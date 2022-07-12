ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Channel 4 chief: Tories tried to alter annual report to fit privatisation policy

By Mark Sweney
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmCt2_0gcf21ud00
Nadine Dorries Photograph: Wiktor Szymanowicz/REX/Shutterstock

The government tried to intervene to alter the wording of Channel 4’s annual report to fit its privatisation plans, according to the broadcaster’s chief executive.

Alex Mahon also told a committee of MPs on Tuesday that the broadcaster’s investigation into the culture secretary, Nadine Dorries’, claims that a 2010 Channel 4 reality show she appeared on used paid actors has found no evidence of fakery.

The government is seeking to privatise Channel 4, claiming it will struggle to survive in a media landscape increasingly dominated by big streaming companies such as Netflix, and has an overreliance on declining TV advertising to support its business model.

Related: Channel 4 privatisation plan could be dropped by next prime minister

The controversial policy is opposed by Channel 4’s management and board of directors. They and the broadcaster’s independent auditors signed off on the annual report on 23 May but it is yet to be made public.

Asked about the delay to the publication of the report, Mahon said it had been held up by officials at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

“It is fair to say the DCMS made some comments that they would have preferred to see in the report, particularly about our future financial sustainability,” Mahon said, responding to questions from the DCMS select committee of MPs. “Really, the questions were about whether our wording was in line with government policy. It is the first time to my knowledge in [Channel 4’s] 40 years that there have been queries about the annual report.”

The government is pushing ahead with plans to privatise Channel 4 , which has been signed off by the prime minister Boris Johnson, although these plans could be dropped by his successor.

“Management and the board view is Channel 4 is in a strong and sustainable position, it is also [our] independent auditor’s view,” Mahon said. “There was some concern from the DCMS, [which] would have preferred to change some wording. [They] have now agreed it can be submitted to parliament in the normal course without any changes. The report that will arrive is the one agreed by the board.”

Channel 4 reported a 25% increase in total revenues to a record £1.2bn last year, an 18% uplift on its pre-pandemic financial performance in 2019.

The broadcaster, which is publicly owned but fully commercially funded with a non-profit remit to provide distinctive and challenging programming, reported a record £101m “surplus” last year.

Channel 4 has £273m in cash reserves and £566m in net assets on its books, and has a target of making 30% of total revenues from digital operations by 2025.

A DCMS spokesperson said: “As the owner of Channel 4, the government is fully entitled to comment on the contents of its annual report.

“During the normal process of discussion we highlighted that some language in the report could be interpreted as going against the corporation’s commitment, given to both officials and ministers, to refrain from campaigning against privatisation.

“It is the government’s job to take a long-term view on how to best secure the most successful future for Channel 4 in a rapidly changing media landscape and we believe private ownership will give the broadcaster the tools to innovate and grow at pace.”

Mahon was also asked about an internal investigation Channel 4 had launched into the 2010 reality show Tower Block of Commons, in which Dorries was one of a number of MPs who went to live in deprived communities.

In May, Dorries claimed in front of the same select committee that the reality show used paid actors to play supposedly real people.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

“An accusation of fakery was made about actors in the programme,” Mahon said. “We are just completing a proper investigation. From what I have seen, I don’t see any indications of that fakery.”

Mahon was asked if she had received any evidence from Dorries backing up the assertion of fakery as part of Channel 4’s investigation. “From what I have seen to date there is no evidence that would point to indications of fakery,” she said.

Asked whether she had heard from the DCMS regarding the investigation, Mahon said she has heard from the culture secretary “directly” and expected its conclusions to be published along with a DCMS statement later this week.

• This article was amended on 12 July 2022. An earlier version incorrectly referred to Boris Johnson as the “former” prime minister.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Boris Johnson and the Lebedevs: how I exposed the prime minister’s defining scandal

In many ways, summer in London in July 2019 was not unlike summer in London in July 2022. The weather was warm, the sun shone and a Tory party leadership battle was under way. It was the beginning of an era, not the end – on 24 July 2019, Boris Johnson walked into 10 Downing Street after being elected prime minister of the United Kingdom. But the seeds of a scandal that is beginning to seem as if it could – and should – become the defining legacy of his premiership had already been sown. Because the latest Johnson scandal to catch fire is of another order to Wallpapergate or Partygate or the one that finally forced him from office, his lies about disgraced MP, Chris Pincher.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Nadine Dorries
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
The Guardian

‘Love me tender’: how Musk wooed Twitter, only to leave it at the altar

It was late January and Elon Musk had just announced a change of gear at Tesla, the world’s largest electric car company. In the teeth of a global supply chain crisis, the firm would not be releasing any new models until at least 2023. But America’s $230bn (£194bn) tech tycoon had found another focus for his attention. Within days, he had begun investing large sums in Twitter shares, to build a stake that eventually reached more than 9%.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Trump, Johnson, Morrison: is the era of shameless leaders behind us at last?

In a just and fair city, according to Plato, it’s the philosophers who rule. These philosopher kings combine politics with philosophy – leading from a more rarefied plane than those beholden to factions, favours and personal enrichment. These idealised rulers were less concerned with raw power than the application of wisdom, justice, temperance, courage and reason.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tories#Annual Report#Uk#Channel 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Guardian

Alison by Lizzy Stewart review – the making of an artist

‘You fascinate me, Alison,” says Patrick, “with your big eyes and that wretched jumper.” Patrick Kerr, who visits Alison’s Dorset town in the late 1970s to teach an art class, is the former enfant terrible of portraiture known as “the last great painter”. Alison is a newly married young woman baffled by adulthood. Kerr’s portraits of her – including Alison Reclines, Alison and Aspidistra and Alison Sleeps – will be highlights in his glittering career. But this isn’t his story. Instead, Stewart’s affectionate and beautifully pitched account follows Alison from uncertain teenager to successful modern-day artist.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Martin Freeman: ‘I’m one of few people in my family who would ever unironically go into a church’

I was academically quite unengaged at school. I was a smartass and spent a lot of time in detention for petty things. I really do wish I’d applied myself a bit more. I’m not a practising Catholic, but I still like popping into churches to offer one up, light a candle, do all that stuff. I’m certainly one of the only people in my family who would ever unironically go into a church.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

357K+
Followers
86K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy