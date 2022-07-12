ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wewoka, OK

Oletha Blackshire

Seminole Producer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe was the second oldest child of 15 children, Oletha accepted Christ at an early age, and was baptized at Wisner Chapel. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Wetumka, OK under Rev. W.E. Watts, later on under the leadership of Pastor B.G. Renfro. She was a...

www.seminoleproducer.com

Comments / 0

Seminole Producer

Jonathan Wingert

Seminole resident Jonathan Albert Wingert passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his home at the age of 41. Jon, the son of James and Carroll (Reeves) Wingert, was born October 16, 1980 in Tulsa. As a child, Jon was wild and energetic. He graduated high school at Crescent Academy in Oklahoma City, with the class of 1999 On October 30, 2009 he married Angie Messer in Oklahoma City. Jon was very artistic; he enjoyed writing music, playing guitar, singing and drawing. Jon grew up in Oklahoma City, but he had made a home in Seminole with his family. Jon was a loving father and husband.
SEMINOLE, OK
Seminole Producer

Stanley Tatum

Stan was born on February 8, 1932, in Banner, Arkansas, to James Sherman, Sr., and Clemmie Ethyl Tatum. He was the 7th child of thirteen. He had eight sisters and four brothers. By the time he was five years old, he was doing chores on his family’s farm. When...
DEL CITY, OK
Seminole Producer

Burnus Fisher

Burnus Lee Fisher, age 86 and a long-time resident of Konawa, Oklahoma passed away July 13, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. A graveside service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022 at Dora Cemetery under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home of Konawa. Richard Winters will officiate, and casket bearers are Brett Hill, Jaxon Hill, Cade Hill, Bud Crawford, Dewayne Gillum, and Frankie Walker. Honorary bearers are Barry Streetman, Donny Kiker, Mark Robertson, Joe Semtner, Joe Don Harper, and Billy Stewart. Burnus was born October 24, 1935 in Hazel Oklahoma to Ovie Lee Fisher and Lillie Belle (Griffin) Fisher. He earned a Master’s Degree of Education from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, and he taught high school science and industrial arts at Pharoah, Mason, and Bowlegs school systems. He was the High School Principal and was the Superintendent of Mason Public Schools, and he retired from Bowlegs Public Schools in 1987. Burnus loved cattle ranching and farming. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1958 until 1962. He married the love of his life, Iris Elaine Young November 23, 1956 in San Antonio, Texas. He served as Deacon for the Church of Christ of Konawa, and he was a life-time member of the Beefmaster Breeders United since 1979, and served on the board of directors of Seminole County Farm Bureau since 1973.
KONAWA, OK
Seminole Producer

Roger Butler

Roger, the son of Roman Cooksey Butler and Juanita Ruth (Beaver) Kelly, was born December 31, 1959, in Claremore, Oklahoma. He graduated with the Jones Academy class of 1978, where he was an all-state linebacker with his brother Bage Butler. After high school he joined the US Navy, where he studied aviation maintenance. Roger was married to Marina Carbitcher. Roger worked for 21 years at the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Wewoka Agency as the lease compliance technician. He has served as a Bowlegs School Board member since 2018, and he was a range aid fire fighter for many years.
CLAREMORE, OK
Seminole Producer

Solomon Prewitt

Solomon Richard (Rick) Prewitt, Jr. was born March 15, 1948 at his parents’ home in Stroud, Oklahoma. He was the son of Annie (Deer) and Solomon Prewitt. He passed away at his home on July 2, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He grew up in Stroud and Cleveland,...
STROUD, OK
Seminole Producer

Elaine Harjo

Elaine Kim Harjo, age 62 and a former resident of Konawa, Oklahoma passed away July 10, 2022 at Chickasaw Nation Medical Center in Ada, Oklahoma. A wake service is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at High Springs Baptist Church in Konawa. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022 at the church under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home of Konawa. Rev. Kellos Walker will officiate, and burial will follow at Vamoosa Cemetery. Casket bearers are Randall Harjo, Brandon Harjo, Marcus Sandfur, Oscar Gerald Bunner, Reece Harjo, and Devin Sandfur. Honorary bearers are Chad Cole, Chase Cole, Nickolas Sandfur, Jordan Fixico, Shawn Fixico, and Bumper Fixico.
KONAWA, OK

