ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Best Amazon Prime Day fitness tracker and multisport watch deals from Fitbit, Garmin, Polar and more

By Matt Kollat
T3
T3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KVe1I_0gcfP78h00
(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Amazon Prime Day has arrived, and as expected, we are seeing loads of excellent fitness tracker, running and multisport watch deals from all the brands worth looking at, including Garmin, Fitbit, Polar and Apple. And we aren't talking about discontinued wearables here; no, some of the latest models are also on offer, much to the delight of runners, cyclists and active people in general who need an upgrade.

Below you'll find a selection of all the top deals we could find. Make sure you also check out the spotlight deals first; those are the hottest offers right now! We also have curated deal roundups of the best Fitbit deals and best Garmin deals in case you're after a specific brand's products.

Want even more deals? Browse all the best Amazon Prime Day deals now! There are plenty of Prime Day running headphone deals to choose from, in case you need an upgrade.

  • UK
  • Up to 38% off Garmin smartwatches, dashcams, cycling gear and more (opens in new tab)
  • Up to 40% off Fitbit activity trackers (opens in new tab)
  • Up to 34% off Sports Tech - Polar, Amazfit, Xiaomi, Withings, Ticwatch (opens in new tab)
  • Up to 21% off Huawei wearables (opens in new tab)
  • US
  • Up to 25% off Garmin smartwatches (opens in new tab)
  • Up to 55% off Amazon Halo View and Halo Band (opens in new tab)
  • Up to 29% off Amazfit smartwatches and bands (opens in new tab)

Best Amazon Prime Day fitness tracker and multisport watch deals (UK)

Huawei Band 6 Fitness Tracker: was £59.99, now £30 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Huawei Band 6 offers 14 days’ battery life for typical use (i.e. screen is not on all day) and monitors heart rate 24/7, tracks blood oxygen, sleep, stress and more. The showstopper is definitely the AMOLED FullView high-resolution 194 x 368 display with 282 PPI. A superb fitness tracker for an amazing price!

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS Running Watch: was £179.99, now £119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Garmin Forerunner 55 has all the features (and more) beginners need to get better at running, including built-in GPS and an optical heart rate sensor. It also offers daily workout suggestions to help you push through your limits without having to pay for a coach.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Fitbit Charge 5: was £169.99, now £99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Fitbit's best fitness tracker, the Charge 5, has plenty of health and fitness features, including Daily Readiness Score, advanced sleep-tracking, SpO2 monitoring and more. And now it's the cheapest on Amazon Prime Day!

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Fitbit Versa 3: was £199.99, now £119 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

What a deal! The Versa 3 comes with 6-month Premium Membership included, a built-in GPS chip so you can leave your smartphone at home when you go out running, Daily Readiness Score and up to six days of battery life. Now only £119 for Amazon Prime Day!

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Withings ScanWatch – Hybrid Smartwatch with ECG, Heart Rate and Oximeter: was £279.95, now £199.95 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Withings' ScanWatch is the poshest hybrid smartwatch you'll ever own (well, most likely). It's not just pretty but also super-capable: the ScanWatch can detect atrial fibrillation, and monitor low and high heart rate in just 30 seconds via ECG, among other useful features.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Multisport GPS Watch: was £599.99, now £304.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Garmin's top-tier outdoor watch is more capable than it's ever been thanks to all the updates the watch has received since it was launched. If you need a rugged, premium smartwatch that's also an accurate training companion, look no further than the Fenix 6 Pro.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Best Amazon Prime Day fitness tracker and multisport watch deals (US)

Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor Watch with GPS: was $249.99, now $175 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Instinct is one of the most popular Garmin outdoor watches as it's more affordable than the Fenix series but has almost as many features. It's also rugged and has a long battery life, as well as a built-in GPS and heart rate sensor. Now 30% off on Amazon Prime Day!

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health and Fitness Tracker: was $99.95, now $66.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Fitbit's daintiest tracker is an amazing deal, even at full price, let alone when it's on offer! For $66.49, you not only get a very decent fitness tracker but also a free 1-year Fitbit Premium subscription, which would cost you more than the price the Inspire 2 sells for. Amazing.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness, Health Tracker with Built-in GPS: was $104.49, now $149.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Fitbit's best fitness tracker, the Charge 5, has plenty of health and fitness features, including Daily Readiness Score, advanced sleep-tracking, SpO2 monitoring and more. And now it's the cheapest on Amazon Prime Day!

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Running Watch: was $249.99, now $139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The last-gen Forerunner 245 is superb piece of tech that can help you become a more efficient runner thnaks to its spot-on sensors and accurate GPS chip. At this price point, it's an absolute steal!

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch: was $199.99, now $74.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Is it a good idea to buy the Versa 2 in 2022? We don't know but it's sure cheap right now! This smartwatch has a built-in optical heart rate sensor, integrated voice assistant Amazon Alexa and more for a very friendly price.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Yet more deals on wearables

Today's best Fitbit fitness tracker and smartwatch deals

Reduced Price

Fitbit Sense

(opens in new tab)

£299.99

(opens in new tab)

£161.49

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Deal ends in 07h 52m 37s

Reduced Price

Fitbit Versa 3

(opens in new tab)

£199.99

(opens in new tab)

£119

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

Fitbit Versa

(opens in new tab)

£199.99

(opens in new tab)

£74.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

Fitbit Charge 5

(opens in new tab)

£169.99

(opens in new tab)

£99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

Fitbit Inspire 2

(opens in new tab)

£89.99

(opens in new tab)

£44.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

Fitbit Luxe

(opens in new tab)

£129.95

(opens in new tab)

£96

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

Fitbit Ace 3

(opens in new tab)

£69.99

(opens in new tab)

£49.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

Today's best Garmin Forerunner deals

Reduced Price

Garmin Forerunner 45

(opens in new tab)

£159.99

(opens in new tab)

£104.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

Garmin Forerunner 55

(opens in new tab)

£179.99

(opens in new tab)

£149.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Garmin Forerunner 245

(opens in new tab)

£109.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Deal ends in 07h 52m 38s

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music

(opens in new tab)

£231.98

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Low Stock

Garmin Forerunner 255S

(opens in new tab)

£299.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Garmin Forerunner 255

(opens in new tab)

£299.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

Garmin Forerunner 745

(opens in new tab)

£389.99

(opens in new tab)

£349

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Low Stock

Reduced Price

Garmin Forerunner 945

(opens in new tab)

£437

(opens in new tab)

£390

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Garmin Forerunner 955

(opens in new tab)

£479.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar

(opens in new tab)

£549.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

Today's best Garmin Instinct and Fenix deals

Reduced Price

Garmin Instinct

(opens in new tab)

£269.99

(opens in new tab)

£164.40

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Deal ends Sat, 23 Jul

Low Stock

Reduced Price

Garmin Instinct Solar

(opens in new tab)

£319.99

(opens in new tab)

£229.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Garmin Enduro

(opens in new tab)

£554.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Garmin Fenix 5X

(opens in new tab)

£629

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Garmin Fenix 5X Plus

(opens in new tab)

£549

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

Garmin Fenix 6

(opens in new tab)

£529.99

(opens in new tab)

£279.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Deal ends in 07h 52m 38s

Reduced Price

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro

(opens in new tab)

£649.99

(opens in new tab)

£324

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Garmin Fenix 6x Pro Solar

(opens in new tab)

£699.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Garmin Fenix 7

(opens in new tab)

£599.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Today's best Apple Watch Series 7 Prime Day deal

If you’ve been waiting to buy the latest Apple Watch from this year’s Prime Day Apple Watch deals, now’s the time — Amazon’s Apple Watch Series 7 Prime Day deal slashes the price of the smartwatch’s GPS, 41mm version with a , reducing its price to $279 from $399 originally. There’s a lot of demand for the wearable device to be included in Amazon’s Prime Day Apple deals, so we expect this Apple Watch Series 7 Prime Day deal to generate a lot of interest among shoppers. Take advantage of the offer as soon as you can, while it’s still available.
ELECTRONICS
deseret.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here are some of the best deals

Get your laptops, wallets and online shopping carts ready, because Amazon Prime Day is coming up. Here’s what to know about one of the biggest sales of the year. According to the online retailer’s official site, “Prime Day is Amazon’s annual deal event exclusively for Prime members, featuring epic deals on top brands and small businesses.”
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals on Smart TVs, Tablets, Smartwatches and More

Some of the best tech sales of the summer are in full swing: Amazon Prime Day has officially begun. Arguably the biggest draws of the e-commerce giant’s highly-anticipated shopping event are the massive markdowns on electronics, including laptops, rare Apple deals, headphones, tablets, smart TVs, computer accessories and more — and in most cases, you only have until the end of Wednesday, July 13 to save big. Whether you’re upgrading your home theater‘s screens and audio system, or getting ahead of your back-to-school (or office) shopping, Amazon is offering deep discounts on everything from its own devices to goods from brands...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garmin#Fitbit Charge#Health And Fitness#Rrb Fitbit#Apple#Sports Tech Polar#Xiaomi#Withings#Huawei#Amazon Halo View#Amazfit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
CBS News

Our 5 favorite Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Are you overwhelmed by Amazon Prime Day and just want the SparkNotes version? Then this article is for you. We've...
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

Our Place is running a massive sitewide sale for Amazon Prime Day

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. While Amazon Prime Day can score you some of the best deals out there, Our Place has a competing sale of 20% sitewide. With some of the best cookware out there, including our favorite, the Always Pan, you won’t want to sleep on this one. At $116 down from $145, this nonstick classic is available now at one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IGN

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Alexa Deals: Save on Echo Dot Smart Speakers, Echo Shows, Echo Frames, and More

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, and it includes deals on Amazon's own Alexa line of technology. You can save on Amazon's Echo line of products, which includes Echo Dot smart speakers to make navigating your home life easier, Echo Shows to give you another device to call family and stream shows on, Echo Link devices to improve your home audio setup, and Echo On-The-Go devices to take Alexa with you wherever you go. And, be sure to check out the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Fitbit Versa 3 Prime Day deal: Price prediction for tomorrow

If a Fitbit Versa 3 has been lingering on your wish list, this year’s Prime Day smartwatch deals might be just what you’ve been waiting for to finally scoop up this must-have item at the lowest price of the year. We have been keeping an eye on Amazon in search of this year’s best Fitbit Versa 3 Prime Day deal, and though we haven’t seen one just yet, we’re expecting to see a reduced price soon.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Apple Watch Series 7 on a rare sale for $120 off during Prime Day

Smartwatches were a thing of the future a couple of years ago. But today, it seems sparkly wrist bling has evolved into smart wrist technology. While the Apple Watch Series 7 offers health tracking, notification alerts, and so much more; it still has the bling that so many people love to wear.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 is still on sale at Amazon

Amazon’s Apple Watch deals for Prime Day are officially over, but the retailer is still offering a $79 discount for the GPS, 45mm version of the Apple Watch Series 7, which brings its price down to $350 from its sticker price of $429. If you missed the chance to buy the smartwatch from Amazon’s annual shopping event, don’t worry because the opportunity is still here — you just have to hurry because the deal may get taken down at any time.
ELECTRONICS
T3

T3

276
Followers
851
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy