Best Prime Day mattress deals 2022

By Louis Ramirez
 14 hours ago

Prime Day mattress deals are a great opportunity to trade in your old bed for the best mattress you can afford. There is a small catch, however. Amazon isn't always the best retailer when it comes to mattress sales .

Mattress manufacturers like Nectar, Purple, and Tempur-Pedic tend to undercut even the best Prime Day mattress deals that Amazon offers. For instance, you can get the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress from $399 at Nectar . Plus, Nectar is offering a free $499 sleep bundle (two pillows, sheet set, mattress protector) with your mattress purchase. Amazon offers the same price , but you don't get the free bedding bundle, which makes Nectar's offer that much better. (It also helps that Nectar makes our favorite bed).

That's not to say Prime Day is a bad time to buy a new bed. In fact, you'll find plenty of discounts today, just keep in mind some of the best sales won't come from Amazon. That said, here are the best Prime Day mattress deals available on day two of Amazon's sales event.

Editor's choice: Nectar mattress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cEjfW_0gcelA8Q00

The best mattress deal on Prime Day: The Nectar Memory Foam mattress is one of the best mid-range mattresses you can buy, providing luxury comfort and support for a lot less than its rivals — we loved sleeping on it. You'll find the same deal at Amazon this Prime Day, but we recommend getting the offer directly from Nectar instead: it's easier to activate the huge 365-night sleep trial and lifetime warranty.

US deal: Save $100 + get $499 free gifts at Nectar
UK deal: Get 45% off any mattress at Nectar

Instead, the best Prime Day mattress deals right now are available direct from the mattress manufacturers. Nectar, Saatva, Purple, and Avocado are just a handful of mattress manufacturers that have beaten Amazon prices in the past and are doing so again right now. In addition to better prices, the major brands also make it easier to return mattresses and provide better support and warranties than what Amazon can offer.

So what should you buy from Amazon? Generally speaking, Amazon is a good retailer for deals on no-frills mattresses. Amazon offers great Prime Day mattress deals from brands such as Lucis and Zinus. Likewise, the e-comm giant is great at offering discounts on off-brand bedding, including deals on its own Amazon Basics line of bedding.

To help you navigate this week's best deals, we're rounding up all of the best mattress discounts in one easy-to-browse shopping guide. Whether you're shopping for a new mattress or browsing for the perfect weighted blanket, we've got all of the best deals in one place.

Best Prime Day mattress deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zwT9J_0gcelA8Q00

Zinus Green Tea Mattress: was $439 now $241 @ Amazon
The Zinus Green Tea mattress is a solid pick for anyone in need of an inexpensive mattress. In our Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress review , we said it's a great value for anyone with a low budget, of average weight, or for children. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WpeNr_0gcelA8Q00

Casper Sleep Element: was $495 now $396 @ Amazon
The Casper Sleep Element is perfect for consumers who want a cozy memory foam mattress at a low price. This Amazon exclusive offers two layers of breathable polyurethane foam, a layer of AirScape breathable foam (for increased airflow), and a durable base that supports your whole body. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b4IhR_0gcelA8Q00

Avenco Memory Foam Mattress: was $289 now $186 @ Amazon
This Avenco mattress features a layer of gel-infused memory foam and a removable plush cover. It's been designed to perfectly adapt to the shape of your body for a more comfortable night's sleep. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BMqoO_0gcelA8Q00

Ashley Chime Memory Foam Mattress: was $388 now $259 @ Amazon
This Prime Day mattress deal offers big savings on Ashley Chime's Signature Design 12-inch Memory Foam Mattress. The bed is designed with thick layers of memory foam to cushion your entire body while you sleep. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e94Qg_0gcelA8Q00

Tuft & Needle 2020 Mint Full Mattress: was $995 now $696 @ Amazon
If you sleep hot at night, this great mattress offer is ideal. Made from extra cooling adaptive foam with ceramic cooling gel and edge support, this regulates heat. Its third layer offers great support, and helps to reduce motion transfer and provide pressure relief. It's also anti-bacterial and designed to fit most bedframes. A worthwhile deal to grab. If you want the current Mint Mattress, Tuft & Needle is taking 15% off on its website . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VX1GS_0gcelA8Q00

ZINUS 10 Inch Ultima Memory Foam Mattress: was $500 now $248 @Amazon
This mattress-in-a-box is a great offer with 50% off its original price. It has three different types of pressure relieving foam layers ideal for stomach sleepers and petite to average-weight sleepers. Made from natural ingredients such as green tea and moisture-absorbing charcoal work, it will keep it fresh and comfortable all year round.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JRTZE_0gcelA8Q00

Vibe Gel Memory Foam 12-Inch Mattress: was $315 now $174 @ Amazon
This is a great deal for those who want to keep cool at night. With 7 inches of conforming high-density, gel-infused foam, this draws heat away from your body for a more comfortable sleep. The memory foam also conforms to your body to relieve any aches and pains.  A great deal to pick up fast.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T3SVs_0gcelA8Q00

Lucid Hybrid Mattresses: was $529 now $495 @ Amazon
Prime Day mattress deals from Lucid are common and make buying a queen mattress more affordable than ever. Currently, Amazon has the Lucid latex hybrid mattress (queen) on sale for $495. Although it's not a massive price drop, it's still among the cheapest queen latex mattresses we've seen. View Deal

Prime Day mattress deals at other retailers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GoCab_0gcelA8Q00

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $499 now $399 + $499 of free gifts @ Nectar
Not all of today's best deals will come from Amazon. Take, for instance, our favorite bed — the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress. Both Amazon and Nectar have it on sale from $399, but only Nectar is offering a free $499 sleep bundle (two pillows, sheet set, mattress protector) with your purchase. Amazon isn't offering the free bundle . That said, this is our top mattress pick for just about any type of sleeper. It's very comfortable and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Currently, the twin costs $399 (was $499), whereas the queen costs $799 (was $899). View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fES6T_0gcelA8Q00

Cocoon Chill mattress: was $769 now $499 @ Cocoon by Sealy
Summer is in full swing and if you're the type that sweats overnight, this is the mattress for you. While many mattresses can wick away heat, in our review we found that the Cocoon Chill does the best job. We also love the mattress' ability to reduce motion transfer, so you won't notice when your partner gets up from bed in the middle of the night. The twin size is down to just $499 (was $769), whereas the queen is on sale for $799 (was $1,239). View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SnG3a_0gcelA8Q00

Zoma Start Mattress (Queen): was $499 now $409 @ Zoma
The Zoma Start is a memory foam mattress designed to relieve aches, pains, stiffness, and soreness. It accomplishes this by promoting a healthier sleep posture, thanks to its sink/sag resistant memory foam. During checkout, remove the automatically applied coupon and instead enter coupon code "PRIMEDAY22". The price will then drop to $409 for a queen-size mattress. The twin is on sale for $314 via the same coupon. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQf4B_0gcelA8Q00

Nolah Evolution 15: was $2,299 now $1,599 @ Nolah
We rate the Nolah Evolution 15 as an excellent choice for heavy people, but this hybrid memory foam bed also suits anyone seeking high levels of pressure relief and cooling. Currently, you can use coupon "TGNOLAH" to take an extra $50 off mattress and weighted blanket sale prices. After discount, the twin costs $949 (was $1,599), whereas the queen costs $1,549 (was $2,299). During checkout, you'll need to remove the discount that's automatically added and instead add "TGNOLAH" as your discount. You'll then get up to $700 off plus an extra $50 off. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JfGqq_0gcelA8Q00

Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,770 now $1,570 @ Saatva
The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our Saatva Classic mattress review , we found it's fantastic to sleep on. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. After discount, the twin XL costs $848 (was $1,198), whereas the queen costs $1,420 (was $1,770). View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mRKii_0gcelA8Q00

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $799 now $599 @ DreamCloud
Free $599 gift set: The 14-inch DreamCloud Hybrid mattress is one of the tallest we've reviewed and it features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. As part of its sales — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $599 (was $799) or the queen for $999 (was $1,199). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial. Plus, you get a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows. By comparison, it's not on sale at Amazon . View Deal

Finding the best Prime Day mattress deals

There are various great mattress deals happening over Prime Day. However, it's important to remember our top shopping tips as you browse through each day's sales:

  • Take advantage of coupons: Coupons can help you save big on mattress purchases. For instance, DreamCloud coupons and Nectar promo codes can shave hundreds off your bed or bedding purchase. Likewise, Tempur Pedic promo codes can help you save on our favorite temperature regulating mattresses. Many mattress manufacturers accept coupons during the checkout process, which is another reason why you'll find better prices direct from manufacturers rather than via Amazon. (While Amazon does accept coupons, many mattress coupons will only work on the manufacturer's site).
  • Never pay full price: Labor Day, Black Friday/Cyber Monday, Memorial Day, and July 4th are generally the best time of the year for mattress deals. (If we had to pick one holiday — Black Friday/Cyber Monday would be the one we recommend). However, even if you're nowhere near a major holiday, most mattress companies offer mattress deals year-round. So you should never pay full price for any mattress.
  • Know your return policy: Buying a new mattress — especially these days — can be tricky. Perhaps you're relying on user reviews or word of mouth. Or maybe you've already tried the mattress and have finally found the right mattress deal. Either way, you should always know the mattress' return policy should you have to return it. Some companies offer 100-night trials with free return shipping and no penalty fees , whereas others offer 18-months trials with similar shipping policies.

Shop all Prime Day deals

