Blackfoot, ID

Barbara Aileen Chaffin

 2 days ago

Barbara Aileen Chaffin 3/31/1929 - 7/8/2022 Barbara A. Bell, Hocking, Chaffin, 93 year old Blackfoot resident, died on Friday, July 8, 2022, at her home from congestive heart failure. She was born Easter Sunday, March 31, 1929, in White River Junction, Vermont, the daughter of David E. Bell and...

Charboneau, Eleanor

Eleanor Louise Charboneau, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 9, 2022, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. Eleanor was born May 16, 1943, in Elko, Nevada, to Floyd Eugene Jewkes and Martha Louise Blackett Jewkes. She grew up in Star Valley, just outside of Wells, Nevada. She graduated from Wells High School and also attended a local business college in Idaho Falls. On November 24, 1961, she married Albert Benjamin Charboneau in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Eleanor and Albert made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they owned various businesses. In addition they had expanded their business enterprises into Nevada. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She enjoyed family, bowling, golfing, and traveling with her husband. She enjoyed running her businesses and was proud of her family. Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Tony) Kunkel of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Leonard Michael Charboneau of Benton City, WA; brother, Leonard E. (Diane) Jewkes of North Pole, AK; 5 grandchildren, Amy, Daniel, Damien, William, and Emily; and 8 great-grandchildren, Alizay, Kiana, Liam, Amari, Bailey, Olivia, Benziq, and Oryn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Benjamin Charboneau; son, David A. Charboneau; parents, Martha and Eugene Jewkes; brother, Larry Jewkes; mother-in-law, Wilma Charboneau; and father-in-law, Bert Charboneau. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, in Idaho Falls. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the MorningStar of Idaho Falls activities or Team Employee Fund. Checks made payable to MorningStar of Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Eleanor 5/16/1943 - 7/9/2022Louise Charboneau.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Assessment: Some I.F. schools excel in reading, others lag behind

Idaho Reading Indicator (IRI) results are in and are telling a complicated story among Idaho Falls schools. The IRI, administered twice a year, is a kindergarten-third grade mandatory assessment required by the state in which the "early reading screener and diagnostic assessment," according to the Idaho State Department of Education, is meant to gauge proficiency of students and designed to allow educators the chance to mold their efforts to the needs of their students.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Two animals rescued from Idaho Falls feedlot taken to sanctuary in Blackfoot

Two lucky animals that were rescued from the feedlot on Kathleen Street in Idaho Falls are now living their lives at Funny Farm Animal Sanctuary in Blackfoot. The sanctuary was founded in 2019 by Charlene Di Maria and Jace Brewer. The animals rescued from the feedlot are a female piglet...
4-H Star: Always something new to learn

Spencer Rigby is no stranger to horses and riding, but recently he learned to make some tack to use when riding. In the Reins and Horseshoe class offered by the Bonneville County Extension office in Idaho Falls, Spencer, 13, braided a set of reins out of paracord. The class is taught by Emily Frazier who also teaches the class at the annual horse 4-H Camp. The week-long camp is held each summer in Alpine, Wyoming.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Menan second ward to hold UTV and pizza activity

MENAN — The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story Hour for this week is: Summer Reading Party. It will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Menan City Park. This is the last week for the Summer Story Hour. It will start back up on Sept. 6. •. The Menan 2nd Ward...
MENAN, ID
Business news in brief

Grocery Outlet is opening a store in Idaho Falls. The company, which started in 1946, is the nation's fastest-growing "extreme-value grocery retailer," a news release said. The store is located at 2455 E. 25th St. Its grand opening/ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for noon Thursday. The store is...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Memories of Yellowstone: How time changes the rules

In the late 1950's, Rigby local and former business owner Dean Abbott took these two photos of Yellowstone National Park visitors interacting with a mother bear and her cub. Dean is now deceased, and the pictures were submitted by his son, Rigby local Steve Abbott. While these photos were...
RIGBY, ID
Teamsters strike continues into ninth week

The employees of Pocatello Ready Mix (PRM) who are members of the Teamsters Local 983 union went on strike on May 10, and it has continued for eight weeks, with July 12 being the start of their ninth week. Striking employees say they plan to continue their strike until the...
POCATELLO, ID
Escape room business to open in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT — A new escape room business called Oh Key Escape Games is set to open up in Blackfoot. The business is owned by Matt and Jessi Nelson. Jessi described the business as a place with immersive puzzle games. It will feature escape rooms, which are immersive games where participants are locked in a room and tasked with finding a way out.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho Falls zoo plans fun summer events for all ages

The "best little zoo in the west" is living up to its slogan and offering a myriad of fun events that are sure to make this a summer to remember. From summer camps for children, watercolor painting for teenagers and wine tasting for the adults, there is a little something for everyone at the Idaho Falls Zoo.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho Falls man gets prison for jumping bail, stabbing charge dropped

An Idaho Falls man who was arrested in 2020 for stabbing another man was sentenced to prison Monday. Nathan Nixon, 32, was given credit for time he had already served. The aggravated battery charge against Nixon was dropped as part of a plea agreement, and he also was sentenced for jumping bail after his arrest. District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. sentenced Nixon to a minimum of one year in prison and up to three-and-a-half years.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Early success for new public transit service with rides for vulnerable populations

Idaho Falls city officials are pleased with a newly launched transit service that has reintroduced public transit to the city since the previous service closed in 2019. The city council heard a ridership report of the Greater Idaho Falls Transit service during a Monday work session. Councilmembers also saw a map of areas within the city where the transit system is providing service, showing usage all across Idaho Falls.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Department of Motor Vehicles to increase administrative fees

The Jefferson County Department of Motor Vehicles will be increasing their administrative fees from $6 to $8, following a public hearing held on July 5. The increase comes as the DMV prepares to lose revenue from approximately 12,000 transactions, according to County Assessor Jessica Roach. At a Jefferson County Board...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
New P&Z officials get to know Jefferson County

In an effort to familiarize themselves with the Jefferson County area, new Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton has scheduled several meetings and trainings for new P&Z staff and local cities and departments. Ollerton informed the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners during their July 5 meeting that he has scheduled...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
United Way collecting donations through summer concert series

Live music returns to The Waterfront at Snake River Landing this Thursday with the LIVE United Summer Concert Series brought to the community by United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County. United Way announced in a news release the first concert on Thursday kicks off with local favorite County...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
People in Business

HCA Healthcare announces Awards of Distinction at EIRMC. HCA Healthcare has announced its Awards of Distinction for Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The awards are given annually in recognition for "exceptional patient care, commitment to our community, and innovative thinking," an HCA Healthcare news release said. The Frist...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Previous city limits of Hamer may receive moratorium

There will be a public hearing on August 1, 2022 at 10 a.m. to consider placing an interim ordinance, or moratorium, on the former city limits of Hamer to prevent development until there is a zoning update in place. Following the disincorporation of the City of Hamer, Jefferson County Planning...
HAMER, ID
Deputies find one of four escaped inmates

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office has located one of the four inmates who recently fled. Larry Robinson, 27, disappeared from work detail Thursday. According to a news release, he was found Saturday after the sheriff's office received a tip from the Idaho Falls Police Department. Robinson's disappearance occurred...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID

