Illinois State

Illinois U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos: "My biggest congratulations to Thursday's 2022 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients! Our nation..."

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheri Bustos tweeted the following: "My biggest congratulations to Thursday's 2022 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients!Our nation is...

The Associated Press

Plan dropped to nominate anti-abortion lawyer for judgeship

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House dropped plans Friday to nominate an anti-abortion lawyer backed by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell for a federal judgeship in Kentucky. The decision to back off the nomination of Chad Meredith came amid a split between McConnell and Republican Sen. Rand Paul, his fellow Kentuckian, over the selection. The White House pointed to resistance from Paul in abandoning the nomination. “In considering potential District Court nominees, the White House learned that Senator Rand Paul will not return a ‘blue slip’ on Chad Meredith,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement. “Therefore, the White House will not nominate Mr. Meredith.”
KENTUCKY STATE

