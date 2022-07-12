Oletha Blackshire

Burnus Lee Fisher, age 86 and a long-time resident of Konawa, Oklahoma passed away July 13, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. A graveside service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022 at Dora Cemetery under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home of Konawa. Richard Winters will officiate, and casket bearers are Brett Hill, Jaxon Hill, Cade Hill, Bud Crawford, Dewayne Gillum, and Frankie Walker. Honorary bearers are Barry Streetman, Donny Kiker, Mark Robertson, Joe Semtner, Joe Don Harper, and Billy Stewart. Burnus was born October 24, 1935 in Hazel Oklahoma to Ovie Lee Fisher and Lillie Belle (Griffin) Fisher. He earned a Master’s Degree of Education from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, and he taught high school science and industrial arts at Pharoah, Mason, and Bowlegs school systems. He was the High School Principal and was the Superintendent of Mason Public Schools, and he retired from Bowlegs Public Schools in 1987. Burnus loved cattle ranching and farming. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1958 until 1962. He married the love of his life, Iris Elaine Young November 23, 1956 in San Antonio, Texas. He served as Deacon for the Church of Christ of Konawa, and he was a life-time member of the Beefmaster Breeders United since 1979, and served on the board of directors of Seminole County Farm Bureau since 1973.

