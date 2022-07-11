Swider Synched Up In NBA Summer League

Cole Swider, who averaged 13.9 points per game and converted 81 3-pointers in his one season at Syracuse, packed his long-distance accuracy with him prior to heading to the 2022 NBA Summer League. Swider, who signed a two-way contract with...
In Jabari Smith's third game of the NBA Summer League, he finally showed the world the player he is. He played great defense in his first two games and had multiple rebounds. He just could not find his jump shot. In his most recent game, he found he shot, scoring...
Okay, so maybe Trey Murphy is too good to be playing in the NBA Summer League. The former UVA basketball star looked like a man amongst boys on Monday night, dropping 30 points to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a dominant 101-73 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in Las Vegas.
The Greg Bird Experience 2.0 did not work out for the Yankees, who released the veteran infielder from a minor league deal on Wednesday. Bird, who at onetime was viewed as a potential franchise cornerstone, agreed to the minor league contract during the offseason but hit just .218/.325/.354 in 59 games with Triple-A Scranton.
The Boston Celtics are out to prove that a draft pick is just a number at the NBA Summer League. Facing a Golden State Warriors squad led by three lottery picks in James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, the Summer Celtics jumped out to a huge early lead and never looked back to earn a 103-92 victory Tuesday night at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.
Matchup: Detroit Pistons (2-0) vs Indiana Pacers (1-1) Location: Cox Pavilion (Las Vegas, NV) Time: 9:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, July 12th. Television: ESPN3 (online only) Buddy Boeheim made his NBA Summer League debut on Thursday in the Detroit Pistons' 81-78 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Buddy played nine minutes off the bench, but was held scoreless on 0-2 shooting. Both shots were three-pointers. Buddy also picked up two fouls and did not record another statistic. Brother Jimmy was one of nine players who did play.
HOUSTON — Daishen Nix knew the importance of his summer league performance before the Houston Rockets arrived in Las Vegas. "Daishen is a lot of things, and No. 1, he's a very good basketball player," Houston summer league coach Rick Higgins said. "If he believes he’s a very good basketball player, he can show it. There was some frustration and adversity in the first half of the last game [Orlando]. That second half and the fourth quarter, I think he showed the player that he is."
Cole Swider hit a pair of threes as he helped the Los Angeles Lakers rally from a double digit first quarter deficit to top the Los Angeles Clippers 83-72 in NBA Summer League action on Tuesday. With the win, the Lakers improved to 1-2 in the Las Vegas session while the Clippers fell to 1-1.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tim Cone is the Phil Jackson of coaching basketball in the Philippines. He’s the Gregg Popovich. He’s the Bill Belichick. Technically, those comparisons sell Cone a bit short. Jackson, Popovich and Belichick — a trio that’s among the greatest coaches in recent decades across pro sports — have combined for 22 championships as head coaches in their leagues. Cone has 24. Yet for the last couple of weeks, Cone was an assistant coach for the first time in his life. He was on the Miami Heat staff during NBA Summer League, looking for new ideas, new things to teach, different ways to think about the game. “It’s just been eye-popping for me,” Cone said. “Honestly, the whole reason I’m here is to bring things back, introduce them to our league. Because you know, anything that’s good, it’s copied. So I’m going to bring things back, do some things over there that’s new, other coaches will pick it up and hopefully that’ll elevate all of us in our league and elevate the level of basketball.”
LAS VEGAS -- Santi Aldama scored 31 points, David Roddy added 20 and the Memphis Grizzlies tied the Las Vegas summer league record for points in a game in a 120-84 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. The Grizzlies (2-1), who never trailed and led by double figures for...
