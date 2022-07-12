'The Bachelorette' recap: Gabby and Rachel's journey begins with an unexpected twist

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who first appeared on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, began their journey as the first Bachelorettes to co-star in a full season on Monday by meeting their 32 potential suitors -- the most in the show's history.

If you recall, Gabby, a 30-year-old ICU nurse from Denver and Rachel, a 25-year-old a flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, were devastated when Clayton simultaneously broke up with both of them, following his admission that his heart belonged to Susie Evans. On Monday, however, Gabby and Rachel were ready to move on -- even if that meant breaking all the rules on night one.

Both the ladies and their suitors -- which included a set of twins, a magician, a drag racer and a meatball enthusiast -- tried their best to figure out the logistics of dealing with so many men and two Bachelorettes, which proved to be a daunting task. There simply wasn't enough time for the women to talk to every guy in the allotted time.

Two men -- Tino, a general contractor from California, and Mario, a personal trainer from Illinois -- were lucky enough to snag Rachel and Gabby's respective first impression roses.

As for the others, the two Bachelorettes decided to bend the rules, first, by eliminating three of the men with whom they did get to speak, but didn't feel a connection. They were Roby, the magician from Los Angeles; and Justin and Joey, the twins from Connecticut.

The remaining men were informed that, in the interest of giving all them a fair shot, Gabby and Rachel had canceled the first rose ceremony, and all of them would be moving forward.

Here are the remaining men after the rose ceremony:

Alec, 27, a wedding photographer from Houston, Texas

Aven, 28, a sales executive from San Diego, California

Brandan, 23, a bartender from Carlsbad, California

Chris, 30, a mentality coach from Redondo Beach, California

Colin, 36, a sales director from Chicago, Illinois

Erich, 29, a real estate analyst from Bedminster, New Jersey

Ethan, 27, an advertising executive from New York, New York

Hayden, 29, a leisure executive from Tampa, Florida

Jacob, 27, a mortgage broker from Scottsdale, Arizona

James, 25, a meatball enthusiast from Winnetka, Illinois

Jason, 30, an investment banker from Santa Monica, California

John, 26, English Teacher from Nashville, Tennessee

Johnny, 25, a realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Jordan H., 35, a software developer from Tampa, Florida

Jordan V., 27, a drag racer from Alpharetta, Georgia

Justin B., 32, a physical therapist from Solana Beach, California

Kirk, 29, a college football coach from Lubbock, Texas

Logan, 26, a videographer from San Diego, California

Mario, 31, a personal trainer from Naperville, Illinois

Matt, 25, a shipping executive from San Diego, California

Michael, 32, a pharmaceutical salesman from Long Beach, California

Nate, 33, an electrical engineer from Chicago, Illinois

Quincey, 25, a life coach from Miami, Florida

Ryan, 36, an investment director from Boston, Massachusetts

Spencer, 27, an army officer from Chicago, Illinois

Termayne, 28, a crypto guy from Naperville, Illinois

Tino, 28, a general contractor from Playa Del Rey, California

Tyler, 25, a small business owner from Wildwood, New Jersey

Zach, 25, a tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California

The Bachelorette returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

