Forget the Galaxy A53. Pick up a Galaxy S21 FE on Prime Day for the same price

Samsung's Galaxy A series is known for its impressive value, but what if you could get a Galaxy S device for the same price? This Galaxy S21 FE deal is a no-brainer decision at just $489 , which puts it in the same price as Samsung's illustrious Galaxy A53 — the very phone we normally call the best budget-minded phone around.

That puts the Galaxy S21 FE at just the right price — under $500 — for once in its entire life. For that price, you'll be getting a flagship-grade processor that can run any app game you want, a gorgeous AMOLED display, three flagship-grade cameras on the back, and a list of software features a mile long.

Normally, this price would only be available for a Galaxy A-series phone (that's Samsung's more budget-friendly line of smartphones) but Prime Day flips the script on what to expect. If you want to save even more money and don't quite need flagship speed, Samsung's Galaxy A53 Prime Day deal is $125 off the regular price right now.

This will make you a true fan

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: $699 $489 at Amazon

Samsung calls this one the Galaxy S21 "Fan Edition" for a reason. At this price, it'll make a Samsung fan out of you! It's packed with a ton of features you'll recognize from much more expensive phones. View Deal

When you pick the Galaxy S21 FE from Amazon this Prime Day, you can choose from graphite, lavender, olive, or white colorways. Every Galaxy S21 FE ships in a sleek polycarbonate unibody that feels great to hold but, if you want a little protection on that investment, it's never a bad idea to get a great Galaxy S21 FE case to keep it looking shiny and new for the years you're going to own it.

Even if you already own the previous year's Galaxy S20 FE, upgrading to the Galaxy S21 FE makes a lot of sense. It's got a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display, which is a huge improvement over the S20 FE's choppy-feeling 60Hz display. That means even text messaging will feel faster and more fluid, not to mention gaming and everything else you do on a daily basis.

Those cameras are also a huge upgrade from the Galaxy S20 FE. They match toe-to-toe with the Galaxy S21's cameras — even down to the 3x telephoto camera on the back — and record crisp 4K video from all three lenses.

Plus, Samsung now supports its phones for four years, meaning you'll be seeing plenty of software updates. That means this phone might have launched with Android 12 but it will be updated all the way to Android 16 when it launches several years from now. It's hard to argue with support like that!

Putting together your shopping list for Prime Day? Take a look at our guides to the best Prime Day phone deals and best Prime Day smartwatch deals so you know you've found all the best deals on the last day of Prime Day.

