ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Amazon Prime Day: What Is (and Isn’t) a Bargain

By Molly Sullivan
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19hq9Z_0gcfJgOf00

Prime Day 2022 is here! Amazon’s annual shopping event falls on July 12 and 13 with epic deals on top brands available exclusively for Prime members.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
Small Business Spotlight 2022: Nominate Your Favorite Small Biz by July 25

GOBankingRates spoke with Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert at TrueTrae , and Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com , to learn more about this year’s hottest Prime Day deals.

Deals To Watch For on Prime Day

There will be deals from thousands of brands on Prime Day, but Bodge said the most exciting deals will be on Amazon brands. This includes discounts on Echo, Fire, Ring and Amazon Essentials.

Shoppers should be on the lookout for major discounts in the following categories:

  • Beauty: Select beauty products will be discounted up to 50% off. “Brands like boscia, Oribe and Sunday Riley will have items with the biggest discounts, but brands like Drybar and KORA Organics will have select products for up to 30% off as well,” Ramhold said.
  • Headphones: Ramold said select items from Beats, Sony and JBL will be up to 50% off.
  • Small Kitchen Appliances: Look for major discounts on select appliances including 50% off select items from Keurig, up to 40% off products from SodaStream and up to 30% off select Vitamix blenders.
  • Fitness Equipment: In an article with Synchrony Bank, Bodge said it’s worth revisiting the fitness category on Prime Day for even more discounts. Shoppers can expect to see major discounts in Fitbits and Apple Watches, folding and walking treadmills and workout gear.

Live Updates: Financial Trends, Money News and More

What Are Prime Day’s Most Exclusive Deals?

Two words: Fire TV. This Prime Day deal is almost too good to pass up no matter what TV size you need.

“The 50″ Fire TV for $99.99 is an excellent deal for that size of smart TV,” Ramhold said. “Even the smaller 32″ smart set for $49.99 is great, especially if you need a smaller set to send with a kid off to college.”

Other exclusive deals shoppers will be adding to cart include the Fire TV Stick Lite. Ramhold said this device will be $11.99. Normally, it goes for about $30 and the lowest price shoppers have seen it drop to, so far, is $18.99.

‘If it drops to that reported price of $11.99, that’s the best deal we’ve seen on it,” Ramhold said.

Another exclusive deal will be the Kindle Oasis.

*The Kindle Oasis will hit $174.99 for Prime Day, which is the same price we saw last Black Friday but we haven’t seen that kind of drop since,” Ramhold said. “If you want a fancy new Kindle, it’ll be a good time to grab it at 30% off.”

Deals Shoppers Can Skip This Year

Back to school and college shopping is underway and Amazon will be participating with Prime Day deals up to 45% off on dorm room essentials, 30% off select backpacks, 30% off select school supplies and 25% off select electronics.

While there may be some winning deals in some of these areas for Prime Day shoppers, Ramhold said the odds are good you can  find better deals elsewhere.

“Stores like Target have already begun their back to school offers as well, and some school supplies are already dropping below $1 each,” Ramhold said.

Prime Day Shopping Tips for Bigger Savings

In order to get the most bang for your buck while shopping on Prime Day, Bodge recommends following these shopping tips.

Visit Your Favorite Deal Websites

Head to your favorite deal sites to find extra deals that can be stacked on top of Amazon Prime Day deals.

“I’m hearing about special bonuses from CouponCabin if you show a copy of your Amazon receipt, or that you can get a $200 Amazon gift card if you click through an offer on Slickdeals to sign up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card (which is a card I recommend for frequent Amazon shoppers),” Bodge said.

Check Out With Affirm

Bodge said if you check out with Affirm on your Prime Day order for over $100, shoppers may receive a $25 Amazon credit. This credit will be live July 12.

Price Compare Before Checking Out

Before you click “buy” even on exclusive Prime Day deals, Bodge recommends shoppers compare prices with other retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy. If you find a great sale on Amazon, Google the item to get a sense of how it’s priced at other retailers.

Look For Deals on Go-To Essentials

Whether you need to stock up on coffee pods or toilet paper, Prime Day is a good event for shoppers to search for deals on their go-to essentials and fight inflation.

“Even if it’s a modest deal, like 10% off, that can be a meaningful discount on a jumbo pack of your favorite paper towels, for example,” Bodge said. “With grocery items at a record high, even these smaller deals are worth considering.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Amazon Prime Day: What Is (and Isn’t) a Bargain

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Kitchen Appliances#Truetrae#Drybar#Kora Organics#Beats#Jbl#Keurig#Sodastream#Synchrony Bank
Mashed

Why Sam's Club Memberships Are Essentially Free Right Now

With inflation at an all-time high and grocery prices hitting a 13-year record, finding the best deal on everyday items is on everyone's minds. Warehouse stores like Sam's Club are always flaunting discounts and low prices, but is the membership fee really worth it? Especially if you live alone or with one other person, it can be tough to justify buying everything in bulk. Investing in a membership at a warehouse store may not be the best financial decision for everyone, but the yearly fees that range from $45 to $120 look pretty good right now, based on the savings on gas alone (via Consumer Reports).
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
TheStreet

Walmart, Target Pull These Controversial Products from Shelves

A petition has been collecting signatures for over a year to have a certain product pulled from retailers’ shelves. According to Change.org, close to 115,000 signatures have been collected, which pales in comparison to the amount of money the company spends on advertising. This is not the first time...
NFL
deseret.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here are some of the best deals

Get your laptops, wallets and online shopping carts ready, because Amazon Prime Day is coming up. Here’s what to know about one of the biggest sales of the year. According to the online retailer’s official site, “Prime Day is Amazon’s annual deal event exclusively for Prime members, featuring epic deals on top brands and small businesses.”
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
SHOPPING
womansday.com

This $36 Amazon Dress Gets Me Stopped on the Street

On my way to the subway one recent morning, a woman approached me and said something that prompted me to take my AirPods out. “What?!” I yelled back, because this is New York, and we don’t usually talk to or acknowledge each other except in rare emergencies. “I love your dress!” she said. After I thanked her and revealed, in a slightly embarrassed tone, that it was from Amazon, she whipped her phone out right there on the spot, looked it up, and added it to her cart. Am I...an influencer? I thought, as I continued my walk to the Q train.
SHOPPING
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
169K+
Followers
12K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy