absolutely nuts,” Garcelle responded.

Then Andy asked, “Do you believe Diana misinterpreted the Black content creator on Instagram moment?” Garcelle simply stated, “She’s uneducated.” Burn!

Diana clapped back at Garcelle in a since-deleted post. Diana tagged all of her RHOBH co-stars except for Garcelle. “Dear Garcelle, Next time you go on national television why don’t you educate viewers on how many times I went to Haiti,” Diana said. “Your home country. Why don’t you tell viewers how many millions of my dollars I have given to your country. A woman from Bosnia did that,” she wrote.

According to Page Six, Garcelle shared a quote on her Instagram Story. The quote is from an account called The Feminine Journey. “Remaining classy and removing yourself from situations that might take you out of character, is a superpower!” Garcelle’s post read.

Of course, before Garcelle moved on from the drama, Lisa Rinna dove right in. Rinna went off in her Instagram Story, and the realhousewives zone shared a screenshot.

“We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle we are all of a sudden called a racist. That’s bullshit,” Rinna wrote. “I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you hoes.” She added, “And if you’re just so triggered by our show and a lot of you pussies are…Go watch [Real Housewives of] Dubai.” What does that mean? Take a seat, Rinna!

The ladies from RHODubai quickly sounded off. Queens of Bravo shared their responses on Instagram. “Rinna Africa called, and they want their lips back! Keep Dubai out of your mess and your mouth,” Chanel Ayan tweeted.

“@lisarinna Why did you mention our show in your post? What did you mean by ‘go watch Dubai’? hmmmmm,” Caroline Brooks wrote.

Rinna posted an apology on Instagram. The post, which has been deleted, included a quote about grief. Rinna lost her beloved mother, Lois Rinna, in November of 2021. “I have had a really rough time of it I think you’ve seen how hard this has hit me,” she captioned the quote. “I’m sorry if I’ve raged on you, about you- it really has nothing to do with any of you.”

TELL US- DO YOU AGREE WITH WHAT GARCELLE BEAUVAIS SAID ABOUT DIANA JENKINS? DO YOU WANT TO SEE DIANA RETURN NEXT SEASON?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]