ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EU has frozen 13.8 billion euros of Russian assets, official says

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZO0r3_0gceeAoX00

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - The European Union has so far frozen 13.8 billion euros ($13.83 billion) worth of assets held by Russian oligarchs, other individuals and entities sanctioned for Moscow's war against Ukraine, the bloc's top justice official said on Tuesday.

The official said the vast majority of that comes from five of the EU's 27 member states only, calling on others to step up. The bloc currently has 98 entities and nearly 1,160 individuals blacklisted for Russia's role in Ukraine.

"For the moment, we have frozen funds coming from oligarchs and other entities worth 13.8 billion euros, it's quite huge," EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said on Tuesday.

"But a very large part, more than 12 billion comes from five member states so we need to continue to convince others to do the same," he told reporters on arriving to a meeting of the national justice ministers in the Czech capital Prague.

He did not identify the five countries and the EU's executive European Commission, where Reynders is a top official, declined to name them.

The number is a combination of cash held in bank accounts, as well as the estimated value of seized yachts and real estate, among other assets, the member states reported to the Commission.

It does not include frozen assets of the Russian central bank, which the Commission said in May amounted to 24 billion euros. The executive has not updated the number since, given that member countries are not obliged to report on that. read more

LEGAL TOOL

Transparency International said secrecy around the matter, as well as EU countries' varying willingness and capacity to go after Russian assets were compromising effective implementation of sanctions.

"This lack of transparency is a big problem," said Roland Papp, Transparency International's expert for tracking illicit financial flows, adding most wealth was hidden in often-inscrutable trusts and shell firms, rather than flashy yachts.

"It's crucial to get more information from the Commission, they should actually name and shame on that."

Reynders said he expected a final political agreement after the summer on a new legal tool to make breaching or attempting to bypass sanctions a criminal offence everywhere in the EU, which is not the case currently.

The policy, meant to curb circumventing restrictions by transferring assets to family members who had not been sanctioned, could then take effect in the autumn.

"If it's the case, the money will go back to a fund for Ukrainian people, to give back the money to the Ukrainian people after the confiscation of assets," he said.

Reynders and the ministers also discussed cooperating with Eurojust, the bloc's agency for criminal justice, on building up evidence of alleged war crimes in Ukraine, which had been attacked by Russia from land, sea and air last February.

He said Eurojust would store all the evidence and should cooperate closely with the bloc's member countries, 14 of which have their own national investigations running into the war.

"The most important is to have a very good coordination, to not duplicate the different situations, and to collect all the evidence in the same place," said Reynders.

($1 = 0.9979 euros)

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Countries#Ukraine#Prague#Russian#The European Union#Czech#European Commission
Benzinga

Biden Makes Americans An Offer They Want To Refuse: Higher Gas Prices, Or Victory For Putin.

This week, President Biden asked Americans, essentially, if they'd rather have lower gas prices or let Putin win. Biden: "For all Republicans criticizing me for high gas prices in America, are you now saying we were wrong to support Ukraine and stand up to Putin? Are you saying that we'd rather have lower gas prices in America than Putin's iron fist in Europe?" pic.twitter.com/Z7U8YIFgnM.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Fox News

Russia's Shoigu says war in Ukraine will end when Putin's 'tasks' are completed

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday Moscow’s war in Ukraine will end once all of President Vladimir Putin’s "tasks" there are completed. "Today, the main priorities for us are the preservation of life and health of subordinate personnel, and the elimination of threats to the safety of the civilian population," he said speaking to Russian media outlets. "The special military operation will continue until the tasks assigned by the Supreme Commander are completed."
POLITICS
The Independent

Smoking out the enemy: How Ukraine is using e-cigarettes to fight a drone war against Russia

Few would connect vaping with armed drones.  But in a busy workshop in Kyiv, disposable electronic cigarettes have become the newest weapon of war.Across the country, Ukrainians have launched groundbreaking initiatives to support and even arm the Ukrainian military against Russia, after President Putin’s considerably larger army invaded in February.A new and unusual one has just been launched by engineer and PhD student Maksym Sheremet and his organisation “Drone Lab”.His team of volunteers have set up drop-off bins outside the campuses and dorm rooms of Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, where Sheremet studies and teaches, to collect disposable e-cigarettes and retrieve...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

493K+
Followers
343K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy